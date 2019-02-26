REITs Are Due For A Pullback

REITs have had a great start to 2019; however, that big move looks to be over and a pullback appears to be right around the corner. The first chart below shows the move in REITs as represented by the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) has been nearly straight up. In 2019, there have been 37 trading days and IYR has been up for 27 of those days. In combination with the many days IYR has been up, the technical outlook also points to a pullback.

IYR technical outlook

The chart shows the RSI for IYR is at elevated levels and has already started moving lower. You will see two purple lines on the chart, those lines show there is a divergence occurring where RSI has been falling, but the share price has continued to increase. When a divergence like this occurs, it is usually a signal that a trend or move will be reversing the current course.

The next chart shows the MACD for IYR has already started to roll over. As you can see in the chart below, the MACD is already trending lower, while the IYR share price has continued to move up and is now moving sideways for the past week. This is another divergence and it points to a pullback occurring.

Possible actions to consider

Build a shopping list

If a pullback in REITs does occur, the natural reaction is what to do? The first action to consider is to build a shopping list of quality REITs that have had large moves that are worth picking up at lower prices. This time of year is a good point in time to assess REITs because many have provided their Q4 earnings report and given guidance for 2019. Below is a list of quality REITs from my article in January covering my top REIT picks for 2019. As a group, my picks have performed very well, but they are likely to be part of the pullback. My top REITs list can be a starting point for research on REITs and I would check out my article about chasing yield. If there is a correction, there could be REITs with outsized yields that could look appealing to investors. Recent history suggests that investors should be skeptical of outsized yields and the tips provided in my chasing yield article can aid in reducing the chances of owning a stock that could be at risk for a dividend cut.

(AMT) American Tower (CUBE) CubeSmart (DEI) Douglas Emmett (EQIX) Equinix (FR) First Industrial Realty Trust (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (MAA) Mid-America Apartment Communities (MGP) MGM Growth Properties LLC (MPW) Medical Properties Trust (WY) Weyerhaeuser

Sell calls on core holdings

If you have options experience, selling calls on an existing position could be a good opportunity to generate additional income if REITs pull back. I will use Equinix as an example because it is the best performing REIT from my top picks list above since my article was posted.

An option to consider would be to sell an out of the money call, so if a pullback does occur, the option would expire worthless and you would simply pocket the premium. If a pullback does not occur and shares continue higher, then there is the possibility shares would be called away at whatever strike price is chosen. For example, right now shares of Equinix are trading at $428.98, if you decided on selling call, looking at the chart, a decent strike price to choose would be the $460 strike, because that is a resistance level that was in place all of 2018.

Currently, the April $460 call is priced at roughly $2.60/contract. Therefore, as long as Equinix is below $460/share by expiration you would collect the $260 from selling the call. Equinix pays their next dividend during March, so for example, say you own 100 shares of Equinix, you would collect the $2.46/share dividend ($246) and as long as the stock was below $460 by April expiration you would also collect $260. So you would be basically doubling the dividend you receive as long as the shares remain under $460. The risk to this plan is if shares are above $460 by April expiration, in which case your shares would be called away at $460, or 7.23% above the current price.

Lighten up on big movers

The final idea would be to lighten up on REITs that have had a large move over a short time or those REITs that have had a large move and have questions about their dividend. Picking out one company from each of those scenarios to show as an example led me to Kimco (KIM) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

Kimco

The retail REIT segment has been a tough place for investors over the past couple years. As the following chart shows, shares of Kimco have gone nowhere for nearly two years and have been stuck below $18 since the beginning of 2018. The MACD is rolling over and the RSI is falling at the same time shares have stalled out at the $18 resistance level. This is not a good sign and I believe shares of Kimco are due for a pullback. Kimco is a popular name here on Seeking Alpha, and having a 20%+ move since the beginning of the year for a company in the troubling retail REIT segment with technicals rolling over and the stock at resistance could be a good time to lighten up.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors has pulled back recently; however, even with that pullback, shares are still up nearly 40% over the last year. If you have held shares that whole time, now might be a good time to lighten up. Omega Healthcare gave uninspiring guidance when they reported earnings two weeks ago. In addition, the following chart shows that the TTM dividend has flatlined and there are now starting to be questions about the dividend, like those detailed by fellow author Trapping Value. For a company that has potential issues but has been up big over the last year, there is no shame in taking profits or moving to the sidelines and redeploying capital to a higher quality REIT after a pullback occurs. Conversely, if you like Omega Healthcare and take some profits from the big run up, a further pullback could create a better entry point to re-enter the stock at lower levels.

Closing thoughts

In closing, REITs have had a large move upward since the beginning of the year and the data shows that a pullback is likely. Some options to consider for REITs could be to sell covered calls, lighten up on positions in weaker companies that had big moves, and finally build a shopping list made up of high quality REITs worthy of consideration at lower levels if a pullback does occur.

