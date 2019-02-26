Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of February 2019

Junior lithium miner company news - The lithium juniors are progressing well with good drill results, resource upgrades, and progress on feasibility studies.

Lithium market news - Benchmark Minerals - Battery demand for lithium is forecast to increase 9x in the next decade.

Welcome to the February 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid-2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

February saw lithium prices stabilize and plenty of updates and news from the lithium juniors.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During February, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 1.22%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were up 1.20%.

Fastmarkets (formerly) Metal Bulletin reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$12-14/kg (12-14,0000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$15-17/kg (15-17,0000/t). China lithium spodumene prices are USD 600-750/tonne.

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2019" article. Highlights include:

Benchmark Minerals - In the next decade, the demand for lithium [used in the battery industry] is set to go up 9 times , cobalt is set to go up 6 times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times.

[used in the battery industry] , cobalt is set to go up 6 times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 70 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction.

OilPrice.com - "Oversold lithium could be about to rally. It’s been a decade of lows for commodities after posting 7 declines in 11 years, but we’ve seriously underestimated lithium. It’s back with a vengeance in 2019."

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF) - Formerly Bacanora Minerals

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements for Sonora.

Q2 2019 - Zinnwald FS due.

H2 2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core owns 100% of the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4B market cap, large lithium producer). The offtake agreement is for the supply of one million dry metric tonnes of direct shipping lithium ore from the Grants lithium deposit. The company states - "High potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On January 31, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities and cashflow report 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

"Increased the global Mineral Resource of the Finniss Project to 7.1Mt.

Increased the BP33 lithium Mineral Resource by 50%.

Received promising results from Carlton and Hang Gong prospects which will add to the potential mine life of the Finniss Project.

Revealed a maiden Mineral Resource for the Sandras and Carlton deposits.

Raised $3 million to accelerate resource expansion and expanded scope of the DFS.

Changed the Company name from “Core Exploration” to “Core Lithium”."

On January 31, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Finniss Mineral Resource grows to 8.6Mt with initial resource estimate for Hang Gong deposit." Highlights include:

"Rapidly growing Finniss Lithium Project global Mineral Resource Estimate expanded to 8.55Mt at 1.33% Li2O through addition of Hang Gong Resource estimate.

Further growth is expected from the Exploration Target adjacent to the new MRE in the Hang Gongarea.

Follow-up drilling targeting larger Mineral Resource already underway in the Hang Gong area."

On February 18, Core Lithium Ltd. announced:

"Core makes key appointments to progress Finniss Project. Simon Iacopetta appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Lithium Industry expert Noel O’Brien engaged as Metallurgical Advisor. Sean Buxton appointed as Project Manager. Search is underway for suitable candidate to fill the Marketing Commercial Manager role."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Late 2019/2020 - Lithium [DSO] production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On January 29, Sayona Mining announced:

"Acquisition boost holding in world-class WA lithium district. Sayona adds to 100% owned Western Australia portfolio through acquisition of six tenements in world‐class Pilgangoora lithium district. Company now holds 1,898sq km in Pilbara region, with tenure in close proximity to other spodumene deposits, including the Pilgangoora and Wodgina mines."

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take

2021/22 - Possible lithium producer.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Rose Stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2019 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On January 31, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended December 2018." Highlights include:

"The DFS presents a possible 100% equity, pre-tax NPV of US$1.286b and an IRR of 23.8%.

It forecasts a total CAPEX of US$563m, which includes direct development costs estimated at US$456m inclusive of 20% VAT (recoverable once in production), indirect costs of US$45m and contingency costs of US$63m.

Project operating costs are estimated at US$3,772 per tonne of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE], without offset income from sales of the potassium chloride [KCI] by-product."

Investors can read my article, "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements.

2022 - Possible producer.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

On January 24, Kidman Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report – December 2018." Highlights include:

"Completion of the integrated pre-feasibility study for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, confirming a compelling business case for Covalent Lithium to develop an integrated mine-to-refinery project producing refined, battery grade lithium hydroxide [LiOH], including a highly attractive NPV of US$2.2 billion (100%) and IRR of 26.6%.

Declaration of a Maiden Ore Reserve for the Earl Grey lithium deposit at Mt Holland of 94.2 million tonnes at 1.5% Li2O.

