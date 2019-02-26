Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) CEO Mark Zagorski on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to Telaria's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. During the course of today's call, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Telaria's future financial and operating results, future market conditions and management's plans and objectives for future operations. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs and are based on information currently available to us.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to those factors contained in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2018, its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2018, its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018 filed with the SEC on November 8, 2018 and our future SEC filings and reports by the company, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

All information provided on this conference call is as of today, February 26, 2019. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements made on this call to conform to the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in understanding company performance, but note that these measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for our reported results can be found in our earnings press release issued today, a copy of which can be found on our website.

Thanks Andrew, good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. This morning we reported our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results which I’m pleased to say came in significantly better than our revised expectations with revenue of $19.7 million, up 31% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA of $4 million, up from $3 million for the same period last year.

Our full year revenue increased 26% to $55.2 million with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million. Our strong year end results were driven by our growing CTV business which continues to be the focus of our strategic investments and it creates substantial momentum heading into 2019.

Our fourth quarter results demonstrate the real progress that we’ve made to quickly address the challenges that naively affected our results in Q3. On our third quarter earnings call we noted short term gaps in our sales force and desktop inventory supplies is resulting from our strategic decision to eliminate a number of publishers from our platform to better align with our long term big stream vision.

Since then we’ve aggressively and successfully attacked these issues. First, we expanded and enhanced our Agency and Brand sales team, more than doubling its size and geographic reach. This group has already had a great impact driving increased demand across our platform adding new supply side partners.

Second, we filled the desktop inventory gap by expanding server side integrations with existing high quality partners increasing the amount of inventory that they monetized to our platform. We believe that we’ve successfully addressed the temporary challenge that we faced in Q3 and we’re now fully focused on growing our core CTV business.

We’re doing so by continuing to add fast growing new CTV partners for our roster and strategically expanding in global markets from our key regional content providers and deepening our relationships with our biggest existing clients.

We remain the first choice for leading CTV brand seeking to maximize their advertising yield. A few notable highlights include our recent announcement that Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company and Outside TV, a leading video content provider of action and adventure sports link to Telaria as their supply side partner to help them launch the programmatic advertising.

In addition we added to our roster an international client including Astro, Malaysia’s leading media broadcaster serving more than 23 million individuals, actually 76% penetration of total households in Malaysia and FPT Television, the leading pioneer of IPTV services in Vietnam which reach their exceeds 4 million viewers across more than 1 million households. These great international partner additions highlight the growing strength of our global footprint.

Current customers continue to [invest] on our technology as well as evidenced by the recent expansion of our relationship with PlutoTV to include their European business. We’re also excited to announce that we renewed our partnership with Hulu, an additional two years as their programmatic partner of record. As part of this expanded relationship we’re working in conjunction with Hulu’s internal team to launch their private marketplace and develop custom solutions, help them accelerate their programmatic advertising.

These partnerships are important to us in a number of ways. First, it highlights the strength and scalability of our platform. Second, by building technology with industry in OTT and CTV we accelerate the capabilities of our platform to take advantage of merging of linear and digital brands.

And finally, it demonstrates how we’re making our platform a more essential part of our clients business to deeper, more impactful technical integrations. We believe this model can be replicated for other large scale media brands as they grow their programmatic business and continue to shift their focus towards CTV.

CTV has grown from 1% of our total revenue at the end of 2016 to 33% of our revenue in Q4 2018. For the full year CTV revenue increased from $3.5 million to $14.8 million representing more than 4x increase from last year. And as CTV ECPM are significantly higher than desktop or mobile, this growth drove our ECPM to more than $12.88, compared to $11.46 in the prior year period.

Our successful investment in building a leadership in programmatic CTV has the potential to pay significant dividends as tailwinds continue to drive the convergence of digital and linear TV ad dollars. E-marketer estimates that there are approximately 183 million CTV users in US alone. The CTV experience is increasing nearing the linear TV viewing experience which is resulting ad dollars following [Indiscernible].

In a proprietary study that we conducted along with Hulu 84% of Gen Z Millennials and Gen X TV watchers, those audiences most coveted by advertisers consider streaming content for their internet connected TV to be watching TV with US digital video advertising expected to grow to over 40 billion by the end of 2020 and US programmatic growth is expected to increase to 34 billion over that same time period. We believe that CTV will capture significant portion of that growth and an increasing percentage of CTV spend will be programmatic.

