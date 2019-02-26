AcelRx: Stock Rockets In Anticipation For DSUVIA Launch

The ACRX charts show a strong recovery from the end of the 2018 market sell-off. I review the charts and find some key areas for investors to watch out for.

The company plans to "Go-It-Alone" for DSUVIA. Although some investors were expecting a U.S. partnership, I believe their commercial strategy is appropriate and should lead to a successful launch.

AcelRx is projected to launch its recently approved FDA DSUVIA in the second half of February. The stock appears to be moving up in anticipation of the announcement.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) has decided to "Go-It-Alone" for their U.S. commercial launch for DSUVIA. Some investors might be disappointed that the company didn't partner with big pharma. However, I think the decision to go solo will benefit the company in the long term. Still, I had a few concerns about the lack of a commercial partnership. One of those concerns was the need to develop the commercial structure needed to get DSUVIA to the market. Typically, a commercial partner would have some of the components needed to get a product to market and would be responsible for developing the strategy needed for a successful launch. DSUVIA is AcelRx's first commercial launch, so I was expecting AcelRx to run into some roadblocks and we would have to wait till Q2 for a launch. Surprisingly, the company expects DSUVIA to launch in the second half of February 2019. Seeing that DSUVIA was just approved in November, it appears the company was prepared and secured all the components needed for launch in an acceptable period of time.

ACRX is still recovering from the end of 2018 market sell-off that hit the biotech sector hard. Recently, ACRX has gained ~35% over the past month and looks to be rising in anticipation of a launch press release. I haven't added to my position since the end of 2018, but the recent price action has me considering adding before an official launch. If the company can execute a successful launch, this might be my last chance to buy at these levels.

Commercial Strategy

AcelRx has been upfront about its strategy of "staged" launch since DSUVIA approval. Looking at Figure 1, we can see how geographic regions involved in the staged launch and how the company will scale the workforce throughout the launch.

Figure 1: Staged Launch [Source: ACRX]

Using a staged launch strategy could have multiple benefits for AcelRx. One of these benefits is setting the bar at a reasonable height. Proposing a nationwide launch would inquire the company has done extensive market due diligence and is ahead of the game with payers and committees, which would ensure the product is needed everywhere and the company is capable of supplying it nationwide. By promoting this staged approach, the market should have realistic expectations about the first few earnings reports.

In addition to setting the bar, a staged launch should allow the company to grow into the market and not have to hire a large sales force right out of the gates. Thus, preventing a large increase in SG&A expenses need to fund and manage a large nationwide salesforce.

Providing Alternatives

The company believes DSUVIA can provide benefits for all parties involved. Looking at the figure below, we can see some of the most noteworthy benefits for patients, professionals, and payers.

The public and political outcry about the FDA approving DSUVIA cannot negate the fact the nation still needs acute pain medications in healthcare facilities... especially in emergency departments. One of the primary goals of an emergency department is to address acute pain. In fact, there are about 51M medium-acute pain visits to emergency departments each year in the U.S. (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Medium-Acute Pain Visits [Source: ACRX]

If a patient arrives at an emergency department writhing in pain but the staff does not adequately address their pain, that hospital and supervising physician could face lawsuits for malpractice or pain and suffering. Yes… the nation has an opioid crisis, but healthcare professionals still need opioids to treat acute pain appropriately. Fast acting IV opioids are still the primary option because they can cross the blood-brain barrier faster than most non-opioid options. Unfortunately, most of the opioid options require an IV, which can open the door for infections. This is where DSUVIA can step in… not only is DSUVIA a rapid onset opioid but it is also a non-invasive option (Figure 3). DSUVIA is attempting to be an alternative to contemporary IV opioids that is simple, non-invasive, and is effectual.

Figure 3: Unmet Needs In Acute Pain [Source: ACRX]

In addition to a clinical need for opioids, the U.S. is experiencing a supply shortage for IV opioids. Indeed, morphine sulfate and fentanyl citrate are currently on the FDA drug shortage list. Again, there might be an opioid crisis… but physicians still need opioids to treat their patients with acute pain and there is a limited supply.

