ETW: Down In The Dumps And Likely To Stay There

We conclude that the fund does not look attractive relative to the sector or its benchmarks and do not find it interesting beyond a quick tactical play for short-term traders.

We gauge whether the fund is a good investment in the context of its benchmark exposure and the overall sector.

ETW has underperformed the sector and the broader market in the most recent rally, likely driven by a recent distribution cut.

While we are in a period of heightened market volatility, one thing we like to do to keep ourselves entertained is to keep pulling the handle on our fund screen slot machine and see what pops out.

One of the fund metrics we screen for is a short-term Z-score change which highlights funds that see higher than usual volatility relative to their own price history.

When we ran the screen, to be perfectly honest, we did not expect any large negative Z-score moves in the past three months but we were proven wrong when two sad-looking funds flashed on our screen - ETW and EXG both Eaton-Vance covered call funds. In this article we dig a bit into ETW - the Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

Our view on the fund is that yes it looks oversold to us given recent moves and the fund is likely to pop back once the distribution-cut motivated selling is out of the way but for the medium term, we find it hard to recommend it and we would be happy to hear from its backers in the comments. We find that the fund has failed to outperform its benchmarks, effectively eating the large fee with nothing to show for it, it has underperformed the sector on a volatility-adjusted basis as well as on a distribution trend and we are broadly dubious of its overall strategy.

A cut and a fall

No doubt the poor price action of ETW is due to the recent distribution cut. The fund is no stranger to distribution cuts as the chart below (which shows normalized distribution trends for the fund and the sector) suggests. It was quite a happy distribution cutter between 2010 and 2013, sharply underperforming the rest of the sector, suggesting it was overdistributing before. More recently, it has also underperformed the broader sector where distributions have been on average flat over the last two years while the ETW distributions have continued to tick lower.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

Beyond the distribution trend and recent price action, what metrics can we use to gauge whether a fund is attractive beyond a quick tactical play? We dig into three in the sections below.

Compare ETW to the sector

Checking in on total returns, we see that ETW does outperform PBP which we use as a sector proxy benchmark while its overall return to the sector is pretty unexciting.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

Away from absolute prices and checking in on its volatility-adjusted return relative to the sector, we see that the fund spends most of its time below the line in the negative space meaning it tends to underperform the sector on a NAV-volatility adjusted basis.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

So, on an absolute and volatility-adjusted basis, the fund is not a star.

Compare ETW to its benchmarks

The latest commentary says the fund is benchmarked against MSCI World, so we select the following benchmarks, one to represent the MSCI World portfolio and the other to represent a covered call strategy.

URTH - The iShares MSCI World ETF so we are tracking broadly the same population of regions and stocks.

QYLD - The Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF. Top 5 ETW allocations are US Tech firms so Nasdaq seems a more appropriate index than the other indices available via covered call ETFs.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

The fund's NAV looks to significantly lag both benchmarks even after we adjusted for the fund's higher fees. On an annual total return basis, ETW NAV lags the MSCI World benchmark by 2% and the Nasdaq covered call strategy by 2.2% per annum.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

One criticism of this admittedly simple approach is to say, "look ADS, this is all well and good but I invest in covered calls because of lower volatility and drawdowns not because I want to shoot the lights out." We have some sympathy with this response, however getting a 16% rather than a 19% drawdown doesn't seem to us all that compelling for which to forego 2% per annum.

Another criticism here is that we have picked a market environment of high stock returns and depressed volatility, both of which disadvantage a covered call strategy. This is fair enough - our response which we wrote at length about here is that volatility has rarely been high enough in the past for a covered call strategy to outperform the underlying index (and when it did, the extra fee gobbled up a good chunk of the outperformance) and, perhaps most importantly, when volatility really is that high, you probably don't want to be long stocks anyway - yes, you will outperform the market but you will still be down.

Calculate whether ETW generates any alpha beyond its benchmarks

Here we model the fund's NAV (not prices so as to avoid the noise injected by the discount) against our two benchmark funds. We regress the returns (not prices so as to avoid the impact of trend that would overstate the correlation) of the adjusted NAV (including distributions) time-series and get the following stats.

The t-stats of the two benchmark funds are extremely statistically significant - we include the results below for those keeping score at home.

Source: ADS Analytics

The chart of the actual NAV and the modeled NAV are pretty closely aligned which also tells us that the regression isn't a million miles away from getting at the investment strategy of ETW.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

One way to get at whether the fund is able to generate alpha is to look at the intercept of the regression - the method is more fully described in this paper which talks about Warren Buffett's investing style and makes for interesting reading. The intercept is slightly negative which tells us that the fund does not appear to generate alpha above and beyond the two benchmarks. The additional fees that are paid to ETW management which we calculate at 0.82% per annum go straight to the management team rather than to investors.

Conclusion

ETW has performed poorly over the last few weeks despite a large rally in the market and a tightening of discounts. Part of this is due to the recent distribution cut as well as the strategy of selling away equity share price upside. Overall, the fund has not proven to be a good investment - it has underperformed its benchmarks, provided no alpha beyond its benchmark exposure and has consistently underperformed the sector on a volatility-adjusted basis. Beyond tactical interest to short-term traders, we do not find much to recommend the fund.

Thanks for reading. In the coming weeks we plan to launch Systematic Income - our Marketplace service on this platform. In addition to similar high-frequency screens, we plan to publish and discuss detailed analytics of CEF funds and sectors along with regular updates and performance of our systematic fund strategies. We hope you can join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.