Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 9 Of 2019 (2/25-3/1)

Last week, the S&P 500 Index gained only 0.62%, while the five B/L Momentum picks gained an average of 1.20% when tight stop-loss orders were applied as advised.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 9 of 2019

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are at the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Bear in mind, however, that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation.

Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today's volatile marketplace, "buy-and-hold" strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to hold stocks for an entire week. This is also why I recommend trailing stop-loss orders throughout each trading day.

Overall Market Conditions

Due possibly to improved posturing by the Fed, market conditions appear to be improving for next week. Last week, for the S&P 500 Index, the ratio of relative strength over money flow was only 0.96, where values below 1.00 are considered a portent of negative conditions. For next week, that ratio has risen to 1.09, which I take to be a modestly positive indicator. This past week, the S&P 500 Index rose barely enough to register a 0.62% gain for the week, and most of that was on Friday. You can see from the chart below that the S&P 500 Index may finally have cleared resistance at the 2750 level. If so, 3000 is the next point in our sights.

Performance of Last Week's Picks

Last week's five stock picks gained an overall average of 1.20% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 2.53% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to be successful. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained a total of 0.62%.

Stock Symbol Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) (6.17%) (0.99%) PCM, Inc. (PCMI) (3.91%) .44% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) (4.96%) (1.69%) 3PEA International, Inc. (TPNL) (2.06%) 3.74% The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) 4.47% 4.47% Average (2.53%) 1.20%

*A word is needed about the use of stop-loss orders. Formal stop-loss orders provide a temptation to market makers to "take out the stops" when there is little trading volume. Therefore, it is often better to set a mental sell price and execute it when the market reaches that point. Also, I never leave stop-loss orders overnight because they may be executed in after-hours low-volume trading. You can see from the table that four of the five stock picks for last week were positively affected by this stop-loss-setting procedure. Thus, setting a 2% mental stop-loss order for those stocks made the difference between finishing the week with a 1.20% average gain and a 2.53% average loss.

Another argument in favor of using stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat "long in the tooth." The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 8 Weeks of 2019

Week BLM S&P500 2 5.16% 4.93% 3 8.56% 7.72% 4 9.45% 7.5% 5 16.08% 8.82% 6 19.8% 8.82% 7 25.42% 12.63% 8 26.62% 13.25%

As you can see in the above table and chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks have more than doubled the performance of the S&P 500 Index through the first eight weeks of 2019. Cumulative gains of 26.62% in eight weeks exceed my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain highly optimistic going forward. If this high rate of gain were to persist throughout 2019, we would realize annualized gains of 173%.

Obviously, I am not troubled by the seemingly high turnover rate occasioned by the use of stop-loss orders. An untold secret is that the proceeds from the early sale of those stocks can be applied elsewhere to produce gains not reflected in my cumulative-gains statistics.

A Look at Next Week's BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified the following five picks along with their respective BLM scores:

1. Invitae Corporation (NVTA) (55)

2. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) (52)

3. Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) (50)

4. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) (51)

5. The Rubicon Project, Inc. (46)

One of these stocks, RUBI was a pick for last week also. The BLM strategy attempts to take advantage of fractal gains. Thus, stocks from previous weeks often reappear when technical considerations so dictate. Note that a BLM score above 30 is still required to qualify as a weekly pick, but in challenging market conditions, I tend to favor only the two or three stocks with highest BLM scores. Charts of all of these picks are available below.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for those same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case.

NVTA

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) - containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's products consisted of assays totaling over 1,100 genes that could be used for multiple indications, including hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, and other hereditary conditions. The Company offers panels for a range of hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neuromuscular, pediatric, and rare diseases. The Company focuses on genetic testing, genome network, and genome management. The Company offers full gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis as a standard for all of its tests. The Company holds interests in AltaVoice, a patient-centered data company.

NVTA has recently exhibited a positive MACD crossover pattern. The stock also has the strongest BLM momentum score of 55. It has gained 203.63% over the past 52 weeks. It also has shown a 20.4% quarter-over-quarter gain in earnings. However, its recent gain in money flow (88.56) has exceeded its relative strength (80.30), suggesting that it may be long in the tooth and may require extra caution going forward.

