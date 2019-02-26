Fill A Prescription For CVS Today

Even by conservative estimates, I'm convinced CVS Health Corporation represents a safe way to "tuck money away" at a yield of 3.2%, with potential 20-30% annual rates of return until 2021.

As a value investor, i believe an investment has the potential to yield impressive returns over the next coming years.

(Source: CVS homepage)

One of the best companies of it's kind

In this article, I will be taking a look into CVS Health Corporation (CVS). I will show you, the reader, as to why I believe it to be an oversight to, as a dividend-oriented value investor, sit on the sidelines of what I believe to be an incredible investment opportunity at this valuation, despite mounting industry risks and future uncertainties.

I will also be providing the insight of an internationally-oriented investor, with context as to why I believe CVS Health Corporation has competitive advantages which make it, despite rising risks in the industry and political legislation, a sound long-term investment.

I hope to encourage you to take a closer look at the company based on the data and numbers I present and consider investing in this event-driven investment opportunity. I will also be presenting my own purchase price, as well as when I will increase my own portfolio exposure to CVS Health Corporation up to 0.8-1%.

CVS - providing most everything we need since the 1960s

CVS actually stands for "Consumer Value Stores", and is a company that can trace its roots back to the 1960s. The first CVS store, which sold health and beauty products was founded in Massachusetts by the brothers Goldstein and partner R. Hoagland. Over the course of the coming decade/s, it quickly grew to encompass over 100 stores across the whole of New England (albeit under Melville ownership). It took less than 2 decades of Melville ownership before CVS reached $1B in annual sales.

Over the course of the '80s and '90s, CVS would launch a multitude of programs, companies, and initiatives - but the structurally relevant ones are first the spin-off from Baxter in 1992, and the becoming of a standalone company in 1996 thanks to the restructuring of Melville Corporation. Even at this point, the Goldsteins are still managing the company and Stanley Goldstein is named CVS's first chairman.

Following this, CVS proceeded to go on a shopping spree. They bought Revco, which at the time was the largest pharma retail acquisition in US history. In 1998, one year later, they bought Arbor Drugs, and the company was amongst the first to launch online prescription refills in 1999. It also, in its online roots, was the first fully integrated online pharmacy in the United States.

CVS proceeded with further acquisitions and innovations, amongst them the MinuteClinic (then named QuickMedX), the purchase of Eckerd Stores, the Navarro Discount Pharmacy, Omnicare, Target's pharmacies.

CVS Today

CVS has now completed the acquisition of Aetna, marking a new chapter in the company's life. The company is currently a massive player in the healthcare market.

(Source: Investor Presentation J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 01.08.19)

The transaction with Aetna completed less than 4 months ago. The synergies of such a massive integration likely won't be visible for some time yet, but given the company's successful acquisition history for over 40 years time, this company is no stranger to integrating businesses or innovating their own as part of meeting shifting consumer needs.

(Source: Investor Presentation J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 01.08.19)

The company also has a clear-cut path prepared as to repayment of the debt, to target leverage in the low 3X (to EBITDA) levels. This means, first among said information, that CVS's dividend growth will be nil. It will be flat until target leverage is achieved. This of course means, what you see is what you get insofar as dividends go.

Apart from the massive acquisition of Aetna, let's (quickly) run through just what CVS "is" and aims to be in the near future.

CVS is USA's second-largest pharmacy chain. 9800+ retail locations, 1100+ walk-in clinics nationwide ensure easy access to CVS Healthcare for most people in the country.

The company has 93 million PBM plan members and is still growing.

The company has grown to become amongst the country's largest PBM's. This was done, amongst other things, by the acquisition of Caremark RX. Almost 1.3 billion medical care claims were filed using CVS in 2017.

Together with Aetna, CVS aims to cut costs and put money in the pockets of consumers. By combining the strengths of the two companies, customers will be steered to walk-in clinics and CVS stores that will cut down and save on doctor visits. (Source: Reuters)

The company is looking at massive synergy-related cost saving due to its acquisition. Expectations from CVS are upwards of $750M annually. (see image below)

5 million customers are served by CVS Pharmacy every day

37 million+ MinuteClinic patient visits, with a 95%+ customer satisfaction.

Thanks to the increase in company size, CVS expects to be able to negotiate more effectively with drug suppliers - a logical assumption.

