Tesla: Playing With SEC Fire

After the close on Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell by roughly 4% after Bloomberg reported that the SEC was looking to hold CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating the terms of their late 2018 deal. While the company's leader has definitely not been shy on the Twitter platform, his latest issue might be a major turning point in this story.

If you go back to Tesla/Musk's settlement with the SEC from 2018 related to the "funding secured" tweet, there are supposed to be controls in place regarding the CEO's communications. If Musk's tweets are to be material, they are supposed to be pre-approved before they go on Twitter. Last week, Musk tweeted about 500k of production this year, and a few hours later issued the qualification seen above that.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page, seen here)

A day later, the SEC asked Tesla if the tweet had been pre-approved, and counsel confirmed it had not been. The original tweet about 500k was not exactly accurate since the company had guided to deliveries of 360k to 400k in its Q4 investor letter. Also, I believe some Roadsters were produced in 2011, but for this argument, we'll give that one a pass. The important part is that the tweet was not pre-approved, and like the funding secured one, wasn't exactly truthful.

Of course, as we learned from a 60 Minutes interview, Musk doesn't respect the SEC, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before a battle between the two resurfaced. Now there have been many Tesla supporters on Twitter Monday evening that were quickly defending Musk. The basis of their argument comes from the below exchange on the most recent conference call, where Musk talks about the Model 3, referencing the 500k number.

(Source: Tesla Q4 conference call transcript, seen here)

That comment from Musk came only hours after the Q4 investor letter said something very different. Tesla supporters will say that the 500k tweet basically is just a "reiteration of guidance" from the conference call. I would certainly beg to differ, because as I've detailed in this extensive failure list, Musk has said a lot of things on conference calls that have not been factually correct in the end. Here's just a few examples:

Q4 2011 call - "Well, I feel confident saying that Tesla does not need to ever raise another financing round."

Q1 2013 call - "In the U.S. you'll maybe save $200 to $300 a month in gasoline relative to electricity cost if it's your daily driver."

Q2 2015 (regarding Tesla Energy): "So, yeah, that's what leads us to think $40 million to $50 million, Q4 (revenue), maybe 10x that number next year. And then 5x to 10x that number in 2017.

Q1 2016: "So as a rough guess, I would say we would aim to produce 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s in the second half of next year. That's my expectation right now. "

There are plenty of examples of statements like those in that failure list if you'd like some extended reading. However, my point with the list is tat there's a pattern here that's important, because Musk seems like he's spitballing a lot of times on calls. Other members on the call have tried to reign him in at times, going as far as the following exchange on the Q3 2017 call regarding Model 3 production:

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. Oh, no, no. Again, it's really tricky because of that being exponential. If you were to move the calendar date by plus or minus a few weeks, you'd see gigantic differences in weekly output. But what I meant is something like a few thousand units per week at the end of Q4. Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. OK. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. But there's (47:56), if you said OK, what about a few weeks after Q4? I'd say, yeah, definitely. So, it's just going to be very, very – rising very, very sharply at that time. Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc. To be clear, Elon is not going to provide guidance. He's just giving – you are giving... Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. This is my guess.

This sequence would seem to contradict those who say that Musk was providing official guidance on the Q4 2018 call. Also, if you go back to the exchange above, Musk says: "Yes, it is clear in our letter," which would refer to the 400k maximum amount of deliveries. In fact, if we go back to the Q2 2018 conference call, just a few days before the funding secured tweet, the following statement was made by Musk regarding what he says verbally on conference calls:

But I have to be careful I don't have a sound bite that is then for those that don't have a nuanced appreciation of the situation, that sound bite then gets – becomes front page news. So it's like, nope, that's not what I meant.

In the end, it definitely seems like Musk, and thus Tesla, is playing with fire when it comes to the SEC. The CEO's latest tweet about production forced a quick "what I meant" afterwards addition, but it was clear that the original was not approved and goes against the SEC settlement. While Tesla supporters are claiming that talk on the latest call would reinforce the production number on the tweet, we have multiple examples where Musk's conference call statements were said to not be guidance, and the CEO himself said that things were "clear in the (investor) letter." Tesla shares were down 4% on the news, and they could fall even further if this situation gets even worse. It probably doesn't help that Musk is now liking tweets from supporters going after the SEC on Monday night, and he himself is now using the conference call defense. This clearly goes against what he and outgoing CFO Deepak Ahuja have previously stated, so maybe he needs to read through the conference calls I have referenced above.

(Musk twitter comment seen here)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.