National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Christine Worley - Director of IR

Barry Karfunkel - CEO and Co-Chairman

Michael Weiner - CFO

Randy Binner - B. Riley, FBR

Matthew Carletti - JMP Securities

Yaron Kinar - Goldman Sachs

Meyer Shields - KBW

Michael Phillips - Morgan Stanley

Christine Worley

Good morning, and welcome to the National General Holdings Corp., fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call. My name is Christine Worley, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations at National General. With me this morning are Barry Karfunkel, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer.

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Mr. Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the company's business activities and earnings results or potential.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, as we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Our management will refer to financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most direct comparable GAAP measures and related information is provided in the press release for our fourth quarter 2018 earnings, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nationalgeneral.com.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Good morning, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter earnings conference call. I'd like to provide some added color around the performance of our various lines of business, as well as provide some outlook for how we're thinking about them for 2019. Our personal auto has had a tremendous year in 2018 in terms of operating results and growth. Topline growth slowed in the second half of the year and we expect gross written premium growth to remain in the mid to high-single digits for 2019.

We've also reduced our quota share from 15% to 7% on the auto line, allowing us to retain more of the strongly performing business. The hard market and rate dislocation that drove outstanding organic growth levels during 2017 has subsided. In the current environment, we refuse to chase growth and engage in irrational behavior to the detriment of our bottom line. We will however expect to realize elevated growth rates from our direct-to-consumer channels. During softening markets, having the direct channel is extremely helpful, as we continue to experience elevated conversion and retention rates vis-à-vis the nascency [ph] channel.

Our homeowners book experienced strong topline growth in 2018, which enabled us to get to a scale where we can introduce sophisticated product segmentation. We expect our homeowner book's growth to slow to the upper single digit rate, as we retrench in California. In the heightened catastrophe environment that we've experienced over the past two years, our underwriting has shown through with our losses below our market share in impacted areas.

We continue to gain traction with our lender placed business, as we onboard new accounts and have a larger pipeline today than we've ever had since acquiring the business. We expect positive impact from new clients to benefit the company in the second half of the year, as the business takes time to ramp up. Our accident and health segment was one of the breakout stories of National General in 2018, earning over $100 million in underwriting income for the year.

The strategic approach that we took in assembling our various health assets and our control of both distribution and product positions us well in the changing healthcare market. We're one of the top providers of short-term medical and while the emergence [ph] of the product during the open enrollment period didn't materialize to the magnitude that was expected, we do think the product will become more accepted as a major medical alternative due to changing regulations.

We expect demand for that product to continue increasing and our rolling out additional segmentation in that product to enhance our position moving forward. We believe our niche small group stop loss line will also be a source of growth in the coming years as the value proposition we bring to small groups is an attractive alternative to more expensive fully-insured product.

Overall, I think this was a strong year for National General and I'm proud of the earnings firepower that we were able to demonstrate. The maturity of both our property and casualty and A&H segment have provided National General with the high-quality stable earnings stream from short-tail niche business lines that are flourishing under our shared infrastructure platform.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn call over to Mike Weiner for a more detailed review of our financial results.

Michael Weiner

Thank you, Barry. Fourth quarter 2018 net income was $17.3 million. That compared to a net loss of $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating earnings were $33.6 million versus $30 million in last year's quarter and $231.5 million for the full year, growing significantly over $118.1 million recorded in 2017.

Operating EPS was $0.30 compared to $0.28 in the prior year quarter. The fourth quarter included the following: Disproportionate impacted by taxes with an effective tax rate of 32.5% for the quarter and 21.6% for the year. The tax rate was impacted by a handful of fixed items that were magnified due to lower-than-anticipated pretax income for the quarter and finalization of the impacts of the change in tax law.

Our results in the quarter were impacted by $59 million of losses related to Hurricane Michael and the California wildfires. This is in line with our pre-announced large loss activity in the quarter. We also announced in management estimates the probable net pretax impact to the company to resolve class action lawsuit related to our collateral protection business is estimated to be $10 million.

We continue to believe that the company's actions were at all times in compliance with applicable requirements and that the company has a meritorious defense in litigation. We completed a secondary share offering in the quarter. We raised net proceeds of $132 million. We raised these funds in part to support our pending acquisition of National Farmers Union Insurance, which we announced concurrently with the capital raise as well as to reduce the amount of ceded auto insurance quota share.

I'm pleased to announce that effective January 1, we have reduced the ceded -- on our ceded auto quota share from 15% to 7%. We expect return on capital to fall within the low to mid-teen range and we target that for the overall company. We believe profitable growth opportunities such as these remain strong for National General and we appreciate the flexibility that our access to public capital markets provide us.

