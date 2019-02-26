General Electric: Is Danaher The Mullet?

The terms of the deal likely did not reflect DHR's negotiating leverage or GE's dire straits.

General Electric (GE) recently announced it was selling its biopharma business to Danaher (DHR) for $21.4 billion. The deal will allow GE to pare its $110 billion debt load and allow Danaher to continue to grow its Life Sciences segment. The deal was a masterstroke for GE. It will allow GE to put a sizeable dent its debt load and improve its credit metrics. I estimated GE's $115 billion debt load was at 7x EBITDA at Q4 2018. Market chatter suggests the purchase price represents 17x 2019 EBITDA for GE Biopharma. This would imply the deal is credit positive for GE.

However, the deal could represent "mullet money," or dumb money, for Danaher. I explain below.

Is Danaher Providing Mullet Money?

In investment parlance "mullet money" equates to a bad investment or an investment where the risks do not justify the rewards. I believe the GE Biopharma deal acquisition represents mullet money for the following reasons.

The Acquisition Likely Does Not Represent Danaher's Negotiating Leverage.

Danaher designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. Its business consists of four segments: Life Sciences; Diagnostics; Dental; and Environmental & Applied Solutions. Life Sciences offers research tools that scientists use to study genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The company has grown the segment through a string of acquisitions. The GE Biopharma deal would fit strategically and allow Danaher to leverage its DNA of successfully acquiring and integrating companies.

Diagnostics offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services to hospitals and physicians that allow them to diagnose diseases and make treatment decisions. Dental provides products and services used to diagnose and treatment ailment of the teeth and gums. Environmental offers products and services that help keep global food and water supplies safe.

In 2018 Danaher generated revenue of nearly $20 billion, up 9% Y/Y. Each segment demonstrated revenue growth with Life Sciences growing revenue by double digits.

Danaher generated annual EBITDA of around $4.7 billion, up 11% Y/Y. Its 2018 EBITDA margin of 24% was up about 100 basis points vs. the year earlier period. The company's financial results are a far cry from those of GE whose core businesses - Aviation, Power, Renewable Energy ("NewCo") are in disarray. In Q4 2018 NewCo's revenue growth was flat, but its segment profits fell by double digits. Given the diminution of Power, NewCo's segment profits could deteriorate for the foreseeable future.

I understand GE Biopharma generated 2018 revenue of about $3 billion. That would increase Danaher's Life Sciences revenue by more than 45%. Strategically, the deal makes sense. Secondly, the transaction reportedly represented about 17x 2019 EBITDA for GE Biopharma. This is less than 20x EBITDA DHR currently trades at. However, in my opinion, the deal terms may not have reflected Danaher's negotiating position.

Given GE's highly-leveraged capital structure it likely needed to make another sizeable divestiture or risk having its debt downgraded in the future. Danaher had the luxury of time, which GE may not have had. If Danaher had offered 10x EBITDA (about $13 billion) for GE Biopharma then (1) it would have still been credit positive for GE and (2) could have saved Danaher about $8 billion off the purchase price.

GE's next best option would have been to go through with a Healthcare IPO. Market chatter suggested Healthcare could have garnered a valuation of $60 billion or higher, or just over 14x EBITDA. However, a sizeable IPO may have taken months to perfect. There also was no guarantee the market would have been overly receptive to the IPO given GE's dire straits. In buying GE Biopharma for about 17x forward EBITDA Danaher may not have struck a deal that fully reflected its negotiating leverage and GE's desperation.

The Acquisition Could Hurt Danaher's Credit Metrics

Prior to the deal Danaher had EBITDA of $4.7 billion and debt/EBITDA of just over 2x. Moody's currently rates Danaher's debt at A2 or "upper medium grade." Despite its $86 billion equity market capitalization, the company's liquidity is paltry. Danaher currently has about $788 million of cash on hand and would have to fund the lion's share of the $21 billion acquisition with debt.

Market chatter suggests Danaher will raise $2.7 billion of equity to help fund the acquisition. If Danaher funded the remaining purchase price with $18.7 billion of debt it could leave the company with debt/EBITDA of around 4.8x. This could put the company's debt close to junk territory. Debt/EBITDA of 4.5x to 5.0x is on the cusp of junk.



Combined EBITDA would be nearly $6 billion post-deal.

New debt of $18.7 billion ($21.4 billion purchase price less $2.7 billion of new equity) would leave Danaher with $6 billion of proforma EBITDA and $28 billion of proforma debt at debt/EBITDA of 4.8x.

Such a high debt load could amplify Danaher's interest expense and decrease its cash flow. It could also give the company less flexibility to make acquisitions in the future, pay dividends or engage in share repurchases.

Conclusion

In my opinion, GE needed to make a deal more than Danaher. However, the terms of the GE Biopharma acquisition do not appear to reflect this. GE's debt likely remains at junk levels and I rate the stock a sell. DHR's debt could be on the cusp of junk levels post deal. Its current market capital of more than 20x also appears rich given its debt profile and growth prospects. I rate DHR a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.