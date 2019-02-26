IGM Financial: Management Fee Compression Continues

Investment thesis

IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) (TSX:IGM) has improved its fund flow with net sales of C$1.4 billion in 2018. This was despite an industry outflow of C$7.4 billion. Like its peers, the company continues to face management fee compression. However, we believe its re-branding initiative, and its strategy to control its expenses should help it to mitigate some of its headwinds. The company is currently trading at a slight discount to its historical average. It also offers an attractive 6.5%-yielding dividend. Given the recent market volatility, we believe a higher margin of safety is desired. Therefore, we believe investors should wait for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Recent developments: Q4 2018 highlights

IGM Financial saw its average assets under management decline by 0.8% year over year in Q4 2018. The decline was modest relative to the global equity markets correction. However, its management fee income declined by 3.3% year over year. The decline was primarily due to fee compression. As a result, IGM Financial delivered net earnings of C$180 million in Q4 2018. This is equivalent to an EPS of C$0.75 per share.

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

What we like about IGM Financial’s businesses

Rebranding initiative will be beneficial in the long term

IGM Financial has a rebranding initiative for its Investor Group segment. Its rebranding initiative includes both holistic financial planning, and breadth of offering (e.g. insurance, other financial service products). Unfortunately, IGM’s rebranding strategy will result in an increase in its non-commission expense. We believe it may negatively impact its operating margin in the near term. However, it should help IGM to grow its assets under management in the long term.

Good net sales in 2018

IGM Financial managed to deliver net sales of C$1.4 billion in 2018. This was the second-best investment fund net sales in the last decade. The result was quite good especially if we consider the fact that the overall industry saw net redemption of C$7.4 billion in 2018. Management indicated that the company gained market shares both in Q4 2018 and the entire 2018 but did not provide specific numbers on its market share gains.

However, we are concerned about the following

Fee compression remains an issue

Due to industry-wide competition (e.g. passive funds and competition from larger banks), IGM Financial continues to face margin pressure. Although we give credit to management’s strategy to embrace changes (add ETF products, grow high net-worth clients, lower its management expense ratios, etc.), this has resulted in fee compression. We believe its average fee rate will likely decline by several basis points per year. IGM Financial is also expecting to increase its non-commission expense by 4% in 2019 (3% in 2020). We believe this will likely hurt its bottom line if it fails to grow its net sales at a higher rate than the growth in its expense.

Valuation

IGM Financial’s forward P/E ratio of 10.99x is about 1x multiple lower than its 5-year average of 11.96x. On the other hand, IGM Financial continues to trade at a premium to its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, its forward P/E ratio of 10.99x is higher than AGF Management’s (OTCPK:AGFMF) 9.67x and CI Financial’s (OTCPK:CIFAF) 8.22x. This premium valuation is warranted because of IGM Financial’s scale and better track record.

Data by YCharts

6.5%-yielding dividend

IGM currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.563 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.5%. The company has only increased its dividend twice since 2010. Its current dividend yield of 6.5% is towards the high end of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio of 75.24% appears to be safe and sustainable. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend payout ratio is towards the low end of its 5-year range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and challenges

Risk of weak equity markets

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in stock markets will reduce IGM Financial's AUM. Since about 80% of its annual revenue comes from management and administrative fees, a lower level of AUM will reduce its income considerably. In such an environment, there will also be significant net redemption. This will further reduce its compensation and management income.

Risk of competition

Investors should also keep in mind that the secular headwinds will continue to exist for quite some time as competitions from both banks and ETFs will likely continue to pressure IGM Financial’s margin.

Risk of weak fund performance

Another area where investors should pay attention to is the performances of its funds. Persistent fund underperformance could result in significant fund outflows. This will reduce its level of AUM. In such an environment, it will become difficult to maintain its management fee margin.

Investor takeaway

IGM Financial continues to experience the pressure of fee compression. Nevertheless, the company has done a much better job managing the secular headwind than its peers. We believe the company is a good investment choice. However, given the recent market volatility, we believe investors may want to wait for a pullback before investing.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.