On February 25, 2019, we entered into a new credit agreement with a $340 million base revolving credit facility. This replaces the previous $245 million base revolving credit facility. Details of the new credit facility were filed last night and can be accessed on our website. Our fully diluted book value grew 4% sequentially to $15.25 as of December 31, 2018.

Now I'd like to give some additional detail about our two operating segments. The property and casualty segment. Gross written premium grew 8.8% to $1 billion, driven by organic growth in our homeowners' product of 17.8% and our personal auto product of 7.8%. Service and fee income grew 11.6% to $110.8 million, driven by underlying premium growth. The P&C combined ratio was 100.5%, that's versus fourth quarter 2017 of 98.2%, excluding the amortization of intangible assets.

The loss ratio was 79.6% compared to 76.9% in 4Q '17. The loss ratio reflects the aforementioned losses from Hurricane Michael and the California wildfires of $59 million, which compared to $52.9 million in the prior year quarter. The P&C loss ratio was also impacted by $8.5 million in adverse development compared to $8.1 million in adverse development in 4Q 2017. The adverse development in this quarter was driven by a small uptick in losses from the accident years 2016 and prior, relating to liabilities in both our small business and personal auto products.

The expense ratio was 20.9% compared to 21.3% in 4Q '17. Overall in our order book, we continue to see moderately-to-better loss trends than the industry, primarily in frequency. We attribute this to better-than-industry results to pricing segmentation, better risk selection from our RAD 5.0 product, which we began to implement roughly two years ago, and to a lesser extent mix shift.

Within our Accident and Health segment, gross written premium grew 19.2% to $163.5 million, which benefited from strong growth across the domestic book. Service and fee income grew $51.4 million versus $46.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The accident and health combined ratio was 73.6%. That's versus 89.9% in 4Q '17 excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets.

The loss ratio was 45.7% versus 59.9% in the prior year quarter. The loss ratio reflects continued improvement in our view of the current accident year loss ratio for both the small group self-funded book as well as the individual products. The expense ratio was 27.9% and that's versus 30% in the prior year quarter.

I'd like to echo Barry's excitement and strength about our diversified platform that we demonstrated throughout this year, despite the heightened large loss activity. I'd now like to turn the call over to moderator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Randy Binner

Hi, good morning, B. Riley, FBR. I wanted to talk about the litigation settlement, to the extent that you all are able to, and just kind of understand how this would fit in to -- comparing it to ongoing legal spend, if this settlement's potentially global in nature and would protect you from further class actions regarding the Wells Fargo situation. Any color you can provide there will be helpful.

Michael Weiner

Yeah, hey, Randy, it's Mike. Unfortunately, we can't really comment on pending litigation and the settlement discussions. Based on the information currently available to us, the company, we believe that the probable net pretax impact to the company to resolve this matter is $10 million. I think at this point, that's all we can really say.

Randy Binner

Okay. And then on -- I think Barry mentioned in his opening commentary that there were some new opportunities in lender placed. Can you elaborate on that please?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes, we've got a robust pipeline. We are performing well and we see that as potentially being a decent growth area for us starting towards the end of the year.

Randy Binner

Yes, sorry, go ahead, Mike.

Michael Weiner

No, I just wanted to say we grew the business about 9.3% and as Barry alluded to in his comments, we started to onboard some new clients that we've won in addition to the pipeline. There is a time lag associated with when you onboard those clients and when the premium ramps up. So we feel quite bullish about the growth opportunities, but I cut you off. I apologize.

Randy Binner

No, I mean, yes. It sounds like you're adding new clients. And is there -- so lender placed insurance is a counter-cyclical business. Is there -- are you seeing better penetration of that book as folks maybe don't make auto payments or other payments that are due? Or is this more just kind of just general activity where you're seeing the opportunity?

Michael Weiner

Yes, I would classify more in the general activity area. Penetration rates still remain at a historical low for us, and I believe for the industry as a whole. So we're growing this business kind of bootstrapping and we're just getting new clients to track and getting their associated premium at that. We haven't seen that big of change at all associated with the general health of the economy, and I think you're alluding to perhaps some of the press release reports of an uptick in auto delinquencies that potentially will affect the homeowners' book.

We haven't seen that yet. Again, we don't disclose penetration rates, but they still remain at a very low level.

Randy Binner

Okay, I'll leave it there. Perfect, thank you.

Matthew Carletti

Sure, Matt Carletti, JMP Securities. Good morning. Just had a few questions, Barry, I was hoping you might be able to comment a little bit on the short-term medical business and specifically, we saw the kind of the framework and then rules around that product change last year. What have you seen if anything, thus far in terms of increased flow and what are your expectations as we progress into 2019 in that regard.

