Textainer Released Solid 2018 Results And Still Has Huge Potential

The only shadow in the company's results were two small customer delinquencies that are fortunately being managed competently.

Textainer had a great 2018, and apart from some seasonality in the first quarter, 2019 seems very promising.

Textainer (NYSE:TGH) just released results for the last quarter and the full year of 2018. This is a short review of the full-year results with a few comments on current valuation. For my original thesis on Textainer, please click here. All the info and slides used in this article come from the company's conference call, its investor presentation, and its earnings press release.

Last year was a good year for Textainer with the first 3 quarters being strong and Q4 a bit softer mostly due to seasonal reasons. Lease rental income increased by 11.5% in 2018, and the 500,000 TEU that they leased had an average yield of 11%. Adjusted EBITDA grew 18.3% to $443.1 million. Average utilization for the year was 98.1%, an improvement of 170 basis points over the prior year with the current utilization being 98.3%.

The only negative development in the company's results was a $4.6 million impairment related to two delinquent lessees. The good portion of this is that the company has adopted a proactive strategy regarding delayed payments, and they are becoming better in managing this type of risk.

Nevertheless, seeing this type of thing makes one nervous. And, this does not help either:

Michael Chan - Chief Financial Officer Interestingly at the end of the year, one of our major lessee relationships reached out to us and asked to temporarily delay payment on a short-term basis whereby they made the payment after the fiscal year-end early part of January. So, there's an accommodation for them. What happened was that it caused the accounts receivable balance to be higher at calendar year-end, but it dropped within the week right after year-end. This was merely something that was negotiated between us and the lessee. No issues in terms of credit by all means, but it was, in essence, a relationship favor, if you will, whereby that balance normalized right after the end of the year.

Nevertheless, no matter how worrying these delinquencies may seem, there are no signs of deterioration in the general shipping market. Until there are more signs of trouble, these events could be attributed to bad luck for Textainer. On the positive side, these small cases are keeping management alert and in search of a better way to handle them. This is a good thing as it will prepare the company for the eventual downcycle. Avoiding complacency is always a good thing.

The market outlook continues to be positive apart from lower seasonal demand. As management said in their conference call:

There is innate replacement demand for containers that are coming to the end of their life and will need to be replaced with new production. Utilization remains high. The market supply appears balanced, as new production inventory is reasonable at 780,000 TEU. And lessors and shipping lines have not been placing large new additional orders. We have seen a modest improvement in lease-out activity in January, but the overall environment remains muted leading up to the Chinese New Year. New container prices have recently come down to about $1,700 per CEU, driven by the combination of the decline of steel prices, a depreciating renminbi, and softer demand. However, we believe new container prices may increase, as seasonal demand picks up in the second quarter of 2019. And finally, we believe shipping lines will continue to increase their reliance on container-leasing companies, as they focus their liquidity on necessary CapEx related to new ships compliance with IMO 2020. At the end of December, total dry van production reached 4 million TEU, with over 60% of purchases going to leasing companies. We expect demand for leasing to remain strong.

A confirming sign that the market is going through a seasonal soft spot and nothing worse is the container resale environment. According to management, it remains favorable, and it gives them some pricing power over new leases since they can make better money selling a container instead of leasing it at a sub-par price.

Now, let's take a look at valuation. Textainer is trading at steep discounts over its two publicly-traded peers, and this can be justified from their difference on return on equity. Generally, these companies' returns are tied to the return they get on their leases multiplied by their leverage.

Textainer currently earns about 11% on its new leases and has a leverage ratio to equity of 2.7. Which means that its leases have a gross (before expenses) return of equity of about 30%. On cash, the company generates about 40-50% of that in operating cash flow with minimal capex except what is needed to expand the business, not maintain it.

Which means that Textainer should generate a cash return on equity around 12-15%. Of course, there are other considerations like loss of containers due to customer bankruptcies but you get the picture. Even if we go conservatively and assign just a 10% return on equity for Textainer, it is still trading at half its actual book value.

As Textainer moves forward and leaves its troubled past years behind, this will become more and more apparent allowing for a more than good double.