The company has a very sizeable chunk of the market share across the nation in their respective sectors. (see image below).

(Source: CVS Investor Fact Sheet, November 2018)

(Source: Investor Presentation J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 01.08.19)

The company's mix is an interesting thing because while the PBM business represents most of the company sales and, considering the future of US healthcare, is only likely to become more important over the coming years, the fact is that the majority of company profits originate in the Retail/Long-term Care segment.

Looking at Q4 we're seeing a 9.1% operating margin in the Retail/LTC- segment and only a 4.3% operating margin in the Pharmacy Services segment. While not exactly surprising - margins are going to be smaller in PBM services than in retail - it means that retail despite PBM volume growth is going to be of continued, vital importance to the company. There's a lot of talk about PBM and CVS's PBM specifically, but I believe the company is very well-positioned to deliver continued retail/LTC growth, both with its new store concepts and synergies related to the Aetna deal.

When it comes to the Aetna deal, I think despite the related issues and resulting drawbacks (namely dividend, debt, etc), it was a strategically important and positive move without which the company might not have been able to compete in a changing marketplace.

It's hard to say how the landscape in American healthcare will change, but Amazon.com (AMZN) are of course interested in entering the market. There's also CVS's competition, pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). The combined forces of this new merger positions CVS where they are, I believe, able to handle the upcoming challenges of an increasingly complex healthcare/pharmacy market.

CVS and healthcare tomorrow - problems are mounting

From an international perspective, I find your healthcare system fascinating. Back when I first started investing in CVS and WBA, it took me a long time to understand even the basic facts of your industries related to healthcare and medication. I'm by no means an expert at this point, but I'm able to draw comparisons between your own challenges and the ones faced over here in Europe and Scandinavia.

The challenges of an increasingly aging population requiring extensive medical spending is one we face in Sweden as well, and one that we're trying to offset through a variety of different means, though here it goes more hand-in-hand with our national pension system. Over here, the state goal is lowering the number of prescription medications given to elderly citizens, with the development (naturally) being the exact opposite. Over here, the challenge also is (surprisingly enough) that there are not enough people interested to work as doctors, nurses or care staff, requiring hospitals and related business to hire consultant/staffing firms and private nursing/doctor consultants at a 25-50% premium. Over 85% of all healthcare is state-run, and comprehensive private healthcare is for the most part very rare (more common in elder care/group homes).

The pressure faced by the American industry to lower costs across the entire supply chain is one faced in over here as well, albeit aimed at different targets (regional/state governmental organizations and state-run hospitals). With what your Medicaid Services is facing in terms of how much they are wanting to pay per patient out of necessity, an organizational and sector-wide pressure is applied - one that I recognize from our own healthcare system. Some are even questioning the validity/feasibility of the PBM business model. (Source: Statnews)

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

CVS themselves are quite transparent with regards to the mounting industry challenges, and the risks, challenges, and problems are complex and far-reaching enough to require industry-wide changes - namely dollar savings in every level of the healthcare chain.

There are no easy answers anywhere for these issues - or for the fact that worldwide and especially in the first world, populations are aging. Systems are going to need transforming and innovation, and new ideas are going to have to be implemented in order to solve tomorrow's problems. These issues are discussed more and more as the 2030's draw near, and the challenges will mount further.

This means that companies like CVS need to not only propose but implement cost-saving solutions - if not today, then very soon.

The CVS solution - Transforming the experience

Unlike companies such as Amazon.com, while I believe they are certainly planning proposed solutions to these issues if/when they do enter the healthcare/prescription/pharmacy market, CVS Healthcare Corporation has a roadmap as to what they intend to do to offer cost-savings to the industry as a whole. With healthcare spending projected to rise 5.5% yearly over the next decade (Source: Reuters), this is not an option - but an absolute necessity.

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

CVS wants to convince us of their solution by transforming the consumer experience, as they call it. This involves a variety of measures aimed at the current total medical spending in the US.

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

If the savings programs specified reach their desired potential, this could go a long way to make CVS a major player not only in the field of healthcare but also in the field of making the entire process more effective. The sort of vertical integration that CVS proposes/already operates is what is sorely missing, for instance, in certain areas in Europe (here). The focus on consumers/patients is what is supposed to be working here, but where the system instead has mutated into a Byzantine bureaucracy which exists mainly for its own sake - and not the patients.