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. As mentioned, the new business increase year-over-year was definitely less than what we had expected, but -- and there are various actions by various states to perhaps curtail the limit of the duration of these products. However, going forward overall, the product in the bulk of the states could be sold as a 12-month policy with three renewals and this is for a segment of the population. It's definitely a solid alternative for them and we expect the business to be able to grow at a pretty healthy clip over the next couple of years.

Matthew Carletti

Okay, great. And then maybe shifting to M&A a little bit, just a twofold question. First part, just can you update us on your view of the overall environment, kind of your M&A pipeline and your appetite for further M&A. And then secondly, just if there's any update on the timing around the NFU acquisition if there's anything to note in terms of the timing of the closing?

Barry Karfunkel

With respect to the NFU acquisition, we would hope to close sometime in the second quarter. And as far as the M&A pipeline, we remain engaged and we're constantly looking for opportunities over here, provided that those opportunities fit within our approach of being able to -- be strategic fit with our current business. So as we've always been having our ear to the ground with respect to opportunities, doesn't mean that something's going to happen. But we're always talking to people.

Matthew Carletti

Okay, and then one last, numbers one, probably for Mike. Just want make sure I heard you right, you commented on the tax rate. Sounds like it was just a little higher because of the kind of a mix in the quarter just less underwriting income and some other, I think you referred to them as fixed items. Is that that basically kind of just a mix issue?

Michael Weiner

Yes, it's more volume than anything else. So we had some discrete solid items on a smaller base. So for the year in totality, we came out a little over 21% tax rate for the company on a full year basis. So yes.

Matthew Carletti

Okay, great. Thanks a lot, and best of luck in 2019.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you.

Yaron Kinar

Hi, good morning. Yaron Kinar with Goldman Sachs. I have two questions on A&H and then one on P&C. So in A&H, could you maybe give a little more color as to what exactly has helped the loss ratio on both the group and individual business?

Barry Karfunkel

Sure, I'll take that one. So in the A&H business, it's really two large groupings of different products. So the small group self-funded product has come in much better than we anticipated, really just reflecting the actual performance of the business from late last year through this year, as well as on the individual products, which is performing better. Our enhanced segmentation and underwriting really are flowing through in those products that we're offering there.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. So are the numbers we saw in the fourth quarter, are those representative of what we should expect going forward or those are really better than expected and we should think of higher numbers as a run rate?

Barry Karfunkel

Listen, they are certainly wonderful numbers. But I think we price for numbers that are a bit higher. So I would anticipate that business not to run at that in the future.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. And then on the short-term medical. So it sounds like, maybe, you face a little bit of hurdles from states who enacted some regulation that made it a little more difficult, a little enhancing to buy this product. I'm just trying to understand what would get from the point or what you saw as of now to the future growth that you expect going forward? Will you see the same hurdles manifest themselves in the nearer or longer-term future?

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. So it wasn't really affected much by States impacting limits on duration of the policies. The bulk was that consumer demand and quote activity was just lower than we had anticipated out of the gate. Keep in mind, even though new business is lower we are now selling longer duration policies then have been sold in the past. And I think as the population learns about the product over time that will help for awareness of this product to grow and for this policy to be more accepted overall. The bulk of it was just -- was not really state regulation. It was just activity was lower than we had expected.

Yaron Kinar

Okay, got it. And then finally in P&C, so you still have very strong growth in homeowners, clearly still ramping up that business. I guess, my one question there would be, if I look at some of your competitors, they have seen higher loss ratios in homeowners due to higher frequency and it seems like they are repricing at this point. So I guess, how do you not get adversely selected against in this environment as you're growing and they are may be pulling back a bit after trying to raise prices?

Michael Weiner

Sure. It's -- well we are raising prices. And as Barry alluded to, we are pulling back a bit predominantly on the West Coast on that. It's also better enhanced underwriting and product segmentation. So I don't think that's a large concern of ours. We have seen A, as the industry has it all, an uptick in non-CAT losses.

We're responding to accordingly, primarily those on water-related losses and we have some enhanced underwriting things that we're doing in terms of prior water losses, water shut off, age of home, a little bit different underwriting approaches that we're taking to this uptick in non-CAT exposure. But I don't think that's a big concern of us and we're taking rate where we can.

Yaron Kinar

Okay, thank you very much.

Meyer Shields

All right. Great, KBW. And good morning all. So Barry and Mike, you both mentioned I guess, Barry, in terms of the retrenchment in California, I was hoping you could explain that. Is that just exposure accumulation or are there other factors?

