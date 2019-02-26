Foundation Building Materials (FBM) CEO Ruben Mendoza on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 8:30 AM ET

John Moten - VP of IR

Ruben Mendoza - President and CEO

John Gorey - CFO

Pete Welly - COO

Kirby Thompson - SVP of Sales and Marketing

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Susan Maklari - Credit Suisse

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Marshall Mentz - Barclays

Luke Junk - Robert W. Baird

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

John Moten, Vice President of Investor Relations.

John Moten

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2018 conference call. Joining me on today's call are several members of our Management team. In addition to Ruben Mendoza, our President and CEO; and John Gorey, our Chief Financial Officer, are Pete Welly, our Chief Operating Officer; and Kirby Thompson, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing who are also available to answer your questions.

Last night we issued our fourth quarter press release and slide presentation for today's call and we have posted these materials in the Investor Relations section of our website at fbmsales.com. Our prepared remarks and answers to your questions this morning may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates and forecasts, as well as other statements that are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements that will be discussed today relate to our acquisition strategy, integration, and pipeline, our Greenfield expansion strategy and performance, our ability to gain leverage in our business, our ability to increase market share and expand into new markets and our 2019 financial guidance including projected net sales, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted earnings per share.

As a reminder, forward looking statements represent management's current estimates. We assume no obligation to update any forward looking statements in the future, unless otherwise required by law or rules of the New York Stock Exchange.

Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding these various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe could be useful in evaluating our financial performance. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accounted principles or GAAP. A discussion of how we calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release, which has been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ruben.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks John. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for a review of our results, as well as the discussion of recent developments in our business.

On our call today I will discuss some operational highlights from the full year and fourth quarter, as well as recent acquisition. John Gorey will provide details on our financial results and guidance for 2019, and I will conclude with some summary comments. As a reminder, the reported numbers discussed on this call will focus on continuing operations as we sold our mechanical insulation segment in the fourth quarter last year. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

2018 was a record year of net sales and operating profitability with full year net sales up 14% to over $2 billion. Base business growth of 8% and adjusted EBITDA of $155 million up 15% compared to the prior year. During 2018 strong commercial activity led to full-year net sales gains across our business. In 2018, wallboard base business growth increased 4% with both price and volume up 2% compared to the prior year.

Our suspended ceilings and metal framing product lines also posted solid results with full year base business growth of 8% and 23% respectively largely due to price increases implemented during the year. Additionally, we are pleased with our full year consolidated gross margin performance of 29% of net sales as our pricing initiatives across our business largely offset higher product cost experienced during the year.

Our strong 2018 results reflect our strategic focus to grow profitably by executing our business model through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In 2018 we streamlined our business with the divestiture of the mechanical insulation or MI segment. The sale of the MI segment has sharpened our focus on the wallboard, suspended ceiling, metal framing and complementary product lines and will improve our long-term profitability. We used the net proceeds of $116 million to jumpstart the paydown of our debt on the ABL credit facility. We reduced our net debt leverage from 4.3x in the third quarter to 3.6x by the end of 2018 and we plan to further reduce our net debt leverage ratio to under 3x by the end of 2020.

Now turning to our quarterly results. We recorded strong fourth quarter performance highlighted by year-over-year net sales growth of 16% and base business growth of 11%. During the fourth quarter, our wallboard business outpaced the market with 6% base business growth led by 4% volume growth and 2% higher average selling prices compared to the prior year.

Our suspended ceilings and metal framing product lines also recorded strong base business growth of 7% and 35% respectively largely due to price increases and mid-single-digit volume growth and metal framing. During the fourth quarter, we saw stabilization of our product costs which benefited our gross margin. We made good progress improving our profitability with our gross margin hitting 30% and adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 8%. As we enter 2019, we expect our gross margin to improve by 20 to 40 basis points from the full year 2018 level as our pricing initiatives continue to gain traction in the market.

Now turning to acquisitions. We completed four acquisitions in 2018, which added 16 branches and contributed $63 million in net sales for the year. Our acquisition pipeline remained strong and we continue to acquire businesses that meet our strategic priority and enhance our market presence.

