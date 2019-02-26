We Like The Discount On Macy's Shares

The company also has been reducing debt and strengthening its credit metrics, and while sales have not been growing quickly, they seem to have at least stabilized.

Some of the concerns related to retail and malls are valid, however we think Macy's shares have become unreasonably cheap, especially considering the valuable real estate the company owns.

Shares of department stores have been out of favor for a long time, with many investors systematically avoiding them.

To say that Macy's (M) shares have underperformed is definitely an understatement. Current prices are not far from where they were trading at the turn of the century.

While both the business and the share price experienced a quick recovery after the financial crisis, both started sliding again after 2015. However revenue appears to have recently stabilized, and even started growing again at a moderate pace.

Most department store chains have suffered with the extremely competitive landscape. A significant part is attributed to the rise of online sales and the pricing pressures that the Internet brought with it. While an important factor, less discussed are consumer behaviour changes that have moved spending toward smartphones, restaurants, travel, and experiences.

Given the tough environment, we like that Macy's at least has one of the best EBITDA margins when compared to its department store competitors, with only Kohl's (KSS) showing slightly stronger margins.

When looking at operating margins both Macy's and Kohls also come ahead of peers, which puts them in a better position to defend their businesses.

Something else we like about Macy's is that it clearly has realized that it has to learn new skills to truly become an omni-channel retailer and be able to survive. For example, they appear to be seriously investing in their apps and e-commerce website. Their app has some innovative features such as the ability to upload or take pictures of items to find similar ones, virtual reality features to see how furniture would look in your home, and account and rewards management. Another interesting feature is Scan & Pay, which lets customers scan an item at a store with their mobile phones and pay for it, making in-shop buying faster and easier.

Source: Macy's website

Another encouraging sign is that Macy's website is becoming increasingly popular. According to Alexa its global rank has increased more than a hundred places since last year, making it a top web destination around the globe and in the US.

Source: Alexa website traffic statistics

Similarly, Google Trends shows searches for Macy's-related terms have been growing over time. Most of these searches likely come from people looking for the Macy's e-commerce website, apps, or social media accounts. There tends to be a significant spike during the end of the year shopping season.

Interestingly, this past November saw an increase in searches, but December was lower, which coincides with the slight lowering of guidance. We believe the market rout at the end of the year probably affected consumer confidence and therefore their willingness to spend.

Source: Google Trends

Some of Macy's growth initiatives also are performing well. These include its off-price concept Backstage, and its makeup, skincare, and spa stores bluemercury.

Source: bluemercury website

Management has continued investing in their growth, which is particularly noticeable in the number of bluemercury store openings.

Balance sheet

Taking a look at the balance sheet we see long-term debt is trending lower while cash levels have remained relatively stable. Macy's has proactively tendered for high-cost debt to reduce the amount of interest it pays, and improve its credit ratios.

This has resulted in much stronger interest coverage, lower net total long-term debt, and much lower interest expense.

In fact, interest expense has declined from an almost $400M run rate to about $260M.

Looking at Macy's Altman Z-score we find it encouraging that it's currently above 3. The Altman Z-score is the credit-strength measure developed by NYU Stern Finance Professor Edward Altman. It considers a company with a score that's below 1.8 as having a high risk of heading toward bankruptcy, and companies that have scores above 3 as not likely to go bankrupt.

Valuation

Despite the improvements discussed above, shares are trading at close to a multi-year EV to EBITDA ratio low.

The dividend yield has surpassed 6%, and we find it more attractive compared to last year given the balance sheet improvements that reduce the risk of it being cut.

Given that we believe Macy's is making improvements, but the share price has been declining, we were curious as to who is selling. Based on the percentage of shares outstanding short, it looks like many investors that were short have started buying to close their positions.

We therefore believe that much of the recent selling comes from ETFs. Looking at the S&P Retail ETF (XLY) we see that its AUM has decreased considerably the last few months.

It's reasonable to expect that many retailers would have a high correlation with a retail ETF. In Macy's case that has certainly been true.

What we found interesting is that Macy's share price has actually displayed, in recent months, an even higher correlation to the changes in AUM for the XLY ETF. While correlation does not necessarily mean causation, we still found it quite interesting, and think retail ETF outflows could be at least partially responsible for Macy's recent share price weakness.

Corporate and social responsibility

Macy's has been recognized as an exemplary company when it comes to sustainability and social responsibility. It was listed as part of the Barron's Global 100 most sustainable companies. It's also part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and has a number of other important sustainability initiatives.

Takeaway

We believe Macy's is being smart in how it's adapting to the more competitive retail landscape, even if it gets relatively little credit from journalists who have for the most part embraced the "retail apocalypse" narrative. The biggest risk we see is that of a severe recession, though its improving balance sheet and valuable real estate portfolio should help limit the downside. This is why we like the risk/reward the shares offer.

A significant part of the returns will likely come from the dividend, although once Macy's considers it has deleveraged enough we would expect them to redirect some of its free cash flow to share repurchases. Its whole industry will have to complete the painful transition process of right sizing, but we believe the survivors will have an easier time remaining profitable.