We remain bullish on the CTV space and we believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of its growth based on specialized technology and premium partner profile. To stay in front of these trends, we continue to innovate and add unique and highly differentiated CTV oriented enhancements to our video [Indiscernible] who will provide publishers with regular insight and analytics into the bidding and buying patterns, specific show titles, episodes, content categories delivering a more holistic view about the content advertisers.

With this insight publishers create targeting directly in the platform making specific content available advertisers driving higher value to the most desired inventory. Additionally, we recently expanded our video ad-podding suite to specifically address the challenges that CTV publishers are facing with competitive separation, audio normalization and viewer frequency capping of video advertisers. These enhancements are designed to drive publisher revenue while creating a better consumer and advertiser experience.

Our focus on building market leading proprietary CTV technologies is the core end of our strategy to create business that will continue to take market share in this growing space. 2018 was an exciting year for Telaria, the last 12 months the business accomplished a great deal to advance our position as the only independent video management platform at scale.

From enhancing our management team as the industry leaders to launch in the markets first complete video management platform to extending our global reach and penetration of the CTV marketplace, our commitment to provide programmatic video advertising solutions to the world’s biggest content providers remain strong.

And as these publishers drive a higher portion of their advertising revenue from CTV and more than advertising revenues transacted programmatically, we believe our independence remain essential, building trust, eliminating conflict of interest and protecting our client’s competitive advantage.

Finally, before I hand the call over to John, I want to talk briefly about recent changes in our shareholder base. We’ve regularly heard from investors that creating our stock has been incumbent by the large percentage of outstanding shares that remain held by our pre IPO venture capital investors.

With the course of the year, predominantly in the fourth quarter, we made a conservative effort to remove this proceeds overhang our stock by using our share repurchase program to purchase significant blocks of shares held by our original VC investors.

In combination of that effort and normal market activity, according to the latest SEC filings, as of December 31, 2018, the total VC ownership is now less than 25% of shares outstanding compared to nearly 50% as of December 31, 2017. We believe that our move to buyback these shares was an effective use of our capital and sends a strong message to our investors.

With an expanded of refocused sales force and management team, key client wins across the globe, deeper relationships dealt with current partners and the launch of innovative new CTV solutions we’re well poised to execute our strategy, grow our business and deliver value to our shareholders.

Thank you, Mark. We finished the fourth quarter with revenue of $19.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4 million that results in a 20% EBITDA margin. Our gross profit increased to $16.8 million from $14 million on the prior year quarter, reflecting an 86% gross margin. We expect our gross margin to remain at approximately this level throughout the year.

Our quarterly core operating expenses which exclude non-cash items increased 17% from the same period last year, due mostly to headcount growth, principally due to our acquisition completed in the second quarter. However, as a percent of revenue, we demonstrated real operating leverage with core operating expenses for the quarter at 65% of revenue which is down from 73% of revenue a year ago. And core operating expenses for the year at 88% revenue down from 107% of revenue last year.

We ended the year with approximately $67 million of available liquidity including $42 million of working capital and our $25 million line of credit. In October we announced a $20 million share repurchase program. While for fourth quarter, we were actively repurchasing shares, in October we repurchased nearly 3.5 million shares including 2 million shares that were repurchased from one of our original VC investors.

And at the end of December, we repurchased 5.1 million shares from W Capital, another one of our pre-IPO VC investors for $2.53 a share. In aggregate we repurchased more than 8.7 million shares at an average price of $2.70 per share. According to the most recent shareholder filings we’ve significantly reduced the venture capital ownership of our company from approximately 50% at the beginning of 2018 for less than 25% at the end of the year.

With our strong cash position, clean balance sheet. We believe that was an effective use of our capital and does not preclude us of further investing in our business.

I'll like to finish our call this morning with our expectations for the first quarter and our initial outlook for 2019. For the first quarter, we expect revenue to be between $11.5 million and $12.5 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between a loss of $3.5 million and $3 million.

I'd like to remind everyone that there is seasonality in our business with Q1 generally being our lightest revenue quarter. Also on average, we generate about 60% of our revenue in the second half of the year. Moving to the full year, we expect revenue to be between $63 million and $67 million.

For adjusted EBITDA, we expect a range between $1 million and $4 million. We now like to open up the line for questions.