Barry Karfunkel

It's really conservatism with respect to modeling our exposure to wildfire that has led us to pull back a bit.

Meyer Shields

Okay. That makes sense. And a couple of quick numbers questions. Can you disclose the ceding commission as of January 1 on the auto quota side?

Michael Weiner

It hasn't changed. So --

Meyer Shields

Okay. That's fine.

Michael Weiner

I can't get it to you. I apologize for that.

Meyer Shields

No, I heard you. That's fine. And is 21% or so a good tax rate for 2019?

Michael Weiner

Yes, it is. So we'll revert back to the statutory tax rate for both the federal and the combined where we do have some state taxes. 21% is a good rate to use.

Meyer Shields

Okay. And then finally, within investment income, it was great number, is there anything unusual in there?

Michael Weiner

Yes, I think in the investment income, we had some --- we still own a small bit of third-party managed life settlement portfolio. So there was relatively small, but enough of the percentage -- a little, nice income we had in the fourth quarter associated with that.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Is there anyway of breaking that out?

Michael Weiner

I can get back to you on that. I think, it was $3 million or $4 million.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Michael Phillips

Thank you. Good morning everybody. Mike Phillips from Morgan Stanley. A question on the P&C core loss ratio up a bit. And Mike, I assume from your one of your earlier answers on non-CAT weather water you referred to. Is that what kind of drove the P&C core loss ratio up?

Michael Weiner

Yes. So there's really two things there, when you look at that. We had some -- while we had favorable development for the year, we had a little unfavorable development in the business of about $8.5 million. So I think that's one component of it. And then, as well, when you strip out the CAT that non-CAT, for lack of a better term attritional or water loss ratio penalty that we've had, it's probably the other driver of that. So it's really two things that drove it up a little.

Michael Phillips

Okay, great. And you also mentioned a small business in personal auto for [indiscernible] prior for the reserve development. We're hearing from competitors as well, I guess maybe a little more color on what type of losses they are? And then I guess, it sounds like you didn't mention '17 and '18 accident year. So you've not seeing it in the recent -- in the current book of business?

Michael Weiner

That's correct. So again for the year in totality, we had inferred for development in total it's about $6 million favorable, but 8.5 million unfavorable. A lot of that if not all of that is really driven in the auto business, and that's really bifurcated by the small business, as well as our regular auto business. And that's really in accident years 2016 below, we've seen some small movements there. We've taken some relatively aggressive actions about that by recognizing those losses and increasing our proportion of IBNR in those years. So I think, it really sets us up moving -- going forward in a strong position.

Michael Phillips

So on those losses you are actually seeing -- I mean, are there fatality losses that you're seeing or certain types of losses that you've seen, or is it something anticipating from just from what you're hearing from competitors?

Michael Weiner

No, I wouldn't say -- while it's always interesting about competitors we have our own data and what that really tells us about it. We have seen an uptick in litigation associated with these on the small business when the policies in certain states. So it really attributed to that. And I would also say though that in the current period meeting, this year and then more current accident years we've seen a noticeably lower claims frequency of actual claims that have come into us, which we're attributing to our better risk selection.

We rolled out our RAD 5.0 product about two years ago, and we are really seeing the benefits of that associated with the most current accident years.

Michael Phillips

And you're referring there to auto rates, small business and personal auto?

Michael Weiner

Yes. I apologize. Yes.

Michael Phillips

Okay. Great. Thank you very much, Mike.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, I am Andre Sembler working at Circe [ph]. Sound quarter. Thanks for taking the call. So I just want to come at you a little bit from the perspective of fix income side. So while the stock has done well in the last quarter, preferred holders haven't exactly. So possibly due to what has been happening at neighboring companies. I just want to ask if you have any further clarifying remarks what's happening on the preferred side. Do you view the preferred holders as an important constituent of your company, an important part of your growth and M&A story.

Michael Weiner

Yeah, so well, let me take it from two parts. One is that I think what you are alluding to is we certainly enjoy access to the capital markets. I think we've actually demonstrated that in the current quarter, with our capital raise that we did, I think it was in November of this year. As part of management of the company we are focused on underwriting everyday and building shareholder value for everybody in our capital stack.

So we really don't make any kind of differentiation between anybody in doing that. We continue to run our business with thinking we have a very good use of proceeds. And we continue to keep our capital stack in line to what we are doing and I think you have seen the benefit of us doing that with an actual capital raise in the fourth quarter.

So I don't know if that answer is for you, but that's really how we think of the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Christine Worley

Thank you very much and we look forward to discussing our next quarter results with you on our next earnings call. Thank you.