Commencement of the definitive feasibility study for the integrated Mt Holland Lithium Project.

Announcement of a funding term sheet with Kidman’s joint venture partner in the Mt Holland Lithium Project, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] to provide Kidman with a US$100 million capital expenditure debt facility to partially fund Kidman’s share of construction of the Mt Holland Lithium Project."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - FS due.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Birimian Ltd. [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian’s projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On January 31, Birimian Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project

"Letter of Intent signed with Changsha Research Institute of Metals and Mining, a division of China Minmetals Corporation, to discuss project finance, off take and engineering, procurement and construction matters.

Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] signed with General Lithium to negotiate terms of an off-take agreement.

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment.

Feasibility Study metallurgical testwork continuing."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On January 31, Advantage Lithium announced: "Cauchari JV update-Cau07 averaged 650 mg/l lithium over the 30 day pumping test updated resource estimate and wellfield design underway." Highlights include:

"CAU07 30 day constant rate pumping test was carried out at a rate of 22 l/s throughout the test; the pumping rate was limited by the construction of the well.

Results of brine analyses over the 30 days averaged 650 mg/l Li and 4,970 mg/l K with Mg/Li of 2.2:1.

An updated resource estimation is underway and will incorporate the significantly greater drilling depths of the Phase III program just completed.

Preliminary design of production wellfields is underway for the Feasibility Study, using the results of the long-term CAU07 and CAU11 pumping tests."

Upcoming catalysts:

June, 2019 - DFS due to be released.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium project and the Cauchari East lithium project.

On February 11, Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

"Millennial reports positive pumping test results from second pumping well at Pastos Grandes Project, Argentina. Lithium concentrations remained consistent throughout the pumping test ranging from 482 mg/L to 518 mg/L and averaging 495 mg/l."

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q1 2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On January 30, AVZ Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities and cashflow report."

On January 31, AVZ Minerals announced:

"Roche Dure drilling continues with strong results. AVZ Drills 209.61m @ 1.73% Li2O & 954ppm Sn at the Roche Dure Pegmatite."

On February 19, AVZ Minerals announced:

"Remarkable drill results confirm Carriere de l'Este Prospect as an additional potentially massive world class lithium project to rival the Roche Dure deposit with intercepts including 89.0m* @ 2.01% Li2O & 348ppm Sn."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - Full Feasibility Study

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On January 29, European Metals Holdings announced: "Drill programme update." Highlights include:

"Resource drill holes CIS-10,CIS-11, CIS-12 and CIS-13 have been completed including analytical reports.

Resource drill hole CIS-14 has been drilled with analytical results pending. Hole CIS-11 returned 129.3m averaging 0.51% Li2O, incl. 2m @ 0.93% Li2O, 2m @0.93% Li2O; 5m @ 0.56% Sn and 0.11% W, 5m @ 0.21% Sn,and 7m @ 0.11% Sn."

On January 31, European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report–December 2018." Highlights include:

"DFS level drilling permits granted.

Lithium hydroxide testwork commenced.

Resource drilling commenced–geotechnical studies continue.

Successful placing to raise $1.82m.

Appointment of Joint Broker."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Updated PFS to be released. Off-take discussions.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

ioneer Ltd. [ASX:INR] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On February 20, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Drill results continue to enhance Rhyolite Ridge Project." Highlights include:

"Latest drill results show consistently higher lithium and boron grades within and immediately south of the planned starter pit.

Higher grades and shallow depths of mineralisation are expected to lead to higher cash flows, particularly in the early years of operations.

Drill results are being incorporated into the updated mine plan and Ore Reserve for the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] due for completion in Q3 2019.

Strategic partner discussions are continuing in parallel with the DFS as part of overall project funding package."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On February 14, Neo Lithium announced:

"Neo Lithium announces arrival of its lithium carbonate pilot plant to site & receives renewal of its environmental licence for the 3Q project... The Company’s engineers have started reassembling the (Pilot) Plant and expect to have it fully operational in late February for its Tres Quebradas lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the “3Q Project”)."

Investors can read my recent article, "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore".

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1, 2019 - Preliminary Feasibility Study. Project financing discussions.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA] (SLRFF) - IPO'ed in May 2018

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil. Sigma plans to commence construction of a commercial-scale lithium concentration plant in March 2019.

