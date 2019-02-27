IAU Has Advantages Over GLD

Gold is a precious metal that wears many hats. Gold is a favorite when it comes to jewelry. Fabricated demand for gold is consistently one of the primary sources of demand each year. Gold's resistance to heat, density, and ability to conduct electricity create a myriad of industrial applications. At the same time, gold is the oldest means of exchange in the world. Long before there were dollars, euros, pounds, yuan, rubles, and the other government-issues currencies, gold was hard money. Today, central banks around the globe continue to hold the yellow metal as a significant part of their foreign exchange reserves.

Gold is a sign of wealth, a barometer of inflationary pressures, and a store of value. While many doubters have called the metal a barbarous relic of the past, gold continues to have more devotees than detractors. The last time a government doubted the role of gold in the world, they found themselves with more than a little egg on their faces. At the turn of this century, the British government decided to sell half of their reserves of the precious metal. They sold a substantial chunk of their reserves down to $250 per ounce. The Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, Gordon Brown, was behind the selling that created what many now call gold's "Brown Bottom."

Gold took off to the upside following the sale by the United Kingdom, reaching a price at $1920.70 per ounce a little over a decade later in 2011. The price rallied to a level that was more than seven and one-half times the level of the Brown Bottom. Gordon Brown became the Prime Minister of the UK in the years that followed his gold-selling disaster. It is likely that many within the nation felt it was safer to have him on the front lines in the political arena rather than with his hands on the purse strings of the country.

Meanwhile, the price of gold has not traded below $1000 per ounce since 2009 which is now a decade ago.

When it comes to an investment in the gold market, there are many options. The two most popular and liquid gold ETF products are the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). I prefer IAU to GLD because of two significant factors.

Gold's bullish trend continues

Gold has been in bullish mode since mid-August when the price of nearby futures traded to a low at $1161.40 and the active month April contract found a bottom at $1182.70 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of April futures highlights, the price has made a consistent pattern of higher lows and higher highs with the most recent peak coming on February 20 at $1349.80 per ounce.

At the recent high, the price of gold moved within striking distance of the 2018 peak at $1365.40 and the 2016 high at $1377.50 which stands as the most significant line in the sand on the upside. Meanwhile, last year, gold traded to $1365.40 in January and April, creating a double top. A move above that level could provide the precious metal with the power to challenge the 2016 technical resistance level.

A pullback is healthy

Since gold rallied to a level that was just 20 cents below $1350 on February 20, the market pulled back. Both the price momentum and relative strength metrics had ascended to levels that indicated a short-term overbought condition in the yellow metal.

The daily chart returned to neutral territory with the correction back to the $1330 level on April futures. However, the weekly chart continues to display that gold is in overbought territory.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the slow stochastic and relative strength indicator are both in overbought territory. However, weekly historical volatility at 6.29% reflects the slow and steady nature of the rally.

Source: CQG

The longer-term monthly chart displays a bullish trend with historical price variance just over the 9% level which is a sign that the rally has a good chance to continue.

Source: CQG

Finally, the quarterly chart shows that gold could be on the verge of a significant break to the upside with support at the mid-August low.

So many products to choose from

If gold is going to break to the upside in 2019, there are a myriad of gold-related products in the market that will move higher with the yellow metal. Gold stocks tend to offer market participants a leveraged result on the up and downside compared to percentage moves in the yellow metal. GDX and GDXJ are diversified baskets of gold mining equities that circumvent the many risks associated with holding a single gold mining company. Action seekers tend to adore the leverage of the triple-leveraged NUGT and JNUG that turbocharges the price action in GDX and GDXJ.

UGLD is a triple leveraged gold ETN that is related to the price action in the metal rather than the shares of gold producers. The most popular product is the SPDR Gold Trust ETF, which correlated well with the price of gold and offers excellent liquidity.

GLD is the most popular and liquid ETF

GLD had net assets of $35.04 billion as of February 26 and trades an average of over 8.6 million shares each day. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.40% and has attracted the most attention since it burst on the scene in 2004 and added a new dimension to the gold market. The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is a copycat product that offers market participants a lower fee at 0.20%. However, the net assets were at $447.36 million as of February 26, with an average of only 36,488 shares changing hands each day. While the GraniteShares people talk a good game, the product has presented any significant challenge to GLD. When it comes to BAR, the product is cheaper for a reason which is not causing assets to flow from GLD to the newer product that has been around since 2017.

IAU is one-tenth the size and cheaper

The iShares Gold Trust is my favorite gold ETF product when it comes to an instrument that reflects the price action in the international gold market. Like GLD and BAR, IAU holds 100% of its assets in gold bullion. The expense ratio is slightly higher than BAR and significantly lower than GLD at only 0.25%. Moreover, the price is one-tenth the size of the other two ETF products which provides investors and traders with ten times the number of shares as GLD and BAR for the same investment. There is something about human nature that makes more shares of an asset more attractive, even if the financial exposure and return on a percentage basis are the same.

IAU had impressive net assets of $12.44 billion as of February 26, and around 14.7 million shares change hands daily. While that may equate to 1.47 million shares of GLDX which is significantly lower, there is no choice when it comes to a comparison to GraniteShares BAR product.

The price of gold rallied from $1182.70 on August 16 to its most recent high at $1349.80 on February 20 on the April futures contract which equates to a 14.13%. Over the same period, GLD moved from $111.06 to $127.21 or 14.54%. BAR moved from $117.15 to $134.24 or 14.59%. IAU appreciated from $11.25 to $12.90 over the same period which is a 14.67% higher. Based on performance, fees, and liquidity, the IAU ETF product is as good as gold when it comes to the choice of a product that will replicate the price action in the yellow metal for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.