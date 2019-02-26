Tesla's $35K Model 3: Coming Soon?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) first announced their Model 3 sedan as an affordable car for the masses, starting at just $35,000. However, over two years since the vehicle was unveiled in March of 2016, this price option is still not available. In late February, Tesla removed all mentions of their $35,000, Standard Range, Model 3 from their website, leaving many worried about its future. Elon Musk also tweeted that “Model 3 starting cost now ~$35k (after ~$8k of credits & fuel savings)” making some wonder if Tesla is looking for a way out of a true $35,000 Model 3. Those who have heard of Tesla are also likely aware of its “production hell” that delayed the production and delivery of thousands of Model 3s and almost caused the bankruptcy of Tesla. Now that the production hell seems to have ended and Tesla is making strides in its battery tech (which I previously wrote about), are they finally in the position to unveil their $35,000 Model 3? In this article I will discuss the likelihood of the vehicle ever coming to fruition and if it does, how soon. I predict an official announcement to be made on March 15, and would recommend investing before then to maximize returns on the investment.

Likelihood of True $35K

Before I evaluate how soon the Standard Range Model 3 will begin production, I must evaluate if it ever will be sold. As I mentioned before, it seems Tesla, or Elon Musk, may be trying to work around the initial promise of a $35,000 vehicle. This idea is quite worrisome for many customers that are looking to buy the Standard Range variant as it hints at the idea of this vehicle never actually being available. If Tesla were to forego a true $35,000 Model 3, I believe that they would try to find a type of loophole to get around their promise. However, Elon Musk has an incredible ego, and to admit even slight failure would crush him, so I do believe he will do what he can to create a true $35,000 Model 3. Since this is Elon Musk’s goal, it will also be Tesla’s, however, just because it is their goal does not mean that it is an achievable one.

Some may argue that Tesla never really left their production hell because their weekly Model 3 production doesn’t seem to be increasing at the rate it should be. However, the largest problem Tesla faced in their production hell was their incredibly high CapEx, greatly contributing to consistently high losses for the company. However, Tesla stated in their fourth quarter earnings letter that there is no longer a need for a large CapEx associated with Model 3 production, officially ending the cash burn. In terms of the Model 3 production, Bloomberg noted the stabilization of production, as did Musk in their fourth quarter earnings letter. The letter also stated that Tesla believes they are on their way to a sustained rate of 7,000 Model 3s per week at Fremont by the end of the year.

All of this is good for the company, but how does it play into the Standard Model 3? Well, more vehicles produced annually has two effects, it lowers the need for higher margins, by increasing the quantity, and lowers the cost of wages per vehicle produced, therefore raising the margins. The amount of labor hours per Model 3 produced during the fourth quarter dropped 20% from the third quarter. To lower the CapEx per vehicle produced even further, Tesla will be utilizing their continued battery technology research, coupled with incremental changes, to further reduce production costs and time. With higher margins comes the ability to manufacture a cheaper vehicle, the Standard Model 3. As a result of these improvements and the company’s mindset, I firmly believe that a standard Model 3 is on its way.

Author calculated current gross margins of Tesla Model 3 variants.

The calculations in the chart above were done with information available on the Tesla website and Electrek (Long Range and Standard Range figueres here). After evaluating information provided by all sources, I created a chart based off of figures of my own calculation combined with knowledge gained from the previously named sources. To find battery cell cost, I assumed a $100 per kWh as their battery tech continues to lead the industry (discussed above). I then used this study by Michael J. Safoutin, Joseph F McDonald, and Ben Ellies to assist with battery pack costs. I also used the average selling price of a Model 3 to assist with calculations of the Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS). I then used Tesla’s fourth quarter earnings report, a teardown report by Munroe & Associates, and a comparison of Tesla’s cost of revenue in Q1 2017 with their cost of revenue in Q4 2018 to assist in finding the margin of the Performance and Long Range Model 3 which I then based the rest of the vehicles on. To account for discrepancies in Model X and S production between the two quarters used for the comparison, I used Tesla’s Production and deliveries report from both Q1 2017 and Q4 2018. In order to account for the extra motor, I took the base price of a Long Range RWD Model 3 and compared it to the price of a Long Range AWD Model 3 (To find the RWD vartient, I went on Tesla’s Chinese website where this is still an option). I then calculated the markup of the Chinese Long Range AWD variant from the American market to be 32.86% which I then applied to the Chinese Long Range RWD variant. By doing this, all I had left to do was apply the gross margin of the Long Range AWD and battery pack cost difference for the Long Range AWD and Mid Range to find the COGS and resulting margin. After that I just applied the same metrics used for the Mid Range and subtracted the battery pack cost of the Standard Range from the Mid Range to find the COGS and resulting margin of the Standard Range.