Over here, it leads to extensive patient suffering, horrible malpractice (without real legal consequences due to our justice system), deaths and other issues which need not be the case if things were structured better and if the people involved had more, and a degree of economic, incentive to care (which they don't, here). Don't believe anyone telling you the Swedish medical system works. It doesn't - not anymore - and it grows worse by the year.

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

Programs like the one presented above are not only positive, they are an absolute necessity in order to make the process of administering healthcare more preventive, effective and reduced in cost in a changing world.

The new proposed patient journey and store concept proposed by CVS is one of the most apparently effective solutions I've seen to date. I can only fervently wish that following political shifts in our own landscape, these sorts of solutions can become more common, or available at all, over here.

While it's impossible to foresee and pre-emptively manage upcoming challenges in their entirety, the simple fact is that CVS has an extensive history of executing and successfully managing large, transformative mergers. While there are different challenges in the landscape today than back during the PBM deal, there is no concrete reason to believe that this time would be fundamentally different for the company. I don't believe the mere existence of Amazon.com is a reason, I don't believe the increased leverage (the repayment of which the company has extensively planned) is a reason, nor do I believe that the simple fact of an aging population is reason enough to dump the entire sector in the toilet. The fact is, every first-world nation is facing an aging population, and every nation will have to face these challenges.

The CVS-proposed transformation of stores and concept is one way of assisting in the handling of the upcoming problem - and I believe it to be a good one.

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

This image sells well, I believe, the concept that CVS is trying to further. The company has already taken the expansion costs into account, and will, according to company specifics, be managed within the existing CapEx framework. It uses store space more effectively (unprofitable space will be used for more profitable store segments, such as healthcare) and is more useful and appealing to customers. Not only this - but it encourages customers to return to the store. I believe this combination of systems creates a customer appeal that entrants like Amazon have a hard time competing with at this stage.

(Source: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Presentation, 28.11.18)

The CVS solution, as I called it, seems to me to be a well-thought-out plan that has the potential to not only deliver market-beating financial returns in the long run for CVS but has the possibility of meaningfully assisting in the process of correcting flaws the current system and making the entire process of administering healthcare to CVS's customers more effective. The company's levers for growth are in part, already in place and well-liked (Membership, Customer Loyalty programs, satisfaction ratings), and the potential for growth here is, in my estimation, nothing to ignore.

So, CVS has given us a solution - their solution. Do you believe in it?

The numbers

Alright, so let's pull some hard, cold numbers. CVS is a popular company to follow and write about, so part of my work here will be parroting what other capable investors who have, quite recently looked at CVS.

I will try to add to these numbers, as well as give some of my own color to what I believe they could mean for your potential investment in CVS.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The first item on my numbers list is one of my favorite tools - the F.A.S.T Graphs tool. I highly recommend it to any investor due to its simplicity, comprehensive selections and the ability to quickly sift through large numbers of stocks and find potential and interesting candidates.

CVS, as other authors have pointed out, has come into the obviously undervalued territory according to these measurements. That's part of my reason for writing the article. A company as stellar as CVS doesn't trade at a blended P/E of 8.8 very often. Now, there are of course reasons for this (risks I've mentioned, and risks I will mention), but none of these risks change the underlying fundamentals and the sort of company that CVS is or the history they have.

As always, I'd never invest in a company that isn't at least fairly valued or undervalued. I know investors who have a cost basis at CVS of over $80. I didn't go in at 70, I didn't go in at 65 - I opened my position at $63.20, which is also pretty much my current cost basis for my position. Because of the company's risk profile and the associated issues with the healthcare industry, I wasn't comfortable paying $70-80 for the stock. At that risk profile, there were better candidates.

A price of 60-65 however, is a different story to me, given CVS as a company. As usual, when looking at a company, the question I ask myself is "what price am I willing to pay?". Most often, the price I'm willing to pay is quite ways off the current price per share. In that case, I put the stock on my interactive watch list, which will shoot me an alert when and if the stock drops the price I'm willing to pay.

