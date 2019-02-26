Agraflora: Buy This Undervalued Pot Stock, And Here's Why

Agraflora has already made a strong partnership with Canopy Growth owned CraftGrow that will allow for their products to be sold to the largest retail listing of customers.

When the company achieves its production goals in about 1.5 years, they could be a $4.5 billion company. Their current market capitalization is $100 million.

If you have not heard of Agraflora (OTCPK:PUFXF), you may not be in the minority. It is a smaller Canadian Cannabis company with not only a whole lot of potential, but some of the strongest backing in the industry. The company has the potential to be a major contributor to the cannabis industry. Agraflora is just finishing completion of the company's 2.2 million sq. ft. facility capable of producing some 250,000 kg. of cannabis annually. This puts them up in the ranks with some of the biggest producers in Canada.

They have partnered up with a company that has been growing produce indoors for nearly a decade and the knowledge this partner brings to the table is well ahead of other cannabis start-ups. They have partnered up with a company owned by Canopy Growth (CGC) for their retail sales. Given where they stand, the company could be a $4.5 billion company. Yet, their current market capitalization is only about $100 million. With a lineup of successful partnerships and solid business execution, this company's stock has the potential of moving significantly higher in a short period of time.

Like most cannabis companies, there was sharp selling in the last part of the year putting the company's stock at the bottom of its 52-week range:

As I mentioned, Agraflora is just finishing completion of their 2.2 million sq. foot facility in Delta, BC, Canada. The company did not build from scratch. Instead, they partnered up with an indoor produce grower, Hoewelings Group, with many years of experience in that segment of the industry. By not having to start from scratch, this saved the two companies a lot of time and money.

Here, the company put out a video that gives a strong sense of how big the facility actually is:

As the company states on its website, Agraflora had this to say about their partner, longtime grower Houwelings Group.

Almost immediately both parties recognized the absolute potential of combining the science of large-scale growing expertise of the Houwelings Group, with the cannabis and capital market knowledge and experience of Agraflora, to ultimately form the joint venture company Propagation Services Canada

Agraflora is slowly rolling out their production. The first portion of the cannabis section will produce about 10% of their total production capabilities in the summer of 2019. From this, what I am estimating from the numbers the company provides, they should be producing approximately 25,000 kilograms of cannabis starting in year one from the first 250,000 sq. ft. of converted space.

At $5.20 per gram of cannabis, wholesale, the company could expect about $130,000,000 in revenue. With a reasonable net margin (assuming linear SG&A costs), the company's net profits should come in about $22M with a market capitalization of some $400 million of just that portion of the business (the 10% of space they would use for cannabis).

MarketWatch has the company's current market capitalization at a mere $6 million. But, if you do the math from the data on the OTC website itself, you get a market cap of $14 million. The discrepancy has to do with the valuation being spread out over the TSE and OTC markets. The TSE, the exchange the main stock is trading on, shows the company as having 389 million shares outstanding with a market cap of C$115 million (Approximately $100 million USD). It is my belief that because of the discrepancies with the stock and the number of shares listed, the stock is viewed as being too small for mainstream investors. This may be why the company's stock has been overlooked and undervalued.

Eventually, the company will be bringing the entire 2.2 million grow space online for cannabis. With that kind of space, the company will be producing 250,000 kg. of cannabis annually. This would likely bring in $1.3 billion in annual revenue with a market capitalization of some $4.5 billion. My expectation is that the company achieves this revenue and market capitalization by the end of 2020.

I also see the potential of Agraflora moving from OTC to the more mainstream markets such as either Nasdaq or NYSE, as an inevitable eventuality. And, I also see that when this company does take that step a lot of the mispricing that is seen in the stock will be brought back into line with their true potential. With a stock moving to more mainstream markets, there are generally higher volumes, tighter bid/ask spreads, and better price discovery. However, I have not found any evidence at this point that Agraflora is actively moving towards any of the bigger markets yet.

Canopy Growth Partners Up With Agraflora

As mentioned, Canopy Growth has partnered up with Agraflora to do their online retail portion. Agraflora will be assisted by the company owned by Canopy Growth, Craft Grow and Tweed Street:

Pending a license to cultivate and sell cannabis products, PUF will become the fourth company to join CraftGrow. The program accelerates speed to market for newly licensed producers and provides brand and product exposure by selling partner products via www.tweedmainstreet.com to the market’s largest group of actively registered customers.

This will ensure that the products being brought to market have a substantial customer base for Agraflora to sell to. As the Canadian market ramps up, there will be substantial demand throughout the industry. Having a partner as large as CraftGrow will be very important in the very first days of coming online for the company.

Cannabis As An Industry

The cannabis industry is expected to reach some $500 billion in valuation over the course of many years. There are three main aspects of cannabis: THC-based products, CBD-based products, and hemp-based products. All of these are slowly being legalized in their own way around the world. Cannabis is disrupting all three of these major industries: alcohol, tobacco, and pharmaceuticals.

By my analysis, cannabis in Canada is going to see far stronger demand than market participants are expecting; there will be continued supply issues. As these new companies roll out their products, despite not being first to market, they will still have the opportunity to compete.

But, I am looking at the long game of cannabis. My outlook is for many, many years; perhaps 10-25 years. Given that time frame, my expectation is that these cannabis companies will mature into very large conglomerates just like their competitors such as alcohol, tobacco, and pharmaceuticals.

Takeaway

When I look at the overall size of the cannabis industry in Canada and the United States as well as the global potential, I see a significant opportunity. Cannabis has been illegal for many decades. Now, we are seeing the beginning of this emerging industry that will change, evolve and grow over many years.

I see how Agraflora is positioning themselves and rolling out their production levels as solid moves within the industry. They have made smart alliances and will likely do well in the industry when they roll out their products. And, should the company move its stock away from the OTC to the bigger markets, better price discovery reflective of the company's true valuation is more likely.

I see Agraflora as a strong buy; I have added it to my personal portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUFXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.