Mid-Con Energy Partners: Mixed Results Expected From Its Acquisitions And Divestitures

Common units could gain value from the deals if Mid-Con is able to reduce operating costs at the new properties and/or oil prices average $60+.

The deals appear to be deleveraging at mid-$50s oil, but roughly neutral in terms of value for the common units due to lower EBITDA and cash flow levels.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has made a couple more transactions, selling off its Texas properties for $60 million, while acquiring Oklahoma properties for $27.5 million. These transactions will reduce Mid-Con's credit facility borrowings but appear also likely to reduce its EBITDA and cash flow. The effect should be roughly neutral for Mid-Con's common units at mid-$50s oil. The apparent higher operating costs for the new properties mean that Mid-Con's value is even more leveraged to changes in oil prices now.

Oklahoma Acquisition

Mid-Con mentioned that the Oklahoma assets that it is acquiring are low decline, long-lived properties with an average PDP decline rate under 5%. These assets have PDP reserves of 6.2 MMBOE (96% oil) and production of 1,312 BOEPD in Q3 2018. That works out to around 13 years of reserves at Q3 2018 production levels.

Given the relatively low purchase price of $27.5 million (which works out to around $21,000 per flowing BOE for production with a high oil percentage), the operating costs are likely quite high at the moment. While Mid-Con has not disclosed additional financial information about the properties, the lease operating expenses at the new Oklahoma assets may be around $30+ per BOE, which would result in EBITDA of around $6 million per year at mid-$50s oil currently. This would make Mid-Con's performance even more leveraged to the price of oil. A change from mid-$50s to $70 oil would roughly double the margins for its new Oklahoma assets, while a drop to low $40s oil may result in zero EBITDA from those assets. This assumes that my estimates are roughly accurate.

Mid-Con did mention that it sees an opportunity to optimise margins at the new properties, so it may be able to cost-effectively increase the Oklahoma production a bit while lowering operating costs from the apparently high current levels.

Texas Divestiture

Mid-Con hasn't provided that much information about its Texas divestiture (which involves substantially all of its Texas properties). However, from one of Mid-Con's earlier presentations, it appears that its Permian and Permian bolt-on properties were expected to contribute around 1,300 to 1,400 BOEPD in late 2018. This is similar to the production gained from its Oklahoma acquisition, so Mid-Con's overall production level may be roughly unchanged. In 2017, Mid-Con's Texas assets had production that was approximately 92% oil, a bit lower than its Oklahoma assets.

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners

The $60 million sale price may result in a valuation of approximately $45,000 per flowing BOE for its Texas assets, which reflects the lower operating cost associated with these assets compared to the Oklahoma acquisition. In 2016, Mid-Con mentioned that the Permian bolt-on properties it was acquiring had historical lease operating expenses of $12 per BOE.

I'd assume that lease operating expenses for Mid-Con's Texas properties in totality may be relatively low as well (such as $12 to $15 per BOE).

Updated Debt Situation

At last report in mid-December, Mid-Con had $94 million outstanding under its credit facility. Pro-forma for the Texas asset sale and the Oklahoma acquisition, Mid-Con may have around $61 million in borrowings remaining under its credit facility. Mid-Con indicated that it expects the moves to be liquidity enhancing, so while its borrowing base may be reduced from $135 million, it seems that the borrowing base should still remain at $105+ million.

The deals should lower Mid-Con's projected leverage by the end of 2019 (assuming $55 WTI oil during 2019) from around 2.6x to 2.0x. Mid-Con's EBITDA may decline by close to $6 million from the deals, while its cash flow may be around $4 million lower than previously projected at that oil price.

That leverage calculation only includes the credit facility borrowings though. The credit facility borrowings (at the end of 2019) plus preferred units end up at around 3.6x projected 2019 EBITDA at $55 WTI oil post-transactions compared to 3.8x without the transactions.

I would say that the value of Mid-Con's common equity is roughly unchanged by the transactions at mid-$50s oil. The transactions should have positive value for Mid-Con's common equity at $60+ oil, while they would result in negative value at $50 oil. Mid-Con may also be able to improve the value of its common equity if it is able to make meaningful reductions in operating cost at the new properties.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's Texas divestiture and acquisition of Oklahoma assets should help reduce its outstanding credit facility borrowings to under $60 million by now. It does appear to come at the cost of potentially reducing EBITDA by close to $6 million and cash flow by around $4 million (after accounting for reduced interest costs) at mid-$50s oil though.

The deals, therefore, look to be relatively neutral for the value of the common equity at mid-$50s oil, with Mid-Con placing a bit of a bet on higher oil prices. The new higher operating cost properties will benefit more than the divested Texas properties from higher oil prices, while also suffering more if oil prices drop.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.