MDB

MongoDB, Inc. is a modern, general-purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations, and technical support. It also offers MongoDB Atlas, its cloud-hosted database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering that includes infrastructure and management of its community server offering. The MongoDB enterprise database server, called Enterprise Server, is its proprietary database. The Company's other products include Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service. The Company also provides professional services to its customers, including consulting and training.

MDB has a strong positive BLM score of 52. It also appears to be beginning a pattern of an ascending MACD histogram. It has had a 57.2% growth in quarter-over-quarter earnings. Its annual share-price growth has exceeded 242%. Its money flow index (71.76) is below its relative strength index (73.12), suggesting that it may still have room to run.

VCYT

Veracyte, Inc. is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science, and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The Company's commercial solution, the Afirma Thyroid fine needle aspiration (FNA) Analysis, centers on the Afirma Gene Expression Classifier (GEC). The Afirma GEC is offered directly or as part of a solution that also includes cytopathology. The Company operates in the pulmonology diagnostics market. It offers Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier, a genomic test to resolve ambiguity in lung cancer diagnosis. It also offers the Envisia Genomic Classifier, which is designed to help in the assessment of patients suspected to have idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

VCYT has a high BLM score of 50. It is showing an ascending MACD histogram, and it may be about to exhibit a MACD crossover pattern. It also has a long-tail-down candlestick pattern. It has had 245% annual growth, and it has had a 44.3% quarter-over-quarter growth in earnings. Its relative strength (71.61) exceeds its money flow index (69.82), which suggests that, other things being equal, it may yet have room to run.

TTD

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected television. Its platform enables a media planner or buyer at an advertising agency to purchase digital media programmatically on various media exchanges and sell-side platforms; acquire and use third-party data to optimize and measure digital advertising campaigns; deploy their, or their client's, own first-party data in order to optimize campaign efficacy; link digital campaigns to offline sales results or other business objectives; access other services, such as its data management platform and publisher management platform marketplace, and use its user interface and application programming interfaces (APIs) to build their own technology on top of the Company's platform.

TTD has a high BLM score of 51. Although it has recently had a substantial pop up in price, its low money flow (65.51) with respect to its relative strength (77.35) suggests that it may still have room to run. It has had substantial quarter-over-quarter earnings growth of 88.50%. It has shown annual share-price growth of nearly 300%. It has had a huge spike in trading volume recently.

RUBI

The Rubicon Project, Inc. offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company's solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards. The Company's platform features applications for digital advertising sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand-side platforms (DSPs) and advertisement networks, to buy advertising inventory, and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Rubi has a positive BLM score of 46. It has received two positive analyst upgrades in the past month. It has experienced 87% most recent quarter-over-quarter earnings growth, and its share price has gained 184% on the year. Its money flow index (83.26) currently exceeds its relative strength index (70.80), which may be problematic in the near term.

DOW 30 Picks

It recently occurred to me that many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk Dow 30 stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. Traditionally, I have avoided these stocks because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth. Also, it is apparent that there are safety advantages in popular large-cap stocks during periods of market volatility and potential downturns.

My two Dow 30 picks for next week and the accompanying rationale for their choice follow below:

BA

Boeing (BA) has exceeded all other Dow 30 stocks by realizing year-to-date gains of 31.49%. This amazing performance exceeds by nearly 5% my BLM cumulative portfolio growth of 26.62%. In addition, BA has the best percentage lag of all Dow 30 stocks, lagging only 0.003% below its 52-week high. Furthermore, it has the best upward trajectory, showing a 45% bounce above its 52-week low. For these reasons and others, BA is currently my favorite Dow 30 stock.

MSFT

Microsoft (MSFT) has the distinction of showing year-to-date growth of 21.29%. Only two other Dow 30 stocks have had better performance (BA, 31.49% and IBM, 22.59%). However, MSFT has a better percentage lag (4.5%) than IBM (14.1%), suggesting that it is closer to realizing a new 52-week high. High year-to-date gain suggests strong positive momentum, and, when this is accompanied by low percentage lag, it often indicates the positive momentum is still intact.

Procedural disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks but should also have a means of comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.