In early February we announced the acquisition of Builders' Supplies Limited, a leading independent distributor of drywall, suspended ceilings, metal framing and complementary products serving the Greater Toronto Canada market. With an existing market presence and five Canadian provinces, the acquisition of builders supplies will expand our geographic footprint into the nonresidential downtown Toronto market and enhance our service capabilities to the Greater Ontario market.

In 2018 we opened five Greenfield branches in Boynton Beach Florida, Charlotte North Carolina, Las Vegas Nevada, New Braunfels Texas, and Rochester Minnesota and we expect to open 4 to 6 Greenfield branches in 2019. Our Greenfield branch investments are projects that yield higher returns on invested capital in the first few years of startup.

As we build our North American presence, we view Greenfield branches as excellent opportunities to leverage our national scale, increase market share, and enhance our long-term profitability. As we entered 2019, we continue to see solid demand in our core nonresidential construction markets with over 40% of our net sales tied to the new nonresidential market and over 30% to the commercial repair and remodel market. We currently see continued building activity in tenant improvements, healthcare facilities, data rooms, offices, schools, and stadiums that are supported by our customers backlog that extends into 2020.

For 2019 we plan on capitalizing on the opportunities in front of us by executing our business model and driving operational efficiencies throughout our company to deliver long-term value to our customers and shareholders. As we close the year 2018, I'm pleased with our strong financial performance and we look to build upon the success in the coming years.

Now I'll turn the call over to John for more details on the fourth quarter and full year financial results.

John Gorey

Thank you, Ruben.

I would also like to welcome everyone on today's call. As a reminder, our discussion today excludes the MI segment which was sold in November 2018 and is reported as discontinued operations in our SEC filings. As Ruben discussed, we finished the year with strong results highlighted by fourth quarter net sales of $516.2 million up 16.3% over the prior year period. Base business net sales of $439.1 million up 10.6% and adjusted EBITDA of $41.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%.

As a reminder, we define base business as FBM branches that were owned by us since January 1, 2017 and Greenfield branches that were opened by us since that date. Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $155.6 million compared to $133.2 million in the prior-year quarter, an increase of $22.5 million or 16.9%. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 30.1% compared to 30.0% in the prior-year quarter.

Similar to last year, our gross margin experienced a lift in the fourth quarter due to ongoing pricing initiatives and incentives from our suppliers at the end of the year. For 2019, we estimate our gross margins to improve 20 to 40 basis points from our full year 2018 level of 28.9%.

Selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter were $116.4 million compared to $100.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding one-time adjustments, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 22.1% compared to 22.5% in the prior year quarter. The 40 basis point improvement in SG&A leverage is primarily due to higher net sales and our ongoing cost out initiatives. We continue to focus on reducing our SG&A expenses by leveraging our economies of scale, consolidating shared services and reducing branch-related overhead costs with the goal of continual improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin.

Now turning to our product line results. Fourth quarter wallboard net sales were $198 million compared to $172.9 million up 14.5% compared to the prior-year quarter. Our wallboard base business growth was 6.1%, with a 3.8% unit volume growth and 2.3% higher selling prices and mix.

Metal framing net sales were $97.5 million compared to $67.9 million up 43.5% compared to the prior-year quarter. Metal framing base business growth was 35.2%. The increase in metal framing net sales was primarily due to higher product prices for steel in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. Our suspended ceiling net sales were $91.5 million compared to $80.9 million up 13.1% compared to the prior-year quarter. Suspended ceilings base business growth was 6.8% mainly driven by price increases for metal grid.

Our complementary and other products net sales were $129.2 million compared to $121.9 million up 6% compared to the prior year. The increase in complementary and other product net sales was primarily due to our ongoing initiatives to expand the range of products we offer to our customers.

Now turning to the balance sheet. We finished the year with cash and cash equivalents of $15.3 million and $146 million drawn on our ABL credit facility. In August 2018, we completed the refinance of our senior secured notes and ABL credit facility which reduced our interest rate on the debt by 200 basis points. In 2019, we expect $12 million to $15 million of annual cash interest savings due to the refinancing of the notes.