The reason the Standard Model 3 has the steepest margin drop off compared to the other variants is that it doesn’t have anything to cut its COGS besides the battery. A key factor allowing the conversions to be possible is that all of the Model 3s are practically the same, except for batteries and motors which I was able to account for. For example, the Long Range has the same battery and motor setup as the Performance, but it doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles that come with the Performance, giving it room to cut its COGS. The Mid Range is able to keep a decent margin because it has a smaller battery pack and one less motor than the Long Range, even though it is the same vehicle besides that. However, the Standard Range only has a smaller battery pack than the Mid Range, nothing else to lower its COGS. I believe that one of the best ways for Tesla to potentially boost its margin on the Standard Model 3 would be to get rid of some of the body details that are standard with every other variant. This would be similar to what Apple recently did with their iPhone XR, creating a cheap phone that maintains good margins. Even if Tesla does not do this, I believe that the Standard Model 3 will eventually be made available, primarily due to improving battery tech as that is currently the only known discrepancy between each variant.

How Soon?

In the above segment, I stated that the reduced CapEx for each vehicle produced will be lowered “in the near future.” This hinges on battery tech to be improved in the “near future” as well as smaller production flaws to be corrected within the “near future.” I believe that this future is, at best, three months away and, at worst, five months away. The battery technology created by Jeff Dahn will either be proven as a boom or bust within three months. I firmly believe that this technology will be successful with all tests pointing towards this sentiment (more info on this and Maxwell Technologies in article linked above). While this technology alone may be enough to lower the Model 3 margins enough to create the Standard Model 3, coupled with Maxwell’s tech it is almost sure to be enough. Unfortunately, the Maxwell merger won’t be completed until the second quarter and still requires a shareholder vote. I do believe the shareholders will vote in favor of the notion, and the stock price seems to agree with this notion - trading just below the proposed buy price. The dry electrode batteries are likely significantly further from being complete anyhow and likely won’t be fully ready for another year, maybe two. However, once completed, the dry electrode batteries will contribute to further improvement for the margins of all Tesla vehicles.

The batteries are not the only thing allowing for a Standard Model 3 however. As I mentioned earlier, Tesla is working in incremental improvements to improve overall efficiency. One of these “improvements” was to cut its workforce by 7%. This drastic cut allowed for higher margins through lower labor hours per Model 3 produced. The reduced labor per Model 3 produced will continue to allow for higher margins down the road and contribute to the creation of a Standard Model 3. While another labor cut is unlikely, Elon Musk shared on twitter that he was confident in Tesla’s ability to reach 10,000 Model 3s per week by the end of 2019 (to clarify this is at both Fremont and Gigafactory 3). This will be the result a “gradually improving” production rate for the Model 3. As a gradual improvement, the ramp will allow the Standard Model 3 to be produced with acceptable margins even before it has reached its goal.

I also anticipate the Standard Model 3 to begin production when it reaches a gross margin of 15%. I believe that this margin will be the target to enter initial production because Tesla hinted in their fourth quarter earnings report that the Mid Range began production under a margin of 20%. This may seem low, but when compared to a company like Ford (NYSE:F) with an average profit margin of 8.7%, this is still a decent margin. Since I’ve calculated a gross margin for the Model 3 to currently be 12.07%, I believe that this is doable in the time period with the above information considered. In addition, Tesla knowns that they will be able to further improve the margins later with their improving battery technology, especially with their Maxwell acquisition. Because of these factors, I expect the Standard Model 3 to be available within three to five months. If Tesla does decide to cut certain aspects from the Model 3, it will likely be available even closer to the three month target.

