Trex: A Profitable And Efficiently Run Growth Company

Trex continues to improve its product line with the aim of taking share from the traditional wood deck market.

The company’s earnings have shown strong growth over the last five years which is expected to slow to a more moderate and sustainable rate heading into 2020.

Introduction

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) manufactures composite decking products that it sells throughout the United States.

Trex has shown a high rate of earnings growth over the last five years. The company is well managed and operates very efficiently with high profit margins and high returns on equity.

Trex’s earnings growth has been considerable but analysts are expecting this growth to slow to a more modest and sustainable rate heading into 2020. The company is improving its product line with the aim of taking market share from the traditional wood deck market.

The stock is expensive however Trex is a profitable company with low debt levels. Over the long term I would expect Trex’s growth to continue higher along with its stock price.

Financials

Trex has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth quarter revenue was up 15 percent and reported diluted earnings per share up 38 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 21 percent and diluted earnings per share up 41 percent from the 2017 fiscal year. Over the last five years Trex’s revenue grew 15 percent per year and its earnings increased 37 percent per year.

Trex’s return on equity is very high at 47 percent. Over the last five years its return on equity has mostly exceeded 40 percent. The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is strong at 20 percent. Over the last five years the profit margin has increased from 11 percent.

Trex’s current ratio is 2.9 meaning that its current assets considerably exceed its current liabilities. With such a generous amount of working capital Trex has no problems paying their bills. Over the last five years its working capital has increased by 50 percent.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 26 percent, which means that Trex’s total debt is only 26 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last five years the asset ratio has dropped from 40 percent.

The company’s book value is currently $5.86 and with a stock price of $77 Trex is trading at 13x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 10 percent in 2019 and in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 11 percent in 2019 and increase by 13 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 27x.

The financials reveal Trex is a well-run company. Its financials were good five years ago but management has improved on that. The company’s earnings growth rate over the last five years considerably exceeded its revenue growth rate. The financials revealed why – its profit margin increased, nearly doubling from 11 percent to 20 percent. However over the long run there are practical limits as to how far a company can improve its profit margin.

Given that analysts have forecast a more modest (and I believe a more sustainable) earnings growth rate, I suspect that the analysts feel Trex may have reached its limit with increasing its profit margin any further.

Trex’s Competition

The Decking Superstore states that they only carry the top quality brands of Composite Decking. These brands are Trex, TimberTech, AZEK and Fiberon.

Trex has the largest market share with $71 million in revenue. This is followed by TimberTech with $30 in revenue. Then comes AZEK with $19 million in revenue and last is Fiberon with $10 million in revenue.

While Trex has the largest market share, it does face a fair amount of direct competition. While there are some other competitors their market shares are not significant and thereby there’s no threat to Trex’s revenue.

Trex’s direct competitors also vary widely with the number of employees. Trex has 1214 employees, TimberTech has 492 employees, AZEK has 422 employees and Fiberon has 184 employees.

It should be noted that Fiberon was acquired by Fortune Brands Home & Security late last year. This is a larger company with $1.4 billion in revenue and with their budget could provide a marketing boost to Fiberon (and also R&D to further develop their product line). This could potentially create some additional competition for Trex.

Trex also faces competition from the traditional wood decking market.

As stated by Jim Cline - President and CEO in their earnings call,

Wood accounts for approximately 83 percent of the decking in North America and we estimate that approximately 60 percent of that market is addressable by our products.

The use of composite decking as an alternative to wood is gaining in popularity with an estimated 14 percent increase annually. Trex is actively pursuing this with new products being released.

As Jim Cline stated,

We unveiled two new products in the fourth quarter that we expect will be transformational and accelerating our ability to gain market share from the dominant wood market.

Trex's new improved Enhance and Enhanced Naturals products may well put pressure on the traditional timber decking market. These products were designed to be low-maintenance, last a long time and offer a realistic wood look. The Enhanced Naturals is the more expensive version of Enhanced.

I must admit that when I see these new age composite decking products I do have to look really closely to spot that it’s fake wood. At first glance composite decks can fool a lot of people. As the realism increases I think that the acceptance of artificial wood decks will become more common place – which will benefit Trex’s future earnings.

Stock Valuation

Trex has a solid history of growth and this growth is expected to continue heading into 2020. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

The historical growth of 37 percent per year is expected to slow to a more modest (and sustainable) rate of 13 percent per year by 2020.

With a 13 percent growth rate this gives a forward PEG of 2.1 with a 2020 PE multiple of 27x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Trex is overvalued with a stock price around $77. Its fair value would be around $37.

Trex is overvalued with a PE multiple of 27x for its 2020 estimated earnings and a book value of 13x. While the stock is expensive most good growth stocks are expensive as investors are more than happy to pay for future growth.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Trex chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Trex’s stock price has increased considerably over the last decade. The stock peaked in late 2018 and pulled back as the stock market pulled back from its highs. The stock then rallied this year as the market rallied.

Should the stock keep rallying, in the short term it could replicate its 2018 advance - which run up from $55 to peak at $88. This $33 advance when added to the $60 at the start of the year gives a target of $93 which could be reached by the end of the year (as long as the market keeps rallying).

Over the longer term the stock could trade well past the short term price target and will probably do so as long as Trex’s earnings growth continues.

Stock Price Risks

The main risk to Trex’s stock price would be the stock market itself. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record and it’s quite possible that the rally seen so far this year is nothing more than a bear rally. If this is the case and the market turns bearish, then in the near term I would expect Trex’s stock price to decline along with the market irrespective of its earnings growth.

Another risk factor is with future quarterly earnings releases. If they disappoint the market then its stock price could be adversely affected, however I suspect that this would be short lived as I expect its earnings to continue higher over the long term.

Conclusion

Trex’s is a growth stock with a solid history of growth. The company is actively pursuing its growth with product improvements aimed at taking market share from the traditional wood decking market. Earnings growth has been considerable over the last five years and analysts are expecting this growth to slow to a more modest and sustainable rate heading into 2020.

Trex’s is a profitable company that is well run and is in a strong financial position. The stock is expensive however most good growth stocks are expensive. Over the long term I would expect Trex’s growth to continue higher along with its stock price.