Hi, good morning guys, congrats on a strong finish to the year. I just wanted to dig in a little bit on CTV, obviously incredibly strong up over 200%. What do you see now, what are the key drivers there, obviously more advertising dollars flowing? But the key kind of, the key driver that is at adding more publishers or maybe could just walk us through what kind of the key factors are to see in that business continue to grow?

Mark Zagorski

Yes, thanks Mark. It's a great question. And I think that's it’s kind of pretty straightforward answer. It's a combination of all of those things. We've certainly added some new clients to the roaster as we noted in the call; folks like Cheddar and Outside TV and numerous others.

So, there is a broadening scope of the number of partners we work with for sure. But I think a majority of our growth is really being driven by same store sales and by that we mean two things. More inventory from our current partners being so programmatically. So, CTV partners getting more comfortable with moving inventory through our platform programmatically, so that's part one.

And then, just the availability of more inventory. And by that, meaning the general trend towards more and more eyeballs moving away from the near television and towards CTV and either live CTV streams or on-demand CTV streams. And more of those streams being as supported.

So, as we've we hear in the marketplace there's a lot of discussion around the Netflix and the subscription portions of the CTV world. But what really is growing for us is the ad supported universe that's out there. So, our partners like Pluto and Hulu ad supported version and XUMO and fuboTV and Sling and others in which advertising plays a key role and how they monetize their inventory.

Mark Argento

Great. Can you, do you have the data, can you guys see if you guys have wallet share amongst your existing customers in terms of some of the other competitors out there or is it kind of remain a three horse race?

Mark Zagorski

Yes. I think it's, well we really consider a two horse race at this point. When it comes to CTV, it's we don’t have specifics on how the wallet's being shared but we do know that it's really us and one competitor SpotX out there who are really tidying up most of the CTV growth at this point.

And I would say that it's a pretty neck-and-neck race but based on some of the technologies that we've been launching over the last several quarters, we really being on doing a great job getting a bigger share of that inventory.

Mark Argento

And then, along those lines in terms of the technology. Obviously the tool seg continues to grow in its abilities and I know some of your partners, or almost look at you guys, more and more it's like a platform as a service, most more of a recurring kind of an opportunity. I know you redid your deal with Hulu.

Does that have a kind of a software as a service or platform as a service component to it or is that purely kind of a CPM based deal?

Mark Zagorski

Look, it's a great question. I think the evolution of this space obviously starts heading towards more SaaS like models in which the platform becomes not just a more ingrained part of the workflow but a part of the workflow that through which all transactions are managed.

And I think that is the ultimate vision here which is build out a system through which not only our partners rely on inherently programmatic but for all kind of transactions of advertising both direct and programmatic which is if I remember correctly, we soft launched an ad server last year and that business continues to kind of emerge within the platform itself.

So, the shorter answer is we are definitely seeking to kind of expand the flexibility that we have in our business model by extending partnerships like Hulu's to other types of publishers who are looking to have not just a transactional relationship but a software and development relationship with us which as we stated, the Hulu relationship is, definitely deeper than just a transactional business with them.

Mark Argento

Jason Kreyer

Mark Zagorski

Thanks, Jason. Now obviously, we love the relationship is and what goes behind the scenes is pretty proprietary but we can say that Hulu has launched the private market place which is essentially running through our system. I think it's been a solid launch so far.

As we noted in the scripts, there are really significant benefits for both companies that come out of this relationship not just financial but the idea that we're working together as the advertising supported CTV business evolves and emerges to make sure that we're building solutions that meet consumers' needs and there is really no better test market than a place like Hulu where it's super high quality programming delivered both live and on-demand and it has supported environment that a majority of which and a high majority of which is delivered in the living room on the screens and in many cases 4k.

So, I think as we look at that relationship through the year, obviously there are we're building out a business with them. So, there is financial obligations. But I think what we're really excited about is the developments that we can create together with them. So, enhancements and solutions that will not just help Hulu but help other clients as well.

Jason Kreyer

Okay. Mark, you gave some numbers just around CTV usage domestically. And I think that would probably position CTV maybe half to 2/3rds as big as linear usage. So, just wondering if you think there is somewhat a lynchpin that can occur as far as bringing more advertising to CTV and obviously advertising in CTV is not half to 2/3rds as large as it is on the linear side.

So, is there something that causes an inflection that gets more supply or more advertisers focused on this segment of the industry?