Economical

Looking at Figure 4, we can see an estimated cost of an IV dose of morphine is about $145 for just the components. Whereas DSUVIA is estimated to cost about $50-60 per dose. One can imagine a hospital administrator crunching some numbers on the potential savings.

Figure 4: IV Component Costs [Source: ACRX]

Not only is DSUVIA expected to be more economical but also all those components need to be ordered, stocked, and managed. DSUVIA is an all-in-one package; not only does that alleviate component issues but also reduces the time required to gather, assemble, and administer the IV. The average time from triage to IV administration can run from approximately 30 minutes to 350 minutes (Figure 5).

Figure 5: IV Access Times [Source: ACRX]

Or… the healthcare professional can order a DSUVIA and follow the directions in Figure 6, which appears to be a process that would only require a few minutes. Clean-up? Just throw the package and SDA in a biohazard waste container. No need for a SHARPS receptacle or extensive clean-up.

Figure 6: DSUVIA Directions (Source: ACRX)

IV access is not the most time-consuming procedure in a hospital, however, hospitals need to find ways to increase efficiency and reduce delays. The cliché of "Time is Money" does apply in the healthcare setting. Looking at Figure 7, we can see that 1-hour delay per 50,000 visits can add up to $4.1-10M lost in annual revenue for a hospital.

Figure 7: ED Delay Costs [Source: ACRX]

This makes the patient flow a serious challenge for large medical centers who are treating emergency patients around the clock. In fact, according to a survey (Figure 8), hospital administrators find the patient flow to be the top-ranked challenge for their emergency departments.

Figure 8: ED Challenge [Source: ACRX]

Promoting REMS

AcelRx has taken the proper steps to make DSUVIA's REMS guidelines to be an essential component of their marketing. In fact, AcelRx has its own REMS website for DSUVIA that displays all REMS requirements (Figure 9).

Figure 9: DSUVIA REMS [Source: ACRX]

Indeed, the steps above are not major happenings for the company, but having a separate webpage just for the REMS tells me the company is getting in front of the opioid stigma. It looks as if the company is now using the REMS program to promote the strict use of DSUVIA and reaffirm it will be only administered in controlled healthcare settings that have been certified for DSUVIA REMS. I believe it is essential the company consistently reminds all parties that DSUVIA is to be administered under strict guidelines to prevent being associated with other sublingual opioids that have been major players in the opioid crisis.

Target Markets

I believe the biggest opportunity for DSUVIA is the acute pain patient who is receiving an IV just for pain medication and not for hydration, dextrose, or vitamins. According to the company, approximately 18M emergency department visits fit those criteria.

Figure 10: DSUVIA Target - IV Pain [Source: ACRX]

When looking at the outpatient surgery market (Figure 11), AcelRx expects to target ~11M patient visits.

Figure 11: DSUVIA Outpatient Market [Source: ACRX]

Prepared for Launch

Returning to my previous points above, AcelRx has estimated to launch DSUVIA in the second half of February, which indicates the company has all their production and logistics contracts signed and ready to go (Figure 12).

Figure 12: DSUVIA Launch Preparedness [Source: ACRX]

Looking at the figure above, I was excited to see the company expects to have the major group purchasing organization "GPO" accounts complete prior to launch. These GPOs not only help supply larger markets but also allow smaller hospital groups access to premier products that are competitively priced. Having these accounts secured will help ensure that hospitals in these groups should have access DSUVIA at a competitive price.

Waiting On Zalviso

With DSUVIA approved and awaiting launch, the company can allocate some more time and effort into resubmitting an NDA ZALVISO; a patient-controlled analgesia "PCA" System containing forty 15 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablets. ZALVISO is intended for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adult patients in an in-patient hospital setting.

The company is evaluating the timing of the NDA resubmission. The company should have all the necessary data needed to resubmit the NDA, so why are they waiting? We don't have an official statement from the company explaining the hold-up.

