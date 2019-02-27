Coffee And Dunkin' Brands

When it comes to coffee, I prefer the product offered by Dunkin' Donuts. Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN). My preference is a matter of personal taste, but I also appreciate the wider selection of products more appealing. A trip to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is more of a social event, and more locations offer the brand. I consider myself lucky that the closest coffee shop to where I live is a Dunkin' Donuts. However, even if I had to travel a bit longer, I would still find my way to the shop that offers those delicious Boston Crème donuts to go along with the Arabica blend of coffee that suits my palate.

Starbucks has a higher profile than Dunkin', and that is likely to rise with the founder pondering a run for the White House in 2020. I presently do not hold any positions in either DNKN or SBUX, but if I did, I would be likely to take profits because I believe the price of their primary input will be moving higher and that will impact their cost of goods sold and earnings over the coming months and years.

Good earnings, but Starbucks is doing better

In their latest quarterly report earlier this month, Dunkin' Brands reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share which were higher than the consensus estimates of 62 cents. The bottom line improved by almost 42% on a year-on-year basis driven by increased net income and a declining number of outstanding shares. Corporate buybacks have caused the total number of shares to decline across the stock market, and DNKN had been no exception. Revenues rose by 1.5% year-over-year to $319.6 million, which was below consensus estimates of $330 million.

As the chart highlights, DNKN shares rose from a low at $61.69 on December 27, 2018, to its most recent peak at $71.77 on February 25, a rise of 16.3%. The shares closed last Friday just under the peak at $71.66.

Meanwhile, DNKN's rival Starbucks has risen from $60.42 on December 24 to its most recent high at $72.07 on February 25 or 19.3%.

While share prices of both companies have done well, SBUX outperformed DNKN since the late December 2018 lows.

With the coffee price at the low end of the pricing cycle, the prospects should be great

DNKN earnings should be great these days. The price of their primary input, coffee, remains near the bottom end of its pricing cycle.

As the price chart of ICE Arabica coffee futures shows, the price of the beans has traded from a low at 41.5 cents to a high at $3.0625 per pound since the turn of this century. At just under 97 cents per pound last Friday on the nearby futures contract, the price is a lot closer to the low than the high.

Moreover, the price of coffee beans has been falling steadily since November 2016 when it reached a lower high at $1.76 per pound. As the price of coffee beans declines, the cost of goods sold for DNKN and all of its competitors drops. DNKN and the others have not slashed the price of a cup of coffee at their stores which means that lower coffee prices on the wholesale level have contributed to higher earnings.

If the price of coffee remains around the $1 per pound level or moves lower, it will create a bonus for DNKN, Starbucks, and other coffee merchants. However, there is no guaranty that the agricultural commodity that comes primarily from Brazil and South America will remain at its current price level over the coming weeks, months, and years.

The weather is the primary driver of the path of least resistance of coffee futures. A weather event or a crop disease like leaf rust could wipe out an entire crop in the blink of an eye which would likely send the price of coffee beans soaring. In a sign that the price of coffee is near the bottom end of its trading range, in September the price dropped a multiyear low at 92 cents per pound. One month later, coffee was at $1.255 per pound, over 36% higher. While the price has declined to below the $1 level again, it is possible that the September low was a significant bottom for the coffee futures market and the odds favor higher prices in the future for several reasons.

The price of coffee is highly sensitive to moves in the Brazilian real. In 2018 the currency dropped from over $0.32 to under $0.24 against the US dollar. Therefore, local growers and processors in Brazil, the world's leading producer of Arabica beans, did not feel the full effects of the falling coffee price as the lower value for their currency compensated a significant portion of the loss in US dollar terms on the coffee futures market.

Demand says the price of coffee will rise

While Arabica coffee supplies in 2019 will depend on the weather and crop diseases in primary growing areas around the world like Brazil and other South American nations, demand for the beverage is an ever-increasing factor when it comes to the fundamentals for the coffee market.

In 2000, there were approximately six billion people on the planet. Today, that number stands at more than seven and one-half billion. The 25% increase in the global population means that the number of people consuming coffee is rising. Moreover, the popularity of coffee in Asia has been on the rise. Starbucks opened around five thousand new stores in China alone over recent years, and as the Asian continent incorporates coffee into their diet, the switch from tea to coffee is a significant factor when it comes to rising demand.

Each day, more people, with more money, are competing for finite commodities, and the prices of all agricultural commodities including coffee are experiencing rising prices at the bottom end of their pricing cycles. While coffee may have traded to its lowest price since 2005 in September 2018, the odds favor that 92 cents is close to if not a higher low in the coffee market from a long-term perspective given the growth in demand.

It is a challenge to lock in coffee prices for the long term

When it comes to agricultural commodities like coffee, each year is a new adventure for supplies. The weather, crop diseases, and limited shelf life of inventories mean that the world has become addicted to bumper crops. The next time the growing conditions are anything but ideal, the price is likely to soar to substantially higher levels. The forward curve in the coffee futures market displays a significant future premium for the price of the soft commodity.

The futures prices for coffee out to December 2021 shows that there is a 40% premium for coffee in December 2021 compared to the price for nearby delivery. Contango or the forward premium in the coffee market tells us that there is a glut of coffee beans today, but that does not mean that the same condition will exist in the coming months.

The shape of the forward curve makes it impossible for companies like DNKN to lock in prices and their cost of goods sold too far into the future. Many of the companies that are the leading coffee consumers in the world have done best purchasing their requirements on a hand-to-mouth or when-needed basis over recent years. However, that could come back to cause problems if the price of coffee suddenly recovers and moves to levels seen in 2016 at over $1.76 per pound, in 2014 when the price rose to over $2.25 per pound, or in 2011 at over $3 per pound which is more than triple the current price.

The forward curve also shows that the volume for futures out past December 2019 is very low. Therefore, locking in prices at higher levels in a steep contango is not an easy process as there are few, if any, sellers of coffee for dates past the current crop year.

The prospects for coffee and DNKN

I am bullish on the price of coffee as I believe that the supply and demand fundamentals limit the downside price potential, and a weather or crop event could cause a significant move to the upside in prices. At the same time, since Brazil is the world's leading producer of the beans, a rise in the Brazilian real could cause production costs to rise sending prices higher. The new Bolsonaro government in Brazil has pledged to rid the nation of its long reputation for corruption. Any progress in that direction would likely cause the value of the Brazilian real to recover against the dollar and other world currencies leading to a rally in the coffee futures market.

A sudden rise in the price of coffee beans would cause DNKN to pass price increases along to its customers rather than suffer from falling margins as the cost of goods sold rises. DNKN stock trades at 26.17 times earnings and pays a 2.15% dividend at its current share price of around $71. The shares are slightly cheaper than SBUX which trades at a 31.80 multiple and pays a 2.03% dividend at $71.40 per share.

I favor DNKN shares for two reasons. As a consumer, I favor their products. As a trader and investor, the metrics are slightly more attractive than SBUX at their current at their current share prices. With Howard Shultz, the founder of Starbucks, is considering what is sure to be a contentious run for the White House possibly as a third-party candidate. SBUX in the political spotlight in the current environment could create a bit of a public relations nightmare sending some of those Starbucks devotees across the road to their local Dunkin' Donuts. The coffee, Boston Crème donuts, and apolitical environment may start to look a lot more comfortable and send a message to the billionaire who has already created a political stir.

If I had to choose, I would buy DNKN over SBUX at their current price levels, but with coffee prices at the lowest level in years, I would not touch either at this time. However, the next time I venture out for a cup of coffee, it will be Dunkin' where I go.