Mark Zagorski

Yes. It's a great question, Jason. I think there's a few different dynamics going on that we remember. So, the first is how much of that CTV inventory is actually transacted programmatically versus sold direct. And a decent amount of that, I would say actually a majority of it, it's all majority of that it's still transaction the old fashion way which is sales people selling TV slots.

So, I think as that historical way of selling starts to evolve into programmatically like we've seen in all digital, 1) obviously advantages us in space. And we're seeing that sort of happen with all of our partners. 2) The second is interestingly enough, I think CTV part players have approached this space and really kind of a gingerly with regard to advertising, even that ad supported networks.

And I think this is actually very smart thing with regard to not overwhelming the consumers with a deafening amount of spots. So, the CTV ad load in many cases is significantly less than linear TV ad load for the same types of programming and from periods of programming. That's an important thing to know.

So, even if you're comparing the same number of hours spent apples-to-apples on linear to CTV, you're actually looking at a much lighter ad load. That means there is a big gap at potential for more ads to be actually flowing to CTV in the future if those ad loads start to come to parity.

So, I think you have those kind of two factors on the seller side. On the buyer side, I think the real inflection point is going to be the kind of general adoption from ad buyers to being comfortable buying CTV. The one chance that we have right now with the agency world or the advertiser world is Mercy TV is still bought out of digital budgets, not out of linear television budgets.

This is really we're reaching I think we're close to reaching inflection point however win both linear and CTV are both seen as TV as we've noted in our some of our studies the consumer sees it that way, the advertisers see still CTV as digital.

So, when we hit that inflection point, when the advertiser looks at CTV and TV, then you're not just looking at digital budgets that have kind of been taken from desktop video or out stream video or mobile video that have kind of moved to the larger screen, and you're seeing real linear TV behind.

I think we're pretty close there, a lot of that has to do with getting measurement up to par which people like Nielsen and ComScore are working hard at. But also getting linear TV buyers comfortable with CTV. I think we're just about there and when that happens then you're not just again tapping into digital budgets, you're really tapping into linear TV budgets.

Jason Kreyer

Austin Muldow

Hi, thanks very much for taking my questions. So, there is pretty impressive CTV revenue growth that you disclosed. But I'm wondering if you could talk to your desktop revenue. I think you mentioned it was 40% in Q3, are you able to tell us where it clocked in in Q4 and how that's been trending?

Mark Zagorski

Yes. We have never really broken out desktop and mobile video or mobile video sales and if we could note in the past that our main focus on being growth area is in a focus around CTV. Desktop like to say it's kind of stabilized and flattened out for us as a revenue line.

We're not investing a significant amount of money in it although it still obviously plays a key role in our business moving forward. So, we think like basically say it's a good piece of business for us. We see flat to small amounts of growth in our desktop space in 2019 but our real focus is continue to grow our CTV business.

Austin Muldow

Got it. It looks like pricing growth accelerated in the quarter and I'm guessing that is attributed to the higher CPM rates and CTV. Can you speak to how much room is left for that to perhaps continue to accelerate in the future given that CTV is only about 3rd of the business?

Mark Zagorski

Yes. So, I think on an effective CPM basis, we're going to continue to see increases there as CTV comes a larger percentage of our overall mix. We'll continue to see growth there. It won't accelerate as quickly as we've seen in the past, so the rate per unit won't accelerate is because the acceleration of percentage of our growth is not going to go from 1% to 33% again.

So, what we have seen now however which I think is nice is that across all of our inventory, CPMs have been relatively steady if not slightly growing. So, although the effect of CPM, the mix of desktop, mobile and CTV has changed and that has resulted in higher effective CTM.

The actual CPMs in the individual lines have remained pretty steady if not growing in this, well which I think is a good sign. But is as you remember the desktop case or desktop display inventory, it was a constant raise to the CPM bottom. We have not seen that in the video space and especially not seen that in the CTV space.

Austin Muldow

Okay. And my last question's a little bit bigger picture. So, you mentioned two big AVAL players that you work with that are owned or assume to be owned by larger media companies by Disney, PlutoTV, by Viacom. Can you talk about your ability to win more business from those larger enterprises and their other publishers in network giving your totals in those two A-podd services that you mentioned?

Mark Zagorski

It’s a great question, Austin. I think obviously, we aspire to grow our business with the under larger entities that are parts of these partners and I think our strategy to do so as I noted earlier is to really come less transactional and more software like. The more ingrained we become in a partner’s workflow in a way they approach the marketplace and become a consultative partner as opposed to just transactional revenue check.