Now turning to our full year 2019 financial guidance. We estimate full-year net sales to be between $2.1 billion and $2.25 billion. We estimate our full-year gross margin to improve from 28.9% in 2018 to a range of 29.1% to 29.3% for 2019. For adjusted EBITDA, we estimate a range of $160 million to $180 million and adjusted earnings per share between $0.70 and $0.09. And finally we plan to further strengthen our balance sheet by reducing our net debt leverage ratio from 3.6x to a range of 3.2x to 3.5x by the end of 2019 and below 3x by the end of 2020.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Ruben for some closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks John.

Before I begin my closing remarks, I would like to welcome our newest board member, Allison Navitskas. Allison is an attorney's that has worked to prestigious law firms and for companies in both legal and business capacities. She has served on the Board of Directors of numerous private companies and brings her knowledge of business development, corporate finance and risk management to our company.

I would also like to highlight our strong Independent Directors, Jim Underhill, Fareed Khan; and Matt Espe. Jim Underhill is the former CFO and former COO of MRC Global serving the company for 30 years in both financial and operational roles. Fareed Khan is currently the CFO at Kellogg Company. He previously was the CFO at U.S. Foods taking the company public. Earlier in his career, Fareed spent 12 years at U.S. Gypsum in a variety of finance, business and leadership roles. Matt Espe has held CEO roles at several companies including Armstrong World Industries, Ricoh Americas, and IKON Office Solutions.

These executives make up our audit committee and bring broad financial and operational management expertise to our Board and lead our efforts in corporate governance, and best practices.

In closing, we're very pleased with our full year and fourth quarter results. We delivered double-digit net sales and strong base business growth reflecting our balanced product mix and our ongoing strategies to drive organic growth. In addition, we made great strides to improve our gross margin performance with pricing initiatives across our business offsetting higher product costs experienced earlier in the year. FBM has a balanced business portfolio across product categories and in market. With approximately 70% of our net sales to the new nonresidential and commercial repair and remodel markets we continue to see solid building activity in 2019.

As we conclude our prepared remarks, let me reiterate our strategic priorities for the coming year. In 2019, we plan to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing our net debt leverage ratio from 3.6 times to a range 3.2 times to 3.5 times by the end of 2019 and below three times by the end of 2020.

Second, we will drive organic growth by opening Greenfield branches, growing our market share and expanding the products we offer our customers. In 2018, we opened five Greenfield branches and we plan to open four to six branches in the coming year. Our Greenfield branches yield high returns on invested capital that will drive long-term growth and profitability.

Third, we will continue to focus on profit margin expansion across our business by leveraging our economies of scale and executing on our cost out initiatives with the goal of achieving up to a 40 basis point improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin. Fourth, we will continue to make strategic acquisitions while being mindful of our debt reduction targets.

For 2019, we expect the pace of acquisitions to slow from previous years as we pay down our debt. We believe these actions will drive growth, improve profitability and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

That concludes our remarks and I'll be happy to take your questions.

Our first question today is coming from Keith Hughes from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Keith Hughes

This is kind of big picture question, I have got something more detail. On the big picture you’ve made some very positive comments Ruben on the markets specifically around commercial. And how far ahead can your customers give you a look, I mean is the '19 year basically set or is that a little too aggressive in terms of what you can see ahead on?

Ruben Mendoza

I think we can see in the commercial part of our business at least through 2019 I might give you an example of a very large customer of ours, its about $200 million contractor in California they have $442 million in signed work on the books through 2020. And there are several customers like that throughout the country and these guys they do hospitals and data rooms and stadiums and things like that. So I can't say it's certain but it's a pretty good look.

Keith Hughes

And then on the gross margin you've given us your range for 2019, would you expect to see some gains in every quarter or is there going to be different cadence as the year goes along?

John Gorey

It will be pretty consistent. Each quarter there will be a little bit of a gain in Q4 as it was the last couple of years.

