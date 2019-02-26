E-Mini 500 S&P: It Is A Bull Trap!

The daily, weekly, and monthly trends have aligned themselves for a reversion to the mean target of 2,785; the second target for the monthly mean is 2,618.

With the market closing above 2,784 on Friday, we also came in with a weekly price momentum that was bullish.

First Filter: 9-day Moving Average and Trend Momentum

On Friday, the E-mini S&P 500 closed at 2,791. The close gave us an indication that as we come into this week there is a bullish trend momentum because the price closed above the 9-day moving average price of 2,658. This is the first filter that we use - the 9-day moving average - that indicates that the trend momentum is bearish or bullish.

Second Filter: Weekly Price Momentum

The second filter that we use is the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) weekly price momentum mean or pivot point, which is at 2,784. With the market closing above 2,784 on Friday, we also came in with a weekly price momentum that was bullish.

Since the price is above the VC PMI and above the 9-day moving average, the weekly price indicator suggests that you take profits on any long positions at the 2,805 to 2,818 on the weekly chart.

A Short Trigger

As I write this report on February 25, at 10:23 am PT, the high in the ES is 2,814; trading last at 2,803. A close below 2,805 is going to activate a short trigger on the weekly chart, which also activates the level below the mean, which is 2,785. When the signal is activated from the sell 1 (S1) level, it is a 90% probability that the market will revert and bring the price back down to the mean of 2,785. Your protective level is a close above 2,805 on a daily close. A close above it will stop you out if you choose to manage the risk conservatively, or if you are looking to sell rallies into that sell 2 (S2) level of 2,818, you want to use that point as your long-term protective stop.

With a high at 2,814, the market is indicating that the supply is far greater than the demand level that was expected to take the prices up to the second level of supply at 2,818. The market coming down and trading below 2,805 is activating a bearish price momentum that is probably going to lead to a reversion back down to 2,785. The prices around 2,785 will dictate whether the levels below the mean of 2,771 or 2,751 will be activated. The buy 1 (B1) and buy 2 (B2) levels have 90% and 95% probabilities of the market reverting back up to 2,785.

The VC PMI report gives us the average price for the week, 2,785, and the two extreme levels above that mean, S1 and S2 with 1:1 and 1:2 relative implied volatility. The VC PMI identifies the trigger points for the highest probabilities where a self-directed trader should enter and exit the market.

Harmonic Convergence: Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Signals Agree

The daily S2 level was 2,813, which was met by the high of 2,814. We are now trading below the S1 level of 2,804, and it is activating a bearish signal. We are already on a daily short signal for S2. S1 is activating another short signal, confirming that the momentum is getting bearish. The weekly S1 level of 2,805 has triggered a short signal with a target of 2,785 on the weekly. The daily is at about 2,784. That is a pretty strong confirmation that 2,784 has a high probability that that target will be completed.

A close below 2,798 is going to kick-in a monthly bearish signal. If the market closes below 2,798 or 2,799, we will see what we call a triple harmonic bearish signal alignment, which means that all three trends have aligned themselves in price for a reversion to the mean to the first target of 2,785. The second target for the monthly mean is 2,618. The daily, weekly, and monthly prices are converging on these prices, making a powerful signal for traders with the highest probability of a reversion to the mean.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets"; "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean-reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it is between 90% and 95% probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I used this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in the Market Commentaries was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.