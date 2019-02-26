Gold To Obliterate The $1350 Resistance Level

The good quality stocks that are well managed, in geopolitical stable areas, with low production costs will outperform in this coming bull market so short list them for acquisition purposes and act now.

Background

It feels like a distant memory since gold traded at the heady heights of $1900/Oz, since then the bears have been in control and gold has been savaged along with the associated mining stocks.

However, since 2016, gold has been making somewhat of a comeback and is now trading close to $1350/Oz. This is a level that it has tried to pierce on 6 or more occasions and failed as each rally ran out of steam, they were head fakes disguised as a rally. This resistance level needs to be obliterated with some gusto and gold needs to find the traction to take out the next resistance level which is $1400/Oz before there is more or less a clear run to $1800/Oz and then new all-time highs of $2000/Oz and beyond for gold.

A quick look at the gold chart

The above chart shows the resistance $1350/Oz in red and also shows in blue squares the number of attempts it has made over the last 5 years to breakthrough this resistance and failed.

The technical indicators are in the overbought zone and suggest that a short-term pullback could be on my cards, but don't count on it as these indicators can stay that way for some time and corrections can be shallow.

Conclusion

Gold needs to vault over the $1350/Oz level and then $1400/Oz in order to get a clear view and run at the $1800/Oz level before going on to make new all-time highs.

A lot depends now on monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve which would weaken the dollar and due to its inverse relationship with gold, strengthen gold.

As we write, gold prices are standing at $1327.00/oz, so a rise of a mere twenty bucks or so will make it ‘game on’ for gold bugs.

The downside is that the dollar recovers and gold slips back as it's done so many times with numerous head fakes that wrong-footed investors.

Central bankers around the world are becoming more and more aware that the recovery in the stock market is coming to an end, so the tendency for them will be to follow the Fed's lead and ease monetary policy.

Now is a good time to invest in gold and silver and their associated mining stocks as once this train leaves the station, prices will move quite quickly. Today we can see that in the precious metals mining sector a number of individual stocks have already started to move to higher ground which demonstrates investor interest in this sector.

This market sector is tiny so when it catches fire and it will, prices will move with considerable rapidity leaving many investors empty-handed, so don’t delay to take a small position now.

The good quality stocks that are well-managed, in geopolitical stable areas, with low production costs will outperform in this coming bull market so shortlist them for acquisition purposes and act now.

Go gently.