Keith Hughes

And is that going to vary based on the success of the wallboard increase that's coming this year or are you just doing catch up mode and that gets to the gross margin driven up?

John Gorey

Yes, it will be a combination of catching up a little bit more as we go through the pricing, as well as getting through the wallboard price increase.

Keith Hughes

And final question, got a lot of price increase on metal framing obviously. Do we lap that after the first quarter and the number will normalize down a little bit?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, I would say we do lap it after the first quarter. There was four last year and as we said in previous calls it was a catch-up mode and we feel we've almost caught up. And so we do start lapping here in the first quarter.

Our next question is coming from Susan Maklari from Credit Suisse.

Susan Maklari

My first question is just around you've obviously made some very good traction over the last year in terms of the wallboard pricing segment and holding on to that. How should we think about that environment for 2019 especially given the potential for some possibly weaker demand on the housing side of things. Can you talk to how much of the progress you made? Is company specific around some of your own initiative versus maybe just a broader market?

Ruben Mendoza

So as far as weaker demand, I’d like to address that everything I've seen and I said this on the last call is flattish to up 1% to 2% in housing single-family and multifamily. So, I think demand will be flat to up 1% to 2%, 23% of our business is residential. So as we said on the call it’s mostly 70% or above would be commercial and commercial R&R. And as far as - I think you mentioned how we see the housing pricing or the wallboard pricing did you ask about that?

Susan Maklari

Yes, just the wallboard pricing it seems like you made some - you’ve done a good job this year of kind of taking those in and passing them along?

Ruben Mendoza

And so we expect the same throughout this year as in previous years. We pass along price increases. As we mentioned on earlier calls there were two price increases for gypsum wallboard last year and four for metal framing and four for grid. So it took us a little longer to pass along but we did and we continue to see improvement in that area.

Susan Maklari

And then you obviously also made a lot of progress on the SG&A side this year and expect more to come. I guess can you give us a little bit more color there on some of those initiatives, how we should be thinking about them actually kind of rolling through over the course of 2019?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, we kind of expect another lift in 2019 of about 10 to 20 basis points as we continue to work through our consolidated shared services and our ongoing cost out initiatives.

Our next question today is coming from Nishu Sood from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now live.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] for Nishu. Could you tell us more about the Builders' Supplies Limited acquisition you've made?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure, I mentioned on the call it’s in the Greater Toronto area. 83% of their businesses is downtown commercial Toronto, high-rise commercial which is a very nice business and ongoing business. The other 17% is a multifamily business. It enhances our prospects there. We have five locations in the Greater Toronto area, so this would enhance our presence there, as well as we have the Armstrong ceiling line in the Greater Toronto area and we can add that to Builders' Supplies Limited. It's a very good acquisition for us at a very attractive purchase price and the integration and the synergies are excellent.

Unidentified Analyst

And one follow-up on that, since the housing market in Canada is not doing very well, does this allow you to make acquisition at a lower multiple then let's say in the U.S. or during the past.

Ruben Mendoza

So I'd like to address the housing market in Canada or what you said. Our business in Canada is actually quite strong, it’s not hugely growing every year, but we have a very good commercial business in Canada and we do participate in the housing business. But once again our percentages are equivalent to the U.S. as far as our mix.

And our business in Canada is very strong. We have a very strong position up there with very good lines and very good people running our business. So we’re very happy with our Canadian business. And as far as multiples go, it's the same in the U.S. and Canada for us but thank you for asking that.

Our next question today is coming from Mike Dahl from RBC Capital Markets.

Mike Dahl

Ruben I wanted to ask within the fiscal 2019 guide, could you give a sense of how you're thinking about organic expectations, price volume versus acquired contributions?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure, organic expectations we talked about opening four to six Greenfields. We’ve talked about - as you can see in the last couple of quarters we've gained share. We gained share in the single family, multifamily business and not through price, but we have gained share in that. So organically we feel like we’re going to continue to gain share, we're going to continue to add complementary products to our current customers and open Greenfields.