On February 14, Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

"Canada’s Sigma Lithium Resources aims to put Brazil on the map. Canadian mining company Sigma Lithium Resources is developing a mine in Brazil that it claims could put the country on the map as a high-grade lithium producer. Sigma is raising up to C$30m ($23.8) through a Toronto Stock Exchange listing, as part of a plan to invest C$85m for initial production of 240,000 tonnes a year by 2020."

Investors can read a broker report here with a PT of CAD 4.00.

Catalysts include:

Early 2019 - PFS due.

Late 2019 - Full scale commissioning.

2021 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On January 31, Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report–December 2018." Highlights include:

"PEA confirmed potential for long-life, sustainable commercial scale operation at Rincon with strong project economics. Base case scenario key PEA metrics.

Upgraded JORC Code [2012] compliant Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 245,120 tonnes of contained Li2CO3.

Independent product sample testing by Alex Stewart International laboratory in Argentina confirmed results of 99.5% Li2CO3 content.

Strategic and highly prospective tenements comprising 209.5Ha secured to increase Rincon Lithium Project landholding.

A total of ~38 hectares of lithium brine evaporation ponds constructed.

Strong progress with Asian based LCE end-users for potential off-take and commercial scale investment."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On February 11, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth arranges $1.5m in loans, renegotiates Atacama Project option payment terms and provides corporate update."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS

LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF)/Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF)

LSC Lithium is focused on six development stage lithium projects: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Salinas Grandes (Salta), Salinas Grandes (Jujuy), Rio Grande and Jama. LSC Lithium Corporation (51%) has partnered with Dajin Resources (49%) for some tenements primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basins, Argentina.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid-2019 - PFS (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes)

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On January 30, Plateau Energy Metals Inc. announced:

"Plateau Energy Metals continues to expand Falchani lithium deposit. Three rigs will restart in 2019 and will continue to expand drill coverage at Falchani West to the west and north to be incorporate in the resource update targeted for late Q1 2019."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2019 - Updated Resource estimate for the Falchani Lithium Project.

Mid 2019 - Complete PEA for the Falchani Lithium Project.

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

On January 25, AIS Resources announced: "A.I.S. Resources commenced drill hole one at Guayatayoc Mina, Argentina on January 20, 2019."

On January 30, AIS Resources announced: "A.I.S. Resources Guayatayoc Mina, North Argentina commenced brine sampling January 29, 2019, with packer test 295-305 metres."

On February 7, AIS Resources announced:

"A.I.S. Resources Guayatayoc Mina Lithium Project, North Argentina cmpletes first drill hole at 400m UGAMP meeting for Guayatayoc III set for February 28, 2019. A.I.S. Resources Limited is pleased to announce that drill hole one on Guayatayoc Mina was completed 6 February 2019. .....It is great that we got the Rincondillas UGAMP meeting scheduled for 28 February 2019 allowing us to progress this exciting lithium project”.

On February 11, AIS Resources announced:

"A.I.S. Resources Guayatayoc Mina Lithium Project, North Argentina Completes Initial Analysis of Six Brine Samples from Drill Hole 1 with Excellent MG:LI Ratios. Mg:Li ratio is below 8 with an average of 7.1, which means we will have a lower cost of production, in the event we reach the production stage, as we will only need 7 parts of calcium hydroxide to remove the magnesium. Lithium range is 95-106ppm. Our minimum commercial value is 187ppm in our production model. Pit G6 sampled 270ppm Li which was previously reported. "We look forward to drilling Rincondillas in the target zone where the resistivity areas are sub 0.015ohm-m where we expect to encounter much higher lithium values and higher specific gravity due to lithium concentration at depth."

Investors can read the company presentation here, or my CEO Phillip Thomas interview here, or the company's twitter feed here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible maiden resource then a PFS.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On January 28, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

"Cypress completes purchase of Glory Lithium Property in Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to announce that, through the Company’s U.S. subsidiary, Cypress Holdings (Nevada) Ltd., the Company has fulfilled its obligations under its 2016 Option Agreement for the purchase of 100% interest in the Glory Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada... The vendor retains a 3% net smelter return [NSR] royalty interest. Cypress or its assigns has the right to purchase two-thirds of the royalty, or 2% NSR, for USD $1 million at anytime."

