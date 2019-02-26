Eaton Is A Great Pick For Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

I also decided to look back now at Eaton as I have a small position in the company.

Introduction

I still lack exposure to three sectors: industrials, consumer staples and information technology. Last month I added to my position in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) as part of my desire to acquire more consumer staples. Lately, I started analyzing some companies in the industrial sector. In a previous article I analyzed PPG Industries (PPG), and in this one I will return to one of my smaller positions: Eaton Corporation (ETN).

I have initiated a small position in Eaton in the past. This is part of my strategy of acquiring small positions and adding more to them when the price and the fundamentals are attractive. Therefore, I will look into Eaton to see if it is worth more of my capital.

I analyzed the company using the graph below that represents my methodology. I looked into the fundamentals, valuation, opportunities and risks in order to better understand the company and its attractiveness in today's market. I found a company with strong fundamentals, attractive valuation, some great growth engines and limited risks.

(Graph made by author)

Eaton is a diversified power management company that provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace and Vehicle. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

(Source: Wikipedia.org)

Fundamentals

Over the past five years the company suffered from negative top line growth. However, this doesn't tell the whole story of the revenues. When we extend the scope to 10 years, we see significant revenue growth of almost 50% in the past decade. In addition, last year the company enjoyed decent a mid-single digits growth rate, and it expects similar growth rate in 2019. The company achieves growth by combining organic growth with acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

The EPS number is quite impressive. The company grew its EPS by over 20% in the past five years, and last year it enjoyed the tax cuts, which helped boosting the EPS growth. In the past year EPS grew by 16%, and according to the midpoint of the company's guidance for 2019 it will grow by additional 9% this year. This is a very healthy growth rate for a mature industrial company.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is very attractive. The dividend growth rate in the past decade was compounding at over 10%. The current entry yield is over 3%, and it will enjoy an additional boost when Eaton declares an additional dividend hike in the coming days. The dividend is very safe, and the current payout ratio is very sustainable. If I use the midpoint EPS guidance of $5.85 and take into account another 10% dividend raise, the payout ratio will still be below 50%.

Data by YCharts

In addition, the company is also taking advantage of its cash flow and borrowing ability to lower the number of shares outstanding. Over the past decade the number of shares decreased by 10%. Moreover, the company allocated $400 million for buybacks in 2019, and it will lower the number of shares by 1% at today prices. The combination of dividends and buybacks is a great way to reward log term shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The valuation also seems very attractive. While it is not as attractive as it was just two months ago, the company still offers a forward P/E ratio which is lower than its average in the past 12 months and is by far more attractive than the current market valuation. Paying 13 times earnings for a company that grows at high single digits rate is attractive.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs strengthens my position. The company trades for an attractive valuation compared to its historical valuation. When I take into account the fact that it suffered from two years of negative growth in 2015 and 2016 it makes me even more certain that the current valuation doesn't represent the current growth rate of the company.

(Source: www.fastgraphs.com)

Eaton Corporation offers investors steady revenue growth with robust EPS growth. The company also offers an attractive and safe dividend, which will grow again in the coming days. Moreover, the company also allocated funds to lower the number of shares outstanding thus supporting bottom line growth. This whole package comes with a decent and even attractive valuation, making Eaton an interesting option for dividend growth investor. If the company has growth prospects and limited risks, it will be a buy.

Opportunities

The company is a very diversified industrial company. It operates through six business segments offering a wide variety of services and products. In addition, it also operates worldwide giving it exposure to a combination of mature and emerging markets. The company keeps working on its diversification, and it lately complete the acquisition of Ulusoy Elektrik. This acquisition will strengthen the company's position in EMEA.

The company also sees margin expansion in five of its six business segments. The company will be able to generate more profits from every dollar in sales. In addition, the company enjoys healthy backlog growth. The combination of backlog growth with sales growth and margin expansion will support earnings growth in the short and medium-term.

Another growth prospect and is the sixth and smallest business segment- eMobility. Eaton is position itself to enjoy the growing markets of electrical vehicles. It will use its expertise from managing high-voltage power and developing commercial vehicle hybrid systems in order to become a leader in this new market.

Risks

The dividend growth streak offered by Eaton is rather short. It has only raised the dividend payment for nine straight years. The dividend wasn't raised in 2001 and in 2009. In both cases it wasn’t raised due to the financial crises that hit the world - the dot com bubble in 2000, and the financial crisis of 2008. However, it is important to note that in both cases the company didn't cut the payout; it only froze it.

The industrial sector, Eaton included, tends to be very cyclical. When the financial sector collapsed in 2008, the EPS of Eaton plunged by 62%, and during the high-tech bubble in 2000 the EPS dropped by 50%. These are two extreme events, but we should still take into account that when the economy slows down, the EPS will drop significantly.

The company aims for growth in emerging markets. It also acquired a Turkish company lately, and therefore has significant exposure to foreign currencies. The strength of the U.S Dollar will have its effect on the bottom line in 2019, and this trend may put additional pressure on earnings in the medium term as well, as the American economy seems healthier than other economies worldwide.

Conclusion

Eaton Corporation is a great company for every dividend growth portfolio. It has very stable fundamentals, healthy growth rate, safe dividend with impressive entry point, and a buyback program in place. The company has several growth catalysts, and while there are risks, they are manageable in my opinion. The current valuation offers enough margin of safety to deal with current risks.

I believe that Eaton is a buy at current levels and valuation. If you want additional margin of safety, consider selling put options with strike price of $70. This way you will enjoy the premium, and if the stock price decreases you will be able to buy this great company for an even more attractive valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETN, ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.