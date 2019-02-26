The Split: Grand Canyon Education And Grand Canyon University

Post split, analysts are expecting the new Grand Canyon Education to continue growing its earnings heading into 2020.

Introduction

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) provides educational services to Grand Canyon University. In the past, these two were part of the same company, but last year, they were split apart. Grand Canyon Education continues to operate as a public listed company, and Grand Canyon University operates as a not-for-profit organization.

In the past, Grand Canyon showed a solid history of growth. The former company operated efficiently with very low debt levels. After the split, analysts are forecasting continued growth.

Splitting off the university campus assets should improve the new Grand Canyon Education’s profitability even further as the company collects 60 percent of tuition fees but is not burdened with the university’s operating costs. Over the long term, I would expect Grand Canyon Education’s earnings growth to continue higher along with its stock price.

Financials

Grand Canyon Education has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth quarter results are distorted due to the split (the next section explains the company’s split). The company’s reported fourth quarter revenue was down 34 percent and reported diluted earnings per share up 10 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. As expected, revenue was down but surprisingly earnings were up.

Over the last five years (prior to the split), Grand Canyon’s revenue grew 5.2 percent per year, and its earnings increased 18 percent per year.

Grand Canyon Education’s return on equity is currently around 22 percent. This was much the same prior to the split. The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is currently strong at 25 percent. Prior to the split, the profit margin was under 20 percent.

Grand Canyon Education’s current ratio is 3.8, meaning that its current assets considerably exceed its current liabilities. With such a generous amount of working capital, Grand Canyon Education will have no problems with paying their bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 10 percent, which means that Grand Canyon Education’s total debt is only 10 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Prior to the split, the asset ratio was around 25 percent.

The company’s book value is currently $23.88, and with a stock price of $116, Grand Canyon Education is trading at 4.9x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to decline by 8 percent in 2019 and increase by 11 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 7 percent in 2019 and increase by 12 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 20.4x.

The financials reveal that Grand Canyon Education is very conservatively financed. The company operates with a high profit margin and provides a generous return on equity.

New Business Structure

Grand Canyon has recently changed its business structure in 2018. Traditionally, the company also owned the Grand Canyon University (main campus and also its Banner Boswell campus extension).

Currently, Grand Canyon Education is operated as a for-profit business. However, Grand Canyon University is a Christian-based school, which went public when it ran into financial difficulties back in the early 2000s. The school wanted to split off the profitable educational side as a separate business and return the university back to a non-profit school in line with its Christian heritage.

I think that this is a good deal from a business perspective. As far as the shareholders of the listed company are concerned, the new business structure effectively gets rid of the university campuses (and the costs associated with running them) while still collecting 60 percent of the tuition fees. In effect, the Christian-based university will absorb the running costs, and the new business Grand Canyon Education collects most of the revenue. Personally, I think this is a good deal.

Splitting of the university from Grand Canyon means that earnings and revenue are distorted when compared to historical values. Revenue will fall as the new business only receives 60 percent of tuition fees. But earnings will increase as expenses will also fall (and probably fall more than revenue).

As management stated in their earnings call, results from July 2018 onward do not include the university operations. This was reflected in the financial results as revenue fell, but earnings were up.

Looking forward, it appears that the new business of Grand Canyon Education is not exclusively tied to the university. In other words, it’s free to look for business opportunities with other educational institutions.

Grand Canyon Education has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Orbis Education services on December 18, 2018. The transaction is expected to be finalized in early 2019. Orbis provides universities with healthcare education programs.

Considering that, historically, Grand Canyon operated efficiently with low debt levels, I would expect the new business structure to be even more efficient.

Stock Valuation

Before the split, Grand Canyon had a solid history of growth, and this growth is expected to continue with its new Grand Canyon Education. Analysts have forecast earnings to grow at 12 percent heading into 2020.

An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate). With a 12 percent growth rate, this gives a forward PEG of 1.7 with a 2020 PE multiple of 20.4x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Grand Canyon Education is overvalued with a stock price around $116. Its fair value would be around $70.

Grand Canyon Education is overvalued, but it’s not overly expensive with a PE multiple of 20.4x for its 2020 estimated earnings and a book value of 4.9x.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Grand Canyon chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Grand Canyon has run up over the last decade to peak in 2018 before pulling back. This pullback was quite severe and was probably fueled by the splitting up of the Grand Canyon’s business operations. While the market did decline during late 2018, it’s during these market declines where investors tend to become nervous about something that’s changed. The jump up in price this year occurred on the release of its Q4 2018 earnings – obviously, investors’ nerves were settled as the earnings report showed good earnings increases even though revenue fell as expected.

Should the stock keep rallying, in the short term, it could replicate its 2018 advance. This $40 or so rally could be added to the current stock price of around $116 as the stock may well rally from here based on the latest earnings report. Adding the 2018 $40 rally to the current $116 gives a target of $156.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the short-term price target and will probably do so as long as Grand Canyon Education’s earnings growth continues.

Stock Price Risks

Grand Canyon Education’s stock price could reach the 2018 high and pullback and drift down slowly as it did during 2014 to 2016. If future earnings growth disappoints, then the slow drift may well accelerate.

The broader market poses a risk to Grand Canyon Education’s stock price. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record, and it’s quite possible the rally seen so far this year is nothing more than a bear rally. If this is the case and the market turns bearish, then in the near term, I would expect Grand Canyon Education’s stock price to decline along with the market irrespective of its earnings growth.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher as long as Grand Canyon Education’s earnings continue to grow.

Conclusion

Grand Canyon Education’s is a growth stock with a history of growth. The company has split off its university campus and formed two separate businesses. Shareholders will own the educational business without the assets of the university campuses. Analysts have forecast continued earnings growth with an initial drop in revenue. The revenue after 2019 is forecast to increase into 2020.

I think that splitting off the university campus assets was a good business move and beneficial for the shareholders as the new business structure can operate more efficiently without being burdened with the university's operational costs. Over the long term, I would expect Grand Canyon Education’s growth to continue higher along with its stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.