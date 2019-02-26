Galp Energia: Brazil Sustains FCF

Portuguese Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEY, OTC:GLPEF) presented its FY18 earnings on February 11, 2019. The energy giant, the essential constituent of MSCI Portugal Index has tackled the Q4 headwinds and increased net WI (working interest) production to the highest level in a decade, 113.1 kboepd, growing it by 12% YoY. Its 2018 operating income has also been the highest since 2008, IFRS EBIT equaled €1.6 billion. But my impression is mixed. In my view, Q4 and FY18 figures are unquestionably decent because the company increased FCF by 11% compared to 2017 while Q4 FCF was up 2% compared to Q4 FY17. Galp managed to minimize impact from turnarounds in the refining segment and oil market slump on the free cash flow to equity, and that should be appreciated. The previous report (Q3 and 9M) was marred by noticeable working capital build-up, which hurt net OCF and led to the contraction of FCF. In Q4 working capital normalized, and a substantial portion of cash was released and converted into FCF. I highly rate companies that manage to generate resilient and stable FCF surplus, and I commend Galp's success on that front. But the fly in the ointment is EPS growth trend, which had been practically uninterrupted (despite 2017 short slowdown) since June 2016. The trend reached a peak in September 2018, then profit per share plummeted. On June 30, 2016, Galp's ttm EPS was meager €0.07, then during two years the firm had been consistently improving the bottom line and reached EPS of €1.14. But FY18 IFRS EPS equaled €0.89 in the lowest end of analysts' expectations (from €0.85 to €1.13). The culprits are weak refining segment performance and repercussions of Brent sell-off in Q4. Now let's go down to details.

The Q4 top line

In Q4, IFRS Total operating income decreased by 8.1%, while Sales were down by 7.6%. Revenue from services rendered reduced only by €1 million to €153 million. EBITDA fell by 43.5%, EBIT by 56%, and net income decreased 5.3x to €44 million, while adjusted net income was €109 million. The main culprit of the weaker bottom line was the mark-to-market of G&P derivatives resulted in a €71 million expense, while lower oil & gas sale price ($61 per barrel of oil equivalent in Q4 compared to $65.3 in Q3) also played a role.

Production

In 2018 production grew at a rapid pace. Full-year average working interest production reached 107.3 kboepd (up 15% YoY), and Q4 output grew to 113.1 kboepd. Moreover, growing production was accompanied by a slight increase of 2P reserves to 755 mmboe from 748 mmboe in 2017. The Kaombo project North, block 32 offshore Angola brought first oil in July 2018 and added new barrels to Galp's output. As a reminder, the principal beneficiary and operator of the project is French Total SA (TOT) with a 30% stake, while other participants are Sonangol P&P, Sonangol Sinopec International, Esso, and Galp. Gross oil production is estimated to reach 230,000 barrels per day in 2019. What is more, the second phase of the project, Kaombo South will likely come on stream this year. CEO commented on that matter,

In Angola, as I've mentioned before, the second unit in Kaombo is already on location. We may see first oil slightly before what we considered in our plan, which was around mid-year.

While Kaombo looks gargantuan, it is not the critical revenue driver of Galp. Angola remains of a certain importance, but Brazil provides the basis of Galp's growth story, 9 FPSOs in Lula and Iracema brought 99.1 kboepd, 93.5% of net entitlement production in 2018. In February 2019 it started production in unit P-67 in Lula North (it was expected to start in summer 2018 but was postponed). In H2 FY19 new FPSO in Iara located in Berbigão-Sururu (Brazil) will likely bring first barrels, and the new FPSO in Atapu will start production in 2020.

It is worth briefly touching upon the Rowuma LNG project in Mozambique. The asset is certainly not belonged only to Galp, the principal investors are ExxonMobil (XOM), Eni (E), and CNPC. The companies own Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. which holds a 70% interest in the Area 4 concession, while Galp, KOGAS, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos E.P. each have a 10% stake. Partners are currently moving to a final investment decision on the first development phase in 2019, while first gas will be likely achieved in 2024. The amount of investments required is gargantuan, and even if Galp exert its financial muscles, it will not be able to cover them fully. So, its strategy is flexible and reasonable: It participates in development together with oil mammoths, finances a portion of development capex, and then benefits from the respective portion of production according to its share. Apart from the Rowuma LNG, Coral FLNG project also offshore Mozambique will contribute to the growth, as first gas is expected in 2022.

R&M suffered losses

While Exploration & Production flourished most of the year and tackled year-end headwinds, Refining & Marketing segment was deeply in the red. Refining margins were partly the culprit, but scheduled turnarounds also played a role. Refining costs rose 50% YoY. While Galp uses both conventional and unconventional financial indicators, for instance, IFRS EBIT and Replacement cost adjusted EBIT, both measures were hurt and looked faint compared to full-year 2017, fell 32% and 36% respectively, while net loss amounted to €6 million.

