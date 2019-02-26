Roche Doubles Down In Hemophilia Space With Latest $4.8 Billion Acquisition Of Spark

Recently, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) for $4.8 billion. This is not an acquisition to take lightly, but it seems like Roche really wanted to get its hand on this gene therapy biotech. The main reason for doing so is to capture a more broad portion of the Hemophilia space. Gene therapy companies offer a lot of promise in that they can potentially offer a one-off treatment cure for patients. It is the goal of these therapies to insert a functioning working gene to correct a defective one. Whether this acquisition ends up paying off in the long run remains to be seen, but it will definitely help Roche to better compete against other Hemophilia biotechs that are making their way through their own clinical trials in the same market.

Major Acquisition

After the acquisition was announced, Spark Therapeutics' stock soared by 120% to $113.47 per share. This makes sense because Spark agreed to be sold for $114.50 per share. This transaction is expected to close in the 2nd quarter of 2019. I believe that there is a high probability that the transaction will close, mainly because the board of directors of both companies unanimously approved the deal. That means it is not likely that the deal will be rejected by either company. Of course, there are other customary closing conditions that need to be shuffled through before the transaction can be finalized. In my opinion, this was a smart move by Roche. The price tag of $4.8 billion may seem like a lot, but the massive potential that comes with it might make it worthwhile.

An Already Approved Gene Therapy Product

The confidence for Roche to acquire it likely came for the fact that Spark already has an FDA approved product known as Luxturna. Luxturna was approved by the FDA back in December of 2017. Then subsequently about a year later, in November of 2018, the gene therapy won approval for the European Union as well. It is true that many prior gene therapy companies had trouble marketing their treatments because of the high price tag for each. It is safe to say that Spark Therapeutics didn't run into this roadblock at all. Matter of fact, that's one of the reasons why Roche was confident in acquiring Spark. That's because sales for Luxturna have been growing every quarter.

Then you have to consider other measures as well that give credibility to potential future sales. One such measure is that Luxturna is covered under all major national payers. This gives confidence that if a patient wants to gain access to this gene therapy treatment for a disease that causes rare blindness, they can do so. Even then, I commend management for other types of steps they have taken to ensure that all patients can access this treatment. For instance, there is something known as Spark PATH. This implemented program allows patients to purchase treatment directly without insurance or to pay in terms of installments. How much they end up paying in total is also dependent upon the therapy's final outcome.

Added Benefits

The already approved product Luxturna was just one part of the reason for the acquisition in my opinion. The most logical reason on why I believe Roche acquired Spark was because of its Hemophilia program. Spark is nearing the initiation of a phase 3 study in 2019, which will use SPK-8011 to treat patients with Hemophilia A. Hemophilia A is a genetic disorder in which a person is missing a clotting factor protein, in this case factor VIII. This disease is passed on from parents to children, but about 33% of the population obtain it because of a spontaneous mutation that occurs.

On top of that, this Hemophilia A program has more to it. The reason why I say that is because Spark also has another gene therapy product known as SPK-8016 in a phase 1/2 study treating Hemophilia A patients. How is this second gene therapy product different from the other noted above? That's because this one aims at treating the portion of Hemophilia A patients with inhibitors. Inhibitors in the sense that a patient's antibodies interrupt the process of the clotting factor necessary to stop bleeding, which complicates the situation even further. Well, SPK-8016 is being deployed to go after this inhibitor Hemophilia A population. Just when you don't think it gets better it does, because Spark also has a Hemophilia B program in place. Hemophilia B is another blood clotting factor disorder, but this time missing factor IX. The gene therapy product SPK-9001 is being developed in a phase 3 study to treat patients with Hemophilia B.

It seems that Spark has a solid Hemophilia development program in place. Why did it make sense for Roche to get its hands on it? That's because it would help Roche expand its market opportunity for the Hemophilia market. In addition, it also makes sense because Roche has already received approval for its product, Hemlibra, to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding events in patients with Hemophilia A with or without Factor VIII inhibitors. The additional program could accomplish two things at once. First, it will broaden the market opportunity for this market space. Secondly, it will fend off potential competitors. In other words, this acquisition may end up protecting the program in the long run. I like that Roche is thinking of competition in the long-term as opposed to just remaining with Hemlibra for Hemophilia A in the short term.

