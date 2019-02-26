Tilray: Another Capital Raise Soon?

Last month, I detailed how shareholders of Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) dodged a bullet when insiders decided not to sell shares initially once the IPO lockup expiration hit. While this news sent the stock back over $100 for a short time, shares are now back in the mid to high $70s. I believe the recent pullback may be investors further digesting the company's valuation, as the name likely heads for another capital raise.

First, let me start by saying we are still waiting to hear how Q4 actually fared. According to a company press release, the earnings report will be on Monday, March 18th, after the bell. That's an extremely late date to hear about a quarter that will have ended more than two and a half months earlier at that point, meaning calendar Q1 2019 will have less than two weeks left when they report. At that point, the company should basically know how most of this quarter's results have fared, making this a very unusual earnings report.

A lot of things have happened for Tilray since calendar Q4 2018 began. Just after the period began, the company announced a convertible debt offering to raise needed growth funds and the deal expected to net about $435 million. However, we don't know what the balance sheet looks like currently because we haven't seen the earnings report. On top of that, however, a lot has gone on since 2019 started that will impact things with the balance sheet in the current period. Here's a list, which may not even be complete, of transactions since the start of Q4 2018:

December 14th - Tilray invests 7.5 million Canadian dollars in Quebec-based ROSE Lifescience.

December 19th - Tilray to team up with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) to research beverages. Each firm to invest up to $50 million.

January 15th - Tilray signs long-term revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands. Will initially pay $100 million and up to $250 million based on certain milestones.

January 22nd - Tilray to acquire Natura Naturals Holdings. Will pay 35 million Canadian upfront and up to 35 million more based on milestones.

February 20th - Tilray to acquire Manitoba Harvest for up to 419 million Canadian in cash and stock, based on milestones. See the official press release here for full transaction details, but at closing, Tilray will pay 150 million Canadian in cash and 127.5 million in stock.

Now the closing times of each deal will vary and some may not happen for several months, but it is clear that Tilray will likely need more cash at some point, especially given its own loss situation as well as needed capital expenditures. Also, investors should prepare for a bit of dilution, not only from stock-based compensation but from some of these deals above. At some point, insiders will also likely start to sell, meaning the tradeable float will likely rise.

The question of another capital raise brings up an important question, especially considering the late earnings date. Does management take the opportunity to bring in fresh cash now, perhaps if it doesn't expect a good reaction after earnings, or do they wait? At present, shares go for 40 times expected 2019 sales, which, despite the massive revenue growth coming, still makes the stock very expensive in the grand scheme of things.

The other possibility could be to wait until after earnings. If you are doing an all-stock capital raise, you'd rather see the stock at say $100 or more than at $75. However, it wouldn't surprise me to see management go the convertible debt route again if possible since that doesn't necessarily guarantee dilution. Of course, the last deal contained a 5% coupon, so the company may not want to go the debt route if interest this time around will be even more. It's hard to pay tens of millions a year on interest alone, not even taking into account the cost of goods sold or operating expenses when your revenue base is only forecast to be $150 million this year.

In the end, I'm looking for another significant capital raise from Tilray, perhaps to happen as early as the next couple of months. With all of the acquisitions and partnerships the firm has announced, it will deplete its cash balance quite quickly in the coming quarters, and its own losses/capex add to current needs. The late Q4 earnings report throws the timing of a capital raise up in the air, so I'd be looking to hear from management on what its cash position actually looks like given all of the recent news.

