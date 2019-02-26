Sherman-Williams: How To Crush The Market, Just Not Right Now

Source: Google Images

Alongside home improvement peer Home Depot (HD), Sherman-Williams (SHW) demonstrates significant investment appeal as a result of the company's formidable capital appreciation, dividend yield and competitively advantaged business. SHW has remained a preeminent player in the paint and coatings industry owning major paint subsidiaries Valspar, Miniwax, Sayerlack and Ronseal. Over the past 5 years, SHW has sustained capital appreciation of 120%, out-surpassing the S&P 500's total five-year return by nearly 2.5x. SHW is also a dividend aristocrat, boasting 40+ years of consecutive dividend increases. This article discusses my outlook on SHW's business strengths and current vulnerabilities

Investment Thesis

With $17 billion in annual revenues, SHW is one of the largest operators in the fragmented paint coatings industry. SHW exhibits a number of distinguishable characteristics ranging from a vast product portfolio, diverse revenue segmentation and stellar operational oversight.

Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Many investors have pre-conceived notions of SHW being solely a household paint supplier; however, the company's product portfolio is far-reaching. SHW derives 25% of annual revenues from its "Performance Coating" segment which comprises marine, aviation and industrial coatings/products and 61% from its "America Group" which includes the company's namesake stores that sell paint and coatings. The remaining 14% originates from paint sales to mass retailers. SHW's relatively recent acquisition of Valspar enabled the company to significantly diversify its operating segments outside of legacy paint products and into commercial coatings and finishes. SHW demonstrates multiple addressable markets and various points of sale. SHW targets the industrial and housing segments; SHW's coatings and commercial paints are an integral part of industrial production and the company's interior and exterior paints are tied to housing and construction renovation/development. SHW's also offers a number of sale distribution points ranging from mass retailers such as Home Depot (HD) and Lowes (LOW), SHW's 4,600 retail stores, or direct supply channels to manufacturers and other industrial enterprises. In summary, SHW's product portfolio, operating revenue segments and sale distribution channels exhibit substantial diversification.

In addition to revenue diversification, SHW product portfolio boasts some of the largest names in the painting space ranging from Valspar, Sherman Williams, Kryon and Ronseal. As with any business, a quality product is essential in ensuring long-term success. Sherman-Williams reputation for high-quality paint products result in strong customer loyalties from both contractors and DIY consumers alike.

SHW has continued to display operational out-performance as a result of strategic acquisitions, effective cash utilization and expense reduction. SHW's transformative acquisition of Valspar will be incredibly beneficial as it will drive significant growth and cost reduction opportunities well into the future. The acquisition marked a large consolidation of the paint and coatings industry, expanding SHW's market share and transferring $4 billion to top line revenues. The Valspar acquisition helped diversify operating revenues outside of legacy paint products and also helped to facilitate an international growth runway. SHW's international product sales expanded from 13% to 21% of total revenues after the Valspar integration. Management anticipates continued 4-6% yearly growth in international markets and Valspar's presence in the high-growth Asia-Pacific region is expected to facilitate 23% international revenue growth over the next 5 years.

In addition to increasing revenues, the acquisition has enabled cost reduction and margin expansion opportunities. Management anticipates that the acquisition will bring $320 million in annual synergies over the next two years, allowing SHW to eliminate various costs associated with sourcing, SG&A and processing efficiency. SHW's Top-line revenue growth has also increased dramatically since the Valspar integration.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at SHW's revenue outlook reinforces a promising trajectory. SHW will benefit from secular trends including increased new home construction, international growth in industrializing and emerging markets, Baby-Boomers exiting real estate and elevated millennial home purchases. Despite it being 10 years since the Great Recession, new home construction still remains at historic lows, providing substantial room for growth within the housing market. SHW demonstrates a stable outlook in international markets as rapidly industrializing economies in South America, African, China and India will facilitate continued mid-single to double-digit revenue growth for the next five years. Another growth opportunity arises from Baby-Boomers exiting the residential housing market and selling their homes. Home purchasing has been delayed for many millennials due to onerous student loan obligations. However, as millennials pay down their debts, they are better positioned to purchase and remodel a home. In fact, the remodeling market has remained steadfastly strong for the past decade.

Financials & Valuation

From a financial standpoint, SHW demonstrates an imperfect balance sheet. The company displays negative shareholder equity, low liquidity reserves of $155 million and a substantial debt accumulation of $9.3 billion. Obviously, as a result of the 11 billion dollar Valspar acquisition, SHW has witnessed a deterioration in its balance sheet. However, SHW is well positioned to handle the debt load; management has exhibited a commitment to deleveraging reducing the debt by 20% over the past two years. SHW's debt is also well covered by operating cash flow at 22% coverage of total debt. As a result, I'm not overly concerned with the state of SHW's balance sheet as the debt is manageable and the company has been very prudent about debt reduction. Taking a look SHW's current valuation reveals that the stock is significantly overpriced. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, SHW's current share price of $440 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $302, implying a 32% trading premium.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

Over the long-term, Sherman-Williams remains a phenomenal investment. SHW demonstrates capable oversight, inherent business advantages, a promising growth outlook and stable financial positioning. However, I would not recommend investment at these levels as SHW is extremely overvalued and is very exposed to market cyclicality. In a booming market SHW is a phenomenal investment; however, in the event of a downturn, the stock price will experience significant depreciation as it is heavily exposed to cyclical construction, housing and industrial segments. As most investors realize, we are drawing close to the end of this unimpeded equity rise. The stock market is in the eighth inning of a nine-inning game, which makes reducing risk exposure a prudent course of action. Although I wouldn't recommend a position in SHW at the moment, the stock would make a phenomenal investment in an economic growth cycle.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this report insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to (Click here) and follow all my new and existing investment research reports.

Disclaimer: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.