Seadrill: Q4 Earnings And Fleet Status Report

West Phoenix

Seadrill (SDRL) just released its fleet status report and provided Q4 2018 earnings results. The company’s shares have been under material pressure for quite some time due to high leverage and potential troubles with Seadrill Partners (SDLP), so an update on the company’s position is surely welcomed by investors. Without further ado, let’s look at the company’s financial results and new contracts.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Seadrill reported revenues of $292 million and a net loss of $360 million, or $3.62 per share. Included in this loss are negative results of associated companies (-$73 million), loss in derivatives (-$34 million) and unrealized loss on marketable securities (-$61 million).

The company finished the year 2018 with $1.54 billion of cash, slightly below the $1.58 billion of cash reported in the third quarter. At the end of last year, the company carried long-term debt of $6.88 billion plus $222 million of long-term debt due to related parties. In my opinion, the near-term financial situation appears stable, which partially explains why Seadrill does not rush to make new contracts.

Here's the news from the fleet status report:

Semi-sub West Phoenix got a two-well contract from Equinor (EQNR) in UK and Norway. The rig will work from June 2019 to November 2016. The contract has six options, three of which already have been exercised. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate on the contract is $285,000. Given the high demand in the North Sea segment, I’d expect Equinor to use all options so that the rig works up until its next contract with Neptune in Norway which starts in April 2020. In all likelihood, the rig will be busy up until July 2021 (Neptune contract plus options). Jack-up West Castor got a contract with Staatsolie in Suriname. The rig will work from March 2019 to January 2020 at a dayrate of $82,000. Jack-up West Callisto got a six-month contract extension from Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). The rig will work until June 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate.

Seadrill clearly lags its competitors on the contract front. We already have seen the fleet status reports of Diamond Offshore (DO) (here), Noble Corp. (NE) (the company had nothing to report because it has few marketable assets without contracts), Transocean (RIG) (here), Ensco (ESV) (here). Seadrill’s fleet situation looks worse than those of its competitors – the company has major spare capacity in its semi-sub segment which may become a major problem over time since few benign environment semi-sub work is awarded nowadays. Five modern jack-ups also are waiting for work, a major contrast with Noble or Rowan (RDC).

In the comments in the report, Seadrill gave an impression that it did not want to commit too many rigs in 2019: “The offshore drilling market continues to show signs of improvement with increased tendering activity and better contract economics. We expect more activity in 2019 to lead to a tighter supply demand balance and improved pricing in 2020 as the recovery progresses […] We remain focused on continued cost reduction and disciplined use of capital including the terms on which we will contract our premium fleet.”

However, I’d argue that at least for the semi-sub segment, it looks like the company cannot find work rather than just hold its rigs for better days.

Now that we have reviewed the earnings report and the fleet status, let’s get to the key moving parts.

Nothing new on Seadrill Partners was revealed both in Seadrill and Seadrill Partners reports. Recent downside in Seadrill shares was closely tied to major downside in Seadrill Partners following the distribution cut and the subsequent fears of restructuring. Seadrill Partners still has the time to formulate its position for negotiations with creditors and at the same time wait for better contract activity in the second half of the year to improve the negotiating position. This issue remains a key topic to follow for traders and investors in both companies. The report did not specify which two rigs will be used by Sonadrill, a joint venture with the Angolan Sonangol (I wrote about it here). Perhaps more information on this front will be revealed during the conference call. Seadrill plans to launch a $340 million tender offer for senior secured notes due 2025. The notes have an interest rate of 12.0%, so it’s a prudent use of cash which will decrease interest payments going forward.

All in all, it was a normal report from Seadrill which will perhaps calm the market a bit. There are no breakthroughs, and the long-term perspectives look challenging due to high leverage and material contract problems on the semi-sub side, but there is no catastrophe happening in the short term. Cash position is stable, the company engages in managing its debt and has recently entered an interesting joint venture in Angola. The shadow of Seadrill Partners will continue to weigh on Seadrill shares, but I don’t expect another round of panic in the coming weeks. This already is an improvement for the stock which, unlike its major peers, has lost about 10% since the beginning of the year following a devastating performance in late 2018.