Not all challenges have been eliminated, CEO said the following during the earnings call,

In addition, we are having some constraints in our system given a recent operational upset in our Matosinhos refinery, which may also lead to slightly sub-optimal operations during 1Q19.

2019-2020 growth expectations. Macro assumptions

Galp Energia expects Brent price to average $60 in 2019 and $65 in 2020, while the EUR/USD exchange rate is anticipated to be 1.2 in both years. That is quite a moderate and cautious prognosis. Brent price assumptions are lower than the current investment banks consensus, but it is much better to prepare for the worst case scenario and then surprise the market with EPS and revenue beats if commodity price will exceed expectations. However, the EIA forecasts Brent around $61 in 2019 and $62 in 2020. Galp's forecast is quite similar to the International Monetary Fund expectations, while the IMF is more bearish on Brent price in 2020 forecasting $60 per barrel. But what is of greater importance is Galp's sensitivity to oil price movements (p. 18, the presentation). If Brent will lose $5, the firm will have €70 million less in FCF. That means that with an oil benchmark of $45 per barrel Galp will likely have $440 million in FCF. So, in the range of ~ $48-$50 its dividend is fully covered.

Free Cash Flow

Galp decreased 2018 capex to €899 million from initial guidance of €1 billion. The major part of Q4 capex was used to finance refinery maintenance. During the conference in October commenting on 2019 capital spending CEO said:

Regarding capex, we now expect it to be around €1 bn, which compares with our previous guidance in the range between €1.0 bn and €1.1 bn, and this is mainly due to some deferrals into 2019.

So, it appears that capital expenditures will increase in the current year, but Capex/Revenue ratio will still be quite low, ~6%, if assuming moderate 4% total revenue growth, while Italian Eni (E), for instance, invested around 12% of revenue in 2018. However, for Galp this level is fairly enough to sustain future growth. An attentive investor will notice that Mozambique and Brazil consume the most of full-year capex, and that is not about to change in a two-year perspective. At the same time, exploration consumes the least of upstream capex. In 2018, all the inflows from operating activities were enough to achieve a 9.2% net CFFO margin and a 3.5% FCF margin (OCF less capex), while the IFRS net margin was 4.2%, indicating the high quality of earnings. €619 million were enough to cover the full-year dividend, and €142 million was left.

According to p.16 of the presentation, Galp expects its FCF to be flat in 2019, but going up to €1 billion in 2020. More importantly, as the CEO said,

Even with oil prices lower than during 2018, upstream CFFO should grow at above 10% compounded up to 2020, benefiting from higher production but also from higher unit cash margins in the upcoming Iara FPSOs, which are less heavily taxed.

The balance sheet

Lucrative operations allowed Galp to push Net debt-to-Replacement cost adjusted EBITDA ratio lower, which fell to 0.8x from 2017 level of 1.1x. Moreover, in 2018 the ratio gradually decreased from quarter to quarter equaling 0.9x in Q3 and 0.8x in Q4. An essential indicator ofan O&G company's stability and soundness is the ability to manage leverage and not boost borrowings to overwhelming, unmanageable levels, and certainly not to use debt to cover shareholders' rewards. In the case of Galp, it is quite clear that the firm calibrated its business model competently enough to generate cash sufficient to fully cover reinvestment needs and dividends while keeping debt around the lowest level possible.

Updated valuation

Spanish Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) is Galp's closest Iberian peer. The firm has not published its full-year accounts yet; the event was scheduled on 28 February 2019, so, by now it is meaningless to compare its ttm EV/Reserves and EV/Production multiples with Galp's full-year figures. I performed a more detailed valuation in the article, and I will update all the respective ratios in the coverage of Repsol's earnings. By now it is worth looking at EV/EBITDA and P/B ratios.

EV/EBITDA indicates that Galp is slightly overvalued compared to closest peer. However, 5.6x is not a dangerously expensive level, quite typical for upstream and integrated O&G companies. However, according to P/B, Galp is also overvalued, as investors probably overpay for $1 of net worth, which comes from the chart below:

On the contrary, Repsol is clearly undervalued, as the market pays less than a dollar per dollar of book value. The primary justification I see for Galp's higher valuation is anticipated revenue, CFFO and FCF growth from 2020 and further.

Conclusion

To sum up, I should say that my overall impression is definitely positive. Since listing in 2006, when Galp produced minuscule 10,000 barrels per day, exploration successes in Brazil gave it an opportunity to grow production to the current 113,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It was the story of conversion of the refining giant with €12.2 billion revenue (€10.8 billion came from refining, E&P gave only €141 million in 2006 and €67 million in 2005), into an integrated O&G company with dominant E&P segment. Now the firm is well-prepared for onerous oil market swings, has decent cash flow generation capacity even in an unwelcoming environment, while new projects will secure FCF growth trend in the 2020s.