As far as the acquisitions go, we have about $4.7 million of EBITDA in our model for 2019 in acquisitions. So it's a modest and we've already done builders supply, so we're nearly halfway there as far as acquisitions go, Mike. And I noticed you put something out prior a couple of days ago with your model without acquisition. So hopefully that just clears that right up for you.

Mike Dahl

Yes, it does. To be clear that $4.7 million half of that is already in the bag with the most recent, so it's really just a couple of million that you'd have to cover in incremental acquisitions to be within your guide, is that right?

Ruben Mendoza

That is correct.

Mike Dahl

And then as far as - you talked about the share gains which is just great to see. Earlier in 2018 there were certainly some - seemed like moving pieces around the competition and some of the private players pushing for share and taking some share not necessarily from you guys or just from you guys but what are you seeing from a competitive environment currently, is it settled down or what color can you give us there?

Ruben Mendoza

I'm going to quickly answer this and I'm going to let Pete Welly - Pete is our COO, and I'm going to let him chime in on it. But we've combined - the four of us sitting here we have over 120 years of combined experience in this building products distribution business. And we've seen competition all over and I know the industry and investors and analysts have really made quite a bit of the competition in the industry and it's really not been that much different than what we've seen in the past.

So, we knew that whether somebody was low priced taking housing business or whatever, our business, our digital marketing, our track my truck on your app, our people would win over time. We're in this business for the long-haul and we get it. So, we've attracted business back without price and we'll continue to do that.

As far as competition goes in forward-looking, I'm going to let Pete just discuss a little bit more about our competition and how we look in the future.

Pete Welly

Yes, thanks Ruben. Competition is real whether it's a large private company or a regional player, we continue to battle for our customer's loyalty and once the bloom of a low price goes away they come back to us because of our service, our relationships and all that Ruben mentioned about, the things that we do that makes FBM special. So, we feel very confident that the share we gained was because of service, and I think our margin lift is proof that it was our service that drove that.

Mike Dahl

And if I could just sneak one more. And I know that you don't have the largest footprint in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic but are you seeing any disruption just related to the [indiscernible] plan outage and do you have any comments related to kind of what you'd expect from an impact there?

Ruben Mendoza

Mike, I'm going to let Kirby Thompson, our Senior VP of Sales and Marketing, take that question.

Kirby Thompson

We've really have not seen any disruption, we have a great partnership and had for a long time with Continental and they continue to provide service as we've expected in the past.

Ruben Mendoza

And just to add to that, their silver growth plant is the largest plant in the country and I think they've really dialed that plant up to service that other part of the country where they're down.

Our next question today is coming from Ryan Merkel from William Blair.

Ryan Merkel

So first can you just quantify the year end rebates, how much did that help gross margin in the quarter?

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks for asking that. I really - am going to let John answer that but I don't know that we have a number we're going be able to quantify. But go ahead John.

John Gorey

We estimate it to be about an 80 basis points lift of the sequential improvement three quarter to fourth quarter.

Ryan Merkel

And then 2019 EBITDA guidance, EBITDA margin up 20 to 40 data points and then you also said gross margin is up 20 to 40. So am I reading anything into SG&A leverage for 2019 or are you just giving a range?

John Gorey

We're just giving a range. We do still - I had mentioned 10 to 20 basis point improvement in our SG&A as well. So the combination of that and the gross margin we think we'll get up to 40 basis point lift in our EBITDA margins.

Ryan Merkel

That's what I thought. So there's still room on cost take out as you head into 2019?

John Gorey

Yes.

Ryan Merkel

And then just lastly maybe comment on sales trend to start 2019 and mention if weather has been negative or neutral or positive?

Ruben Mendoza

Great question. So, in January - we had an excellent January and our results in January mirrored our fourth quarter. As far as sales go, as far as our entire business went, based business, January mirrored our fourth quarter.