On January 31, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

"Cypress Development files complaint against Centrestone Resources. Cypress reports that, in late 2018, the Company became aware of trespassing and exploration activities by Centrestone that infringed on the southern and eastern margins of the Company’s unpatented mining claims in Clayton Valley."

On February 7, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

"Cypress Development drilling at Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to report mobilization is underway for drilling on the Company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project."

On February 14, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

"Cypress Development selects Ausenco for Prefeasibility Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada."

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium states they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On January 28, Piedmont Lithium announced: "December 2018 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Commenced a new 25,000-meter Phase 4 drill program at the Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”), with 19,000 meters allocated for infill and exploration drilling on the Core property and 6,000 meters allocated for exploration drilling on the Central and Sunnyside properties.

Increased land position of the Project by 15% to 1,383 acres, including 93 acres which are contiguous to the Core property increasing it by 18% to a total of 622 acres. Drill targets from the new properties have been incorporated into the current drilling program;.

Submitted key permit applications for the Project, including a Section 404 Standard Individual Permit application to the US Army Corps of Engineers [USACE] and a Section 401 Individual Water Quality Certification to the North Carolina Division of Water Resources [NCDWR].

Completed initial exploratory drilling on the Company’s new Sunnyside and Central properties in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”),which returned encouraging results, including the Project’s widest intercept to-date."

On February 1, Piedmont Lithium announced:

"Completion of placement Piedmont Lithium limited is pleased to announce that it has now completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced placement of 111 million shares at an issue price of a $0.11 per share to raise gross proceeds of A$12.2 million (“placement”)."

On February 13, Piedmont Lithium announced:

"Additional high-grade drill intercepts at Central Property. Central property drilling has yielded additional high-grade intercepts, including; 19.1m @ 1.65% Li2O in Hole 18-CT-004, 15.1m @ 1.24% Li2O in Hole 18-CT-009, 7.8m @ 1.69% Li2O and4.4m @ 1.73% Li2O in Hole 18-CT-010, 9.3m @ 1.24% Li2O and 4.3m @ 1.57% Li2O in Hole 18-CT-005."

On February 20, Piedmont Lithium announced:

"Piedmont continues to aggressively consolidate its lithium mineral holdings in North Carolina. Piedmont increases its TSB land position by 32% to 1,824 acres. Core Property expanded by 243 acres or 28% to a total of 865 contiguous acres. Recent drill results on the Central Property validate the Company’s land consolidation plan."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS to be completed.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On February 13, Nano One Materials announced:

"Nano One granted Chinese patent for lithium ion battery applications. Dr. Stephen Campbell, CTO at Nano One Materials Corp., is pleased to announce the recent issuance of a patent in China. Nano One now has eleven patents issued around the globe with Chinese patent ZL2014800279145 being directed to improved lithium ion batteries, using cathode materials made by Nano One’s patented process."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: Vision Lithium [TSXV:ABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd. [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd. [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI] (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

February saw lithium spot prices stabilize, and most of the juniors making good progress.

Highlights for the month were:

Benchmark Minerals - In the next decade, the demand for lithium [used in the battery industry] is set to go up 9 times, cobalt is set to go up 6 times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 70 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction.

Core Lithium - Rapidly growing Finniss Lithium Project global Mineral Resource Estimate expanded to 8.55Mt at 1.33% Li2O.

Sayona Mining adds to 100% owned Western Australia portfolio through acquisition of six tenements in world‐class Pilgangoora lithium district.

Advantage Lithium - Results of brine analyses over the 30 days averaged 650 mg/l Li and 4,970 mg/l K with Mg/Li of 2.2:1.

Neo Lithium announces arrival of its lithium carbonate pilot plant to site and receives renewal of its environmental licence for the 3Q project .

. AVZ Minerals - Remarkable drill results confirm Carriere de l'Este Prospect as an additional potentially massive world class lithium project to rival the Roche Dure deposit with intercepts including 89.0m* @ 2.01% Li2O.

Plateau Energy Metals continues to expand Falchani lithium deposit.

AIS Resources starts drilling at their Guayatayoc Mina Lithium Project.

Piedmont achieves high lithium grade intercepts and expand their land position.

Nano One granted Chinese patent for lithium ion battery applications.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [HK: 1772], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:NMT, TSXV:AIS, ASX:CXO, TSXV:PLU, TSXV:CYP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.