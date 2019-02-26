Concho Resources: Fourth-Quarter Review

Concho Resources (CXO) reported disappointing results for the fourth quarter and the persistent weakness in oil prices may continue to drag the company’s earnings and cash flows in 2019. However, Concho Resources is a low-cost operator which will remain profitable and continue posting free cash flows in 2019.

Concho Resources produced 307,000 boe per day in the fourth quarter, including oil production of 199,000 bpd. Total production increased by 45% while oil production increased by 53% from 4Q17. The growth can be attributed in large part to the acquisition of RSP Permian. The production was in line with the company’s guidance of 305,000-310,000 boepd (65% oil).

The fourth quarter, however, was a difficult period for oil producers as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude dropped significantly from more than $75 a barrel in early-October to as low as $43 in December. Concho reported realized oil price of $49.10 a barrel (ex. hedges) for 4Q18, down from almost $53 in the same quarter last year. That dragged the company’s profits and cash, though the impact was offset by higher levels of production.

Concho reported an adjusted profit of $0.94 per share, up from $0.67 per share a year earlier. This was below Wall Street’s consensus estimate for $1.13 per share, according to Thomson Reuters IBES data from Refinitiv. The company also failed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure. Concho generated $697 million of cash flow from operations which wasn’t enough to cover $827 million spent as capital expenditure (additions to oil and natural gas properties). As a result, the company ended up outspending cash flows by $130 million ($698 million-$827 million).

Concho may face weaker oil prices in 2019 as compared to 2018 and this could continue to drag the company’s earnings and cash flows. The US benchmark WTI crude was trading close to $57 a barrel at the time of this writing, down from more than $63 from a year earlier. Although the commodity averaged $65 a barrel in 2018, it has remained below $55 throughout most of this year. The weakness has been driven partly by surging production from the US which recently climbed to record levels of 12 million bpd, showing an increase of 1.73 million bpd from mid-February 2017, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Moreover, there are mounting concerns regarding weak oil demand. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has recently slashed its global oil demand growth forecast for 2019 to 1.24 million barrels per day. The US-China trade talks, however, could end successfully in the near future. A trade agreement between two of the world’s biggest economies will likely ease demand-side concerns. The end of US waivers on Iran sanctions, declining production from Venezuela and supply cuts from the OPEC may provide support to oil prices in the future. These factors are likely responsible for the 9% increase in oil prices seen in the last four weeks. However, persistent weakness in oil demand combined with an uptick in US production growth from late-2019 following deployment of new pipelines at the Permian Basin may prevent oil’s recovery beyond $60 a barrel.

Although the dip in oil prices will hurt Concho’s earnings, the company will likely remain profitable. Concho benefits from having a low-cost asset base at the Permian Basin that can generate decent returns in a weak oil price environment. At the end of last year, the company had 12 billion barrels of oil equivalents resource base, two-thirds of which was what it calls premium inventory that can yield 68% IRR (internal rate of return) at $60 WTI. The company also benefits from having low levels of cash expenses (interest, G&A, and LOE expenses) of a little more than $10 per boe.

The fact that Concho is one of the few oil producers that has posted quarterly profits (adj.) throughout most of the oil price downturn is a testament to its high-quality asset base and low cost structure. In FY-2016, for instance, when the spot price of the US oil averaged just $43.29 a barrel, the company earned a net profit of $110.7 million, or $0.81 per share. In the current oil price environment of mid-$50s, the company will continue reporting quarterly profits.

Concho can also generate strong levels of cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Although the company faced a cash flow deficit in the fourth quarter, it actually has a great track record of generating enough cash flows to fully fund its drilling and completion capital. In 12 of the last 14 quarters (from 3Q15 till 4Q18), the company has successfully generated enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its drilling and completion capital. The company is well positioned to continue going this way in the future. Concho expects to generate strong levels of cash flows at $50 WTI which can cover its capital expenditure of around $2.9 billion planned for 2019 as well as dividends. At the current oil price range of $55 to $60 barrel, I believe it is reasonable to assume that Concho will deliver cash flows well in excess of capital expenditure and dividends.

One of the main reasons why Concho can generate free cash flows is that the company is keeping a lid on its expenditures in order to preserve its cash flows. Concho has slashed its CapEx forecast. Previously, the company said that it will spend $3.4-$3.6 billion this year as capital expenditure, but now it has forecast $2.8-$3.0 billion of expenditure. This depicts a 17% drop. No other large-cap oil producer has announced a bigger cut to guidance than Concho as of this writing. A cut of this magnitude will negatively impact the company’s future growth. Concho has slashed its 4Q18 to 4Q19 total production growth estimate from more than 18% previously to 10%. It has also reduced its oil production growth forecast from more than 25% to 15% for the same period. However, with the cut in expenditure, the company is now well placed to report strong levels of free cash flows. In a weak oil price environment, I believe soft production growth may not disappoint investors as long as the company posits solid free cash flows.

Shares of Concho Resources have fallen by 8.6% in the last four weeks, driven in large part by the earnings miss, cash flow deficit, and the downward revision in production growth forecast. However, I believe Concho Resources is a high-quality producer which investors should consider buying on weakness. Although the company’s earnings and cash flows will come under pressure in a weak oil price environment, it will likely remain profitable, generate free cash flows, and grow production at a modest pace. This could fuel the stock’s outperformance in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Concho Resources stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag Concho Resources shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.