In February we're right on-track to hit our internal budgets but that's only because there has been some weather. In California we've had an extended amount of rain, even snow in some areas, in Northern California even more rain than what I've mentioned. It snowed in Las Vegas for us, polar vortex happened in the Midwest and it snowed in Seattle. Those are all good areas, strong areas for us. But we're still going to hit or beat our internal budget and which is what we're guiding on.

Our next question today is coming from Matt Bouley from Barclays.

Marshall Mentz

This is Marshall on for Matt. Congrats on the quarter and thank you for taking the question. My first question is on wallboard volumes, specifically the break between reported manufacture volumes for the quarter and the growth that you've put up in your base business. Could you give us a sense of your view at a component of that difference specifically thinking about potential timing issues between manufacturers sales and your sales, it sounds like January was a pretty good month and maybe there's not so much of a pull back to start the year but I mean that piece and then maybe if you could just elaborate a little more on share gains? I know you've talked about that little previously on the call but anything else you can add would be very helpful.

Ruben Mendoza

I mentioned on our last call, I think the wallboard volumes from the Gypsum Association are sales from the manufacturers and purchases from us. So it takes us 30 to 45 days to turn our inventory. So our sales, our wallboard volumes are our sales. So there is a difference there. And then there was a pre-buy in 2017 that was larger than the pre-buy here. And I shouldn't say pre-buy, probably wasn't a big pre-buy but there's still an increase in the fourth quarter.

Now, I think the Gypsum Association showed a 10% decrease in the fourth quarter versus year-over-year and we showed an increase. But like I said, there's a little bit of a delta there as to when we purchased and when we sell it, and I can't really quantify what that is.

And as far as January goes, we had a great January in volume, our base business was up excellent and we just - we continue to gain some share, not a ton of share but we continue to gain some share throughout the country with our service and our relationships and were attracting some of the best people in the industry, we're attracting some of the people wanting to sell their businesses, we've set a preferred acquire almost every time we've had a call and I don't want that to get old but we believe that that is the case. And so we continue to attract just positive things for our business and that's how we believe we're gaining share.

Marshall Mentz

And then just a follow-up on the supplier incentives, the prior question; could you just give us a sense - was that very different year-over-year in the fourth quarter the benefit that you got?

John Gorey

No, it was very similar in 2017 as well as you see the margin lift in 2017 and in 2018.

Our next question is coming from Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird.

Luke Junk

Rueben, first question on wallboard pricing units, and here today we've had now a couple of years of 2% or better price for you guys. Just wondering how you feel the industry is positioned right now relative to last couple of years. What would you say is the same or different as we move into the 2019 in terms of wallboard pricing?

Ruben Mendoza

I think the industry is pretty much the same as it has been in the last couple of years. I think volume is flat to up a little bit, I think business is decent, it could be growing 10% or 20% would be better, but it's not it's flat to up 1% to 2% we think for 2019. And we see more of the same. So as far as wallboard pricing goes, we see more of the same as in the previous years.

Luke Junk

And then second on the ceilings business here in the fourth quarter would be possible just to put a finer point on the price mix benefits you guy saw?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure. Most of ours increase was in price and mix. Our AUV was up equivalent to what Armstrong's was and our price was equivalent to what Armstrong's was. And obviously we don't carry Armstrong in every territory, but I just referenced them because it's our largest brand and we do have some USG ceilings in other areas as well. But you could think of it just like Armstrong was.

Luke Junk

And then if I could sneak one more in here for John, just wondering if you could bridge between the reported fourth quarter EBITDA and the midpoint that was implied by your guidance just what were the biggest positive variances versus what you were thinking a few months ago?

John Gorey

We did improve in our cost out initiatives on our SG&A. We got an extra 20 basis points improvement there. And then again from the incentives we got from our suppliers at the Q4.

Ruben Mendoza

To add to that Luke, we also had a great quarter. We had better sales than we thought as well, better volume.

John Gorey

Which helped our leverage as well.

Operator

If there are no further questions, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Management for any further or closing comments.

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, I'd like to thank our over 3,600 employees for buying in our strategy, and making this a great company. And appreciate all of you on the call and appreciate you joining us today. Thank you very much.

