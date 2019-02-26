Karyopharm: What's Next After The Briefing Document For Selinexor?

The correct attitude of the security analyst toward the stock market might well be that of a man toward his wife. He shouldn’t pay too much attention to what the lady says, but he can’t afford to ignore it entirely. That is pretty much the position that most of us find ourselves vis-à-vis the stock market. - Benjamin Graham (The Father of Value Investing)

On Feb. 22, 2019, Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares tumbled over 43% as the briefing document for the February 26 Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee ("ODAC") was released. The information pertaining to the aforesaid document was alerted to us by an Integrated BioSci Investing member. That being said, we'll share with readers our analysis of the potential outcomes of the upcoming meeting. While the FDA usually follows the ODAC recommendation, the agency can decide otherwise for the April 06, 2019, Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") of selinexor.

Figure 1: Karyopharm chart (Source: StockCharts)

SINE Technology Platform

First things first, we'll present a brief background on Karyopharm for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, we suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to manage various cancers. Powered by Selective Inhibition of Nuclear Export (“SINE”), the company is brewing various assets to service multiple conditions as shown below.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Karyopharm)

As follows, SINE molecules work by suppressing the export of key tumor regulating proteins in the cellular nucleus. As these key proteins remain in the cell, they disrupt the cancer cell's defense mechanism and thereby eradicate the tumor. Looking at the clinical investigation of SINE molecules, we elucidated in the prior research:

STORM assessed the efficacy and safety of selinexor, pomalidomide, and low-dose dexamethasone (“SPD”) in heavily pretreated patients afflicted by multiple myeloma. For the SPD-treated patients who have yet received pomalidomide, they experienced the 63% overall response rate (“ORR”) versus the 30% standard. Equally as important, the drug is well tolerated. Due to excellent results, both the FDA and EU granted selinexor the Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations. The highly promising STORM outcomes encouraged Karyopharm to currently assessing selinexor in the Phase 3 BOSTON trial. The aforementioned study evaluates once-weekly combination of Bortezomib (Velcade), selinexor, and low-dose dexamethasone versus Velcade/low-dose dexamethasone for patients suffering from multiple myeloma. Of note, these patients had one to three prior therapy. The primary study endpoint is progression-free survival (“PFS”). And, the estimated completion date is set for June 2020.

Briefing Document Analysis

In our view, the prior STORM data, as reported by Karyopharm, is quite strong. Investors should keep in mind that patients in STORM are quite sick: they already received three prior treatments. They are also resistant to the management with at least one proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. As alluded, the 63% ORR is robust while the safety profile is acceptable.

Nevertheless, we're surprised that Karyopharm filed for selinexor/dexamethasone ("SD") approval as a treatment for patients suffering from relapsed refractory multiple myeloma ("RRMM") with only additional data from STORM. In our view, it would have been better had the firm waited for the outcomes of BOSTON which is a high-quality investigation with a comparator arm.

Figure 3: STORM setup (Source: Clinicaltrial.gov)

Based on STORM alone, we doubt that approval is forthcoming. First, the trial is only a single-arm investigation. Notwithstanding, the FDA usually necessitates high-quality results from a Phase 3 trial that has a comparator arm. Therefore, it's unlikely that SD will gain approval even if STORM data is excellent. Second, the updated ORR for SD was only 25.4% as shown in the briefing document. Investors should note that high-dose dexamethasone alone achieved 10% to 27% ORR. Consequently, the ODAC is uncertain as to whether the ORR in STORM was due to selinexor or dexamethasone alone.

Third, there was significant toxicity. Specifically, there were 8.1% of deaths related to the drug's side effects. Moreover, 88.6% of all treated patients needed dose modification. Furthermore, 28.5% of all patients discontinued the study due to treatment-related adverse events. The FDA also noted in the briefing document:

In study KCP-330-008, a randomized controlled trial of selinexor versus physician’s choice conducted in patients with acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"), there was worse overall survival in the selinexor arm, highlighting the toxicity of this drug.

Taken all together, the tone of the briefing document is extremely negative. And, the approval odds for selinexor are highly unfavorable. Hence, it is most likely that the ODAC will not vote in favor of selinexor's approval. And, Karyopharm will receive a complete response letter ("CRL") on April 06. In that case, the situation can be ameliorated if BOSTON can procure the robust efficacy and unquestioned safety profile at a potential resubmission. As mentioned, BOSTON won't be completed until June next year.

Financials And Valuation

As the financial health of a company is important to its success, we'll assess the 3Q2018 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30. Notably, Karyopharm posted $48.1M ($0.79 per share) net loss compared to a $30.6M ($0.65 per share) decline for the same year-over-year ("YOY") comparison. The research and development ("R&D") spending for the corresponding periods logged in at $36.4M and $25.2M. We generally view an R&D increase positively because the capital committed today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $212.3M in cash, equivalents, and investments and thus represents a 20% YOY increase. Additionally, the company secured $172.5M in a private offering of convertible senior notes. As a result, this newly injected capital increased the cash position to $385M. Based on the $49.3M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into at least 2Q2020 prior to the need for additional financing.

Regarding valuation, the most value for Karyopharm resides in the selinexor franchise. As selinexor's fate is tied to the upcoming PDUFA, we'll wait for the FDA decision prior to conducting a valuation analysis to ensure that our approach is most meaningful.

Bottom line

Our overall impression is that the FDA is unlikely to grant selinexor the nod on April 06 due to the lack of robust efficacy and significant toxicity. We observed that deaths unrelated to treatment can be overlooked. Nonetheless, the agency takes mortality seriously when it is associated with a particular drug. Unless BOSTON can deliver extremely strong clinical outcomes, it's nearly certain that the FDA won't budge at the potential resubmission. Despite Karyopharm's innovative approach, their efforts are unlikely to pay off with selinexor this time. Nonetheless, there is still hope with the upcoming BOSTON results.

In bioscience investment, sometimes you win, other times you lose. The key is to maintain more winning stocks than losing equities for you to enjoy an excellent overall return. The Karyopharm story also reinforces the need for diversification. Last but not least, it's important not to bet big on any particular bioscience stock.

Housekeeping Thanks for reading! To get the latest articles, please hit the orange “Follow” button on top. Be sure to check out our private investment research community, Integrated BioSci Investing. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable and very honest … I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.