To be honest, I am happy they are holding off on the submission. The environment is not conducive, with the ongoing opioid crisis. DSUVIA's approval came with both political and public resistance. ZALVISO would most likely receive the same treatment and could be a scapegoat. Despite AcelRx complying with the FDA requests, I wouldn't be surprised if the FDA issued another CRL ZALVISO based on the potential or perceived hazards of a patient-controlled opioid drug/device combination. Personally, I would like to see the company wait for initial launch numbers from DSUVIA before resubmitting. Once the company can prove DSUVIA has a market and is being administered safely… then the company would have some supporting evidence that ZALVISO has a place in the healthcare system and inpatient administration will not contribute to the opioid crisis.

Charts

The chart shows how stock had a breakout above $3.00 and looks to be reacquiring its $3.00-3.50 trading range. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 13), we can see how ACRX has moved above the major moving averages and pulling back out of the overbought area on the RSI.

Figure 13: ACRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

One can see the accumulation occurring throughout January and February and eventual breakout on the hourly chart (Figure 14).

Figure 15: ACRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

This recent move has increased the price per share of about 35% over the past month. I was expecting a strong sell-off attributable to day and swing traders taking advantage of the technical breakout. However, the share price appears to be holding above $3.00. This tells me buyers are either expecting a continuation or they are holding for the expected DSUVIA launch news.

Upcoming Catalysts

In addition to DSUVIA launch announcement, investors should be on the lookout for a plethora of potential catalysts. In terms of DSUVIA, investors should be on the lookout for launch numbers and any updates on DoD contracts.

The big news would be an update on ZALVISO's NDA. Although I am not very confident about ZALVISO's approval, it is still a catalyst to look out for. If the company decides to submit within the next month, investors could see an NDA application receipt, a potential advisory committee, and PDUFA date by the end of the year.

Now that DSUVIA is approved in the U.S. and Europe (DZUVEO), investors should be on the lookout for other potential partnership deals for DZUVEO and ZALVISO. In fact, the company's website has a whole webpage to publicize their search for potential partners for DZUVEO and ZALVISO outside the U.S. A partnership deal could provide an upfront payment, milestone payments, and royalties; which would provide another shot of funds and source of revenue.

Another event to look forward to is the Q4 earnings report. Investors need an update on cash on hand and expenses. AcelRx has an estimated $116M proforma from Q4 ATM proceeds and ~$40M equity offering. The company projects to burn $12-13M in Q4, so funding does not appear to be an issue in the near term. Still, seeing the Q4 ER should give investors a better idea of what the bank account is and provide the numbers needed to estimate the cash runway.

Competition

Perhaps my biggest issue is the potential for other sublingual or transmucosal opioids products to be preferred over DSUVIA. These products include:

Actiq from Teva (TEVA)

Abstral from Kyowa Kirin

Fentora from Teva

DSUVIA might have some unique attributes, but these products have been available in emergency departments and EMT services. This is where DSUVIA sales reps need to convince hospitals that DSUVIA is the better option. Failure to do so will keep DSUVIA in the niche category and the company will have to rely on their DoD relationship to generate revenue.

Conclusion

I often shy away from small biotech who decide it to Go-It-Alone with their commercial launches. Although AcelRx has opted to go this route with DSUVIA, I am confident the company has done their homework and has created an appropriate commercial strategy.

Can DSUVIA establish a market? I think it will come down to AcelRx's ability to educate providers on the advantages of DSUVIA over IV meds. Inserting an IV is not only difficult to execute but it also opens the door to infection. Administering DSUVIA is a straight-forward process without puncturing the skin. Hospital administrators will find it hard to dismiss the financial benefits as well as the potential for improved patient flow. If AcelRx can successfully promote these advantages, DSUVIA could seize a significant percentage of its target markets.

Personally, I am relying on technical indicators while I wait for the upcoming launch announcement. I have been on the fence about adding to my ACRX position, but the idea that the company is switching from clinical to commercial stage company has me leaning for another buy. I will wait to see if the company can hold above the 200-day moving average over the next week. If the share price remains above, I will add to my position in anticipation of a continuation higher after the launch announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.