Demand

When advertised primarily as a $35,000 vehicle upon its announcement, the Model 3 created a lot of excitement for those looking to purchase an electric vehicle (EV). In their Q2 2018 earnings call, Tesla revealed that the most common trade-ins for the Model 3 are the Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Toyota Prius, Nissan Leaf, and BMW 3 Series. Four of the five are below $30,000 while the BMW 3 Series comes in at just over $40,000. This data was found prior to the Mid Range’s release, making the premium for a Tesla Model 3 even greater. Even though some are willing to pay a large premium for Tesla vehicles, others just simply don’t have the ability to spend the money required to purchase one. With a $35,000 vehicle, one much closer in price to those being traded in for the Model 3, Tesla will likely see even more customers willing to pay the much lower premium for the Model 3. In the Chinese market, a $35,000 Model 3 is almost required in order to be able to compete (I broke down in more detail here on Tesla’s ability to compete in China).

A 2017 survey by Dalia Research of over 43,000 people aged 14 - 65 across 52 countries placed Tesla as the number one most recognized EV brand. Keep in mind, this is before the Model 3 had begun production and Musk was not as prominent of a figure as he is now. In addition, 46% of the surveyed group said a factor dissuading them from buying an EV is their cost. With the release of a $35,000 EV, many customers previously turned away by the high prices of EVs many begin to seriously consider buying one. 50% also said that they were worried by the lack of a charging infrastructure, the only factor to beat the fear of cost, though Tesla seems to have that covered too with a large Supercharger network.

According to Tesla’s Q2 2018 vehicle production & delivery statement, they had over 420,000 net Model 3 reservations. After the second quarter Tesla closed the ability to make a Model 3 reservation and began to work through their backlog; the reservations have not been reopened. However, on their Q4 2018 earnings call, Tesla stated that over 75% of Model 3s ordered from Q3 2018 and Q4 2018 came from customers without a reservation. Based off of that and the Q3 and Q4 vehicle production & delivery statements, Tesla still has at least 390,252 reservation holders for the Model 3. The greatest possible reason a reservation holder would wait to place their order for a Model 3, would be to wait for the Standard Model 3. With almost 400,000 reservation holders most likely waiting to purchase the Standard Model 3, there is already a lot of locked-in demand for the vehicle. When considering the additional factors mentioned above, the Standard Model 3 should have a large demand - more than Tesla can currently keep up with.

Resulting Valuation

After Tesla begins the production of its Standard Model 3, their market cap should increase by about 9% four months after production begins within the three to five month period mentioned earlier. This increase would be as a result of Tesla ridding themselves of the doubt surrounding them on the Standard Model 3, increased demand for the brand as a whole, and overall higher future revenue as a result. By eliminating the fear and doubt around the Standard Model 3 making it into production, the stock will rally as the market adjusts to the newfound strength of Tesla as a company. The increased demand and revenue for the brand will also directly contribute to a higher value by generating more cash for Tesla, a company desperately in need of it. I found the value of 9% by looking at past information regarding Tesla’s brand and the impact it has had on the stock, as well as a bit of analysis of the company’s financials (mostly concerning automotive revenue and the effect it has had on Tesla’s growth).

Although I previously stated that I anticipate the production of the Standard Model 3 to begin within the next three to five months, I expect an announcement on this matter much sooner than that. One possible date for this announcement would be March 15, the date that Elon Musk tweeted the Model Y will be unveiled. I believe that this would be the most likely date for a release because Musk is known for his flashiness and surprise announcements, like the Roadster 2.0 at the Tesla Semi Event. By announcing the Standard Model 3 production date at the Model Y event, Musk would be doing something of similar magnitude as announcing the new Roadster. Since this date is coming quite soon, I would advise taking advantage of the lower Tesla stock price and investing before the Model Y release. Upon the release of a concrete production rate, I expect the stock to rally 6% in two days, not inclusive of the previously mentioned 9%, making an investment prior to this announcement that much more lucrative. The Standard Model 3 will become Tesla’s next best-selling vehicle and move the brand into areas it never would have been able to enter before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.