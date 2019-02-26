More Evidence That The Bears Have It Dead Right

Source: public domain

In my last article, "The Bears Have it Right: Economy went Polar Opposite of Bullish Predictions," I laid out my first prediction for 2019 - a recession by summer. I don't want the following revelations and facts that I have since come across to get lost in comments I recently posted to that article, so I'm bringing them all together here.

How bad was 2018?

The Wall Street Journal just said it was "one of Buffett's worst years ever."

For the full year, Berkshire Hathaway's earnings were down 90% from $45 billion the previous year. Their biggest hit came from a $25 billion loss in the fourth quarter. Interesting that the fourth quarter hit the world's most famous investor that hard because that is the very quarter I said would be the worst of all in the stock-market crash of 2018 (which I believe is ongoing by the way; more on that next).

For anyone who still thinks the stock market's plunge at the end of 2018 was not already a significant market crash, regardless of what follows, I present you this evidence: The Wall Street Journal says that for the world's greatest investor, it resulted in his worst year EVER! (And he's a very old man.)

Next, consider that Buffett's worst year was also one of the biggest years for massive corporate tax breaks, which fueled an epic boost to earnings (calculated after taxes) and to stock buybacks (which even Buffett engaged in), and consider that Warren Buffett is widely regarded as the shrewdest safest-betting billionaire on the planet, known for never having a bad year even if he does from time to time have a few bad investments.

And then, consider that Buffett is also refusing to invest in the present market, even in spite of the present rally. Maybe even because of it. He is sitting on a massive cash pile of more than $100 billion, mostly in treasury bills, which he says he cannot wait to spend; and, yet, he is waiting for an opportunity to invest because he believes this market is overpriced and still has more falling ahead.

Buffett says in his annual letter to investors:

In the years ahead, we hope to move much of our excess liquidity into businesses that Berkshire will permanently own. The immediate prospects for that, however, are not good: Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects. Berkshire Hathaway

Sky-high.

Where are we now?

Speaking of that rally, let us briefly survey the market's present perch via a couple of graphs put out by Sven Henrich, starting first with a quote from his recent article:

For bulls the danger here remains that this rally was an extremely aggressive counter rally in context of a broken bull market trend. For a reversal in the near future could quickly change the perspective of this rally: Northman Trader

Why? Because a reversal in the near term could confirm that the bull market trend is indeed broken, in which case the technical picture suggests that the December correction was just the first step. Remember, technically speaking, a break of the bull market trend in earnest suggests a much larger long term fib retrace risk:

That's the recession scenario everyone seems to be keen on denying being a possibility.

While I don't make my market predictions or economic predictions based on charts, I do find it interesting when charts everywhere I look are starting to back up what I've already been saying. So, I am not using this chart as a basis for prediction but to show the precarious perch we have attained and that nothing about this rally so far is outside of being the kind of huge bear-market rally, I have repeatedly said we can expect after each big leg down.

Where are we going?

Looking to fundamentals, which is how I make my predictions, things are looking worse and worse for stocks going forward, not better. According to FactSet, the average Wall Street EPS forecast has moved from predicting 3% growth to predicting a 2.7% decline YoY.

That is a 5.7% reversal from what was expected at the start of this year in spite of the fact that the market has been rallying throughout that trend reversal. (On a fundamental basis, that doesn't make this rally smart at all. Instead, it makes it look exactly like the inebriated optimism that always steers bulls into huge traps in bear markets.)

Whether the Fibonacci lines shown in the last graph are fibbing or not may soon be tested based on this other graph from Bloomberg that shows our present precarious perch from another perspective:

That is just the current setup. Are we going to bounce along on that relatively hard ceiling, punch our head through it and stay above it, or knock ourselves out trying, only to fall back into the pit of a greater recession? The graph, in my opinion, has no capacity to predict where we will go, but only shows that we are perched on a ledge that is exactly in keeping with the three previous failed rally attempts. So, there is no basis for assuming, because this has been a big rally, we are now in the clear.

With our current position clarified, I want to now turn to a recession indicator that has never been wrong, which shows that the best tools of the chart-watching investment firms are starting to line up with what I've already predicted.

"A recession indicator with a perfect track record over 70 years is close to being triggered "It's never been wrong. It's something to watch," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis. According to Lavorgna, since 1948, the economy has always entered or been in a recession when the unemployment rate increased 50 basis points (or 0.50 percentage point) from its trailing cyclical low. He said a recession occurred in the 11 instances regardless of the level of unemployment. CNBC

That looks like this now that the unemployment rate has just started turning back up from a long trailing low, which is right where all previous recessions began:

LaVorgna, however, expects the unemployment rate to turn south again right away before hitting that critical 50 basis point rise he mentions. (Right now, we are at a 30 basis point uptick.) If he's right, we'll narrowly miss triggering the one recession indicator that "has never been wrong" for a little longer. Of course, I didn't place the start of the next recession in my last article's prediction until summer, so I think LaVorgna could be right, too … until then.

Goldman Sachs has its own indicator of major bear markets that it believes is rarely wrong. Here it is:

Seeking Alpha

The orange boxes above mark major bear markets (as opposed to recessions, though, in both of the last two cases, major recessions would have overlapped). Notice where we sit right now compared to the last two times when Goldman's bull-bear indicator sat this high and then fell off a little for just about as long as it has fallen off now.

Which is to say, don't let the present rally fool you. There is nothing here that is not in keeping with the worst bear markets in corporate history. Decide for yourself if this is a ledge you feel comfortable sitting on. The past doesn't predict the future, but it certainly tells us what can happen in situations that look exactly like the present.

Of course, the Fed is reversing course now, so we'll be safe, right? I've routinely pointed out for a number of years that the Fed has a perfect history of tightening into every recession; and my predictions for 2018 always said I believed the Fed would not change course until it is too late, and yet it has already begun. So, maybe the Fed is ahead of the curve this time, or maybe we're already staring into the abyss of a recession and just don't know it. Maybe the first quarter of 2019, wherein GDP estimates are being sharply revised down week after week, may turn out negative.

Regardless, the Fed has not completely stopped tightening; it has just talked of doing so. Based on how long it sounds like it will be before they actually stop their Great Recovery Rewind and the lag time I've mentioned that exists between Fed actions and economic impact, I think summer is about right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.