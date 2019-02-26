Caution On High-Yield Bonds

“Following last year's sell-off in the high-yield space, there has been a snapback in high-yield spreads so far in 2019. This has made it extremely difficult for high-yield investors such as [Martin] Fridson to find value…He sees…extreme overvaluation. Fridson attributes this to the rebound in confidence this year and the decreasing supply of high-yield paper over the past several years.” (WisdomTree)

“History has shown that the yield you start with is a remarkably reliable indicator of what you can expect to earn over the next five years. This has held true even during the market's most stressful and volatile periods. An investor who bought on the eve of the global financial crisis - as it turned out, one of the most inauspicious times to have entered the market - and held her position through the downturn and the great recession that followed still earned a five-year annualized return of 7.7%.” (AllianceBernstein)

“The first free ETFs [are] on the way as online lender Social Finance (SOFI) filed regulatory paperwork to launch two funds with zero management fees. This was all but certain given the ongoing price war in the ETF industry. The cheapest ETFs from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) - which together control 60% of U.S. ETF AUM - have an average fee of just $0.30 for every $1K invested (Vanguard has another 26% of the market).” (Wall Street Breakfast)

We don’t yet know a whole lot about the new free ETFs that Wall Street Breakfast reports are soon to be offered by Social Finance (see above quote). For example, investors may wish to know more about how the ETFs’ indexes are constituted. A poorly designed fund may do less well over time than one that actually charges for superior management. It would also be good to know how long the funds will be free; management could decide at its discretion to revoke the waiver of its 19-basis point management fee after one year if it wishes.

While consumers are usually winners in price wars, a too low price should not escape our critical scrutiny, all the more so when that product is an investment product and when that price is “free.”

Because we live in an age of “free,” there is a risk that our default expectation of ever more free products and services will inure us to the trade-offs of accepting the favor of (in this case) managing our money gratis. Of course, we all know that the free business model is based on the seller (or in this case, the giver-awayer) “monetizing” the customers’ participation. If you’re not paying anything, then you are the payment. So for example, social media sites such as Facebook and Google make gazillions of dollars via advertising, and collecting and selling data that marketers use to target their sales pitches to us.

The free ETF purveyor is SoFi, a student loan refinance business that has expanded into personal loans, mortgage loans, checking and savings accounts and now investing. Its website is quite attractive – both in its colorful layout and in the simplicity and appeal of its message. For example, here’s how it characterizes the cost of its investing services:

Not-so-newsflash: fees are frustrating and they keep people from investing. It’s why we charge $0 in SoFi transaction and management fees. So there’s no reason not to start investing.”

I think they’re onto something. Folks today are apt to feel “frustrated” by having to pay for things in a free economy based on love and trust. Okay, I jest a bit – most people still expect to pay and to be paid for their products and services. But as a public service especially for younger folks with less of a memory of the price-based economy, let’s peel back the price tag a bit to recall some business basics, starting with Milton Friedman’s dictum that “there is no free lunch.”

What Friedman was referring to is that there is always a price to be paid, even if sometimes that price is not easily perceived. But investors above all must go into investing with eyes wide open. They must therefore know that free, or cheap, has historically meant a “loss leader,” wherein a business such as a supermarket would charge below-market prices for basic items such as milk, and advertise that to get people in the door. The merchant earns back its losses on milk via higher than market prices on other items, or through increased volume.

I have no brief against SoFi; to the contrary, I am delighted to see investment costs come down. But this I do know: It’s a for-profit firm, so it’s got to be making money somehow. I don’t assume the firm overcharges on non-free items because its whole ethos is pro-consumer. Rather, the firm’s loan business seems based on cherry-picking low-risk borrowers with a solid history of loan repayment. Perhaps its calculation is that these are exactly the sort of people who will eventually build large investment balances. That seems eminently sensible. Perhaps the firm will eventually pivot back to a low 19-basis point asset management fee or perhaps it will be content to simply cross-sell loans to its investor base. Or perhaps it will attract a large number of affluent investors and sell the business to a competitor with experience in making a profit from its investors. But one way or another, its customers will be monetized.

While a free product, even a good or very good free product, has its advantages, investors need to consider carefully the big picture of their financial goals. For example, it may be that paying a small fee for broader access to a more complete set of financial products and services is worth it to some investors.