It allows us to have a deeper relationship that makes sense to expand within broader organizations. So it certainly is something we’re going to aspire to, it certainly something that we think is an opportunity for us and it something that strategically from a way we’ve approached our technology build, our business model and even our go-to-market strategy is something that we’re planning for and driving towards.

Unidentified Analyst

Lee Krowl

Hi guys, congrats on a great quarter and thanks for taking my questions. Real quick, just kind of curious on Hulu partnership, kind of curious if there is an incremental upfront cost associated with doing additional development work for that?

And perhaps as you expand with other relationships whether that is also the case kind of going forward?

Mark Zagorski

Obviously details of that deal are pretty proprietary, but we’ve said it publicly that this is a deal in which it goes beyond just transactional nature of our platform acting as a backbone for their private marketplace. It also involves us do a special development work for them and building out tools in conjunction with their team.

So, the way that model was built is based on different revenue components not just transactional nature of our deal. So, that’s the long answer to, yes, we’re doing things beyond just having business win for our platform and the way the model is built allows us to be compensated for that.

Lee Krowl

Got it. And then, you guys announced a few weeks ago, unified ID solution partnership with the trade desk. Yesterday, there was an announcement talking about an advertising ID consortium towards this trade desk solution is also integrated. So with this kind of free for ID solution kind of going industry wide, just kind of curious your opportunity set there and maybe as that ties back into an improvement in measurement.

Just trying to figure out, how this all kind of comes together and the opportunity it presents for you guys?

Mark Zagorski

Yes, it’s a great question and obviously a little bit of a complex marketplace to try and navigate when it comes to the whole ID more about there. It’s put up lightly, we’re a 100% agnostic to the ID, the different players in the ID world that we need to -- our main focus is ensuring that our publishers and people that use our platform have access to as many buyers, as many targeted buyers as possible.

So to do that we engage with the ID consortiums, we engage with trade desk, we engage with [life ram]. We engage with everybody who basically needs to identify a consumer and we do so, so that when the buyers want to work with our customers they have access to the user data that they need. So we’re equal opportunity partners in all those different ID consortiums.

We do that by doing so, as you noted it allows us to become a better source of inventory that has a more ubiquitous audience identifier across it, so it allows for measuring, it allows for better targeting, allows for a better estimation of reach. And I think all of these things will be really important.

As I noted earlier in order to allow CTV, in particular to start to corner more of this linear TV dollars because it just needs to be a better measurement perspective. So I guess, again another long answer to, we nod our heads in agreement with all the different consortiums, we certainly don’t pick to choose, which one we think is going to be the winner or the Hulu consortium, we’ve just engaged with all of them because we do believe at the end of the day, more targeting options, more measurement options are just going to help drive our customers’ business.

Lee Krowl

Got it. And last one from me, just kind of curious you guys kind of have handicapped it as a nascent opportunity, but is the ad server business contribute to revenue, is that contemplated in guidance at all or would revenue from that ramping up this year kind of just be incremental as it comes online?

Mark Zagorski

Yes. We haven’t broken it out and we don’t call it up because we really look at it as the platform being a holistic revenue driver in itself. So, although there is an ad server component to it, we really think of it as there is direct and programmatic revenue that runs through our platform and all of that is kind of built into the models that we create.

And as of right now, the ad serving component or the direct component of that is really still very nascent. So we don’t break it out, we don’t think it’s going to be a huge driver of our business at this point. But it’s part of a holistic system that we have that manages both directly sold inventory and programmatically sold inventory. So we need to have that component to make sure that the platform is tied with it.

Lee Krowl

Mark Zagorski

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us this morning. In closing, this was a good quarter which has put us back on solid growth trajectory as driven by our continued focus on CTV. We’re pleased with our growing global footprint as leading CTV partners, has tried to be -- launching differentiated technology and the deepening relationships we’ve built with some of the biggest names in CTV.

We’re confident that we’ve real momentum as we kick-off 2019. We’ve not wavered on executing against the strategy that we laid out with the launch of Telaria nearly 18 months ago. Our team is focused on profitable growth and we’re confident that the market tailwinds and our technology leadership have positioned us well for 2019.

Programmatic video market and specifically the CTV space continue to exhibit strong growth and we believe that we have the right technology, the right people and the right strategy to take advantage of this opportunity.

Thank you all for your participation in the call this morning and we look forward to updating you in the months ahead.