Biggest Risk Remains

I touched up a little bit on the risk front, but it is important to mention that it will still have to be navigated through. Luxturna is priced moderately well for a gene therapy product. Luxturna costs about $425,000 per eye that needs to be treated. On the other hand, Hemophilia is a more pronounced problem over blindness. It is not that blindness is not important to treat, because it is. The problem is that patients with Hemophilia suffer from a shorter life expectancy. Taking that step even further, there are many higher level associated risks. Consider that bleeding in the skull and soft tissue bleeds in internal organs are life-threatening issues. About 70% of those with Hemophilia will develop the severe form of the disease. When you break it down from that, about 10% will have severe bleeding in the skull, and then 30% that die from that bleed in the skull.

Even if you set aside the non-threatening life issues, it can affect other aspects of a person's life. For instance, it can take a toll on motor-skills, academic achievement, and even behavioral/emotional problems. Why did I bring up the mortality aspect of this disease? That's because if SPK-8011 and SPK-9001 make it to market, they could possibly end up being double the cost of Luxturna. Hopefully, things will change over time as the market starts to become saturated with gene therapy treatments for Hemophilia and other diseases. For example, BioMarin (BMRN) believes that its gene therapy treatment for Hemophilia could possibly be priced at $1 million per treatment. This is a major risk that Roche will have to get through as well. I don't believe it's going to be easy to get insurers and maybe patients to pay that high of a price tag.

On the flip side, Roche and other gene therapy companies do have a solid argument to make. That argument being that even though a one-off gene therapy treatment will cost $1 million upfront, the patient can potentially be cured. That's because patients with Hemophilia that receive treatments now have to go through infusion treatments 2 to 3 times per week, which ends up costing near $1 million to $1.5 million per year anyways. In essence, the argument is that the cost is justified because of this similarity. I'm more inclined to say that gene therapy treatments could end up being better, if they offer the ability to fully cure the patient. That means these patients with either Hemophilia A or Hemophilia B can forgo the 2 to 3 treatments every week for the rest of their lives. However, that remains to be seen on what these gene therapy treatments can ultimately accomplish. Having said all that, one could make an argument that Roche acquired Spark for its Hemophilia products to fend off competitors like BioMarin. Other pharmaceutical companies using gene therapy treatments for Hemophilia A include: Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Shire (SHPG), uniQure (QURE), and Sanofi (SNY). The furthest along and one major competitor for Roche is the biotech I noted above BioMarin. BioMarin is in phase 3 studies, using its product BMN270 to treat patients with Hemophilia A. The acquisition by Roche of Spark Therapeutics puts it in line with BioMarin in the Hemophilia A space.

Conclusion

I believe that the acquisition of Spark by Roche was a smart move. Not only does it put Roche in the forefront of the Hemophilia A space against BioMarin, but it also adds additional products to its pipeline. That's because Spark is also developing other gene therapy products like SPK-7001 for choroideremia (progressive form of vision loss), SPK-1001 for CLN2 disease (form of Batten disease), Huntington's disease, and Stargardt disease. It is no question, though, why so many big pharmaceuticals are vying for a chance to get into the Hemophilia market. It is expected that the global Hemophilia market (both Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B) is expected to reach $25.61 billion by 2024. There are a few risks as noted above.

The first risk involves the potential cost of a gene therapy treatment for Hemophilia A. Roche will likely have to navigate and discuss a good price point. Both to satisfy patients/doctors and ultimately recoup costs associated with clinical development of these gene therapy treatments. The second risk involves the competition in the Hemophilia market space. Roche will not market a potential gene therapy treatment in a bubble on its own for this market. The most notable competitor is BioMarin with BMN270, which is also in phase 3 studies. I believe that Roche made a smart move, because it put its cash to good use. Obtaining the Hemophilia program from Spark Therapeutics is just one side of the equation. It was able to obtain 4 other gene therapy products as well, which each target different diseases.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.