So. I consider 60-65, and sub-60 dollars per share to be an appealing price for the company. That's also the reason I've slightly increased my exposure to the stock this week.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Provided forecasting goes as it should, an investment in CVS will yield an annual return of 28.01% until 2021. I draw your attention to the Factset analyst scorecard, which as you can see, haven't missed a 1Y/2Y estimate in almost 10 years.

However, we (even CVS bulls) can agree on the fact that the current situation in American healthcare and healthcare worldwide falls outside the range of normal estimations. We may want to look at things more conservatively to better factor in risks.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even provided more conservative estimates of a blended P/E of 10.0, an investment could yield you a 13.75% annualized rate of return at this stock price. Even in the long term (2024, 5-year growth), a P/E of 10.0 would yield you about 14.0% annually.

Now, this includes no dividend growth in the near future - that much is clear. However, the current dividend is, as it stands, covered and considered to be quite safe. SimplySafeDividends rates the company at 76/100, giving it a green rating of "Safe".

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

In fact, all of the key number indicators are showing us that CVS at this price, is ripe for purchase. I also want to post a few what F.A.S.T Graphs call the F.U.N Graph numbers. While they don't show us anything I haven't already indicated in the article, I think it strengthens the picture of the company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The chart shows earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitdaps), basic (brown) and diluted (red) earnings per share. The point is to show the company's capable history as a grower of profit and shareholder value. While the use of these numbers can be argued with, I believe, like looking at other key numbers, they have a purpose in this context.

The case - to buy or not to buy CVS

CVS is an investment that doesn't come without a certain amount of company-specific and market-specific risk involved. Other investors and capable authors writing about CVS in this situation have focused on company debt and company history. While I will mention and take these into account, I want to focus on a few other things as well.

Risk in a stock means that the higher the risk, the lower the price I want to pay for the company to offset that potential risk. At a blended P/E of 8.8, I find there's a case to be made for CVS, despite the following risks:

Future market/sector uncertainties as we get a rapidly aging population and the current system may be unfit to handle the task at hand.

Competition from new business models, such as Amazon/PillPack

A high amount of debt due to (perhaps) overpaying for Aetna.

The company's growth driver, PBM, is slowing down.

However, I believe these risks are offset by:

I believe (and others as well) it unlikely for Amazon and like-minded competitors to create a true disruption in the healthcare market given the insurance dynamics that are characteristic of the American healthcare market. Despite what some people believe, the end consumer in pharma is not Joe/Jane Everyman ordering a PillPack, but rather the Government of the United States of America - or whoever pays for the individual's health benefits. This expertise requirement precludes an easy entry into the market.

Amazon is entering a market with key risks related to the product that they're selling. Drug distribution is a litigation-rich market segment. Errors in labeling, packaging, or producing medication can result in patient injury or death, which translates into company costs. There's a reason Amazon doesn't sell tobacco, weapons or alcohol - risk. With PillPack/Drugs, they've exposed themselves to certain risk that they're not used to handling - the question is how far they'll want to crack that door.

Whether or not CVS overpaid for Aetna or no, the deal is done, and the anticipated synergies have been mapped. CVS has been historically excellent at bringing the chickens home. Despite changing market conditions, I don't feel it a poor strategy to bet on a company that's time and time again proven their acumen at adapting to changing market conditions. Chances are, this time will be no different.

Additionally, I believe that:

Mr market is once again seeing too much negativity and risk in a situation that's far too unclear at the moment to justify the negative sentiment that CVS and like-minded/categorized companies are receiving.

the high 60's (as the stock was 1-2 weeks ago) is a price where you currently shouldn't be initiating or buying the stock, given the current risks involved. To offset risk, 61-63 is an acceptable entry and hoping that the stock falls further to enable further purchases at increased discounts. The 52-week history shows us that falling to 60 is not at all uncommon, and drops below 60 are likely in the works.

CVS's place in your portfolio

CVS, at current value, has, I believe, a place in the portfolio of a value-minded dividend investor. At current valuation, it marks an excellent investment opportunity that, apart from yielding 3.2% in dividends, has the likely potential of yielding between 8-28% Annual rate of return, depending on how certain things turn out.

I recommend a price target of 61, with further purchases as and if it falls further. I also recommend following the company's Q1/Q2 reports to see how their goals pan out to see if any portion of the thesis changes.

I want to close this article by saying that I find CVS to be a great company with great management, and I believe, a great future.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.