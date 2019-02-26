Acadia Healthcare Buys Methadone Clinic Chain, Ends 615-Day Deal Drought To Expand Footprint In Embattled States

They operate in states in which countless patient abuse allegations exist and claims are still pending.

According to the Q3 earnings-day press release, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHC) disclosed that they had inked two letters of intent to acquire providers: one in Massachusetts, and one in California. The 71-bed acquisition of The Whittier Pavillion hasn't yet closed to our knowledge. The addition of Mission Treatment Centers has consummated as of February 1, 2019, according to Pitchbook.com, yet, no official announcement has occurred.

This is the first deal they've done since acquiring Pocono Mountain Recovery Center back on June 30, 2016. The company consummated over 40 transactions prior to that date. As mentioned previously, some were transacted at gargantuan EBITDA multiples. In 2012, Behavioral Hospitals of America, for instance, had TTM EBITDA of roughly $4.1 million when selling for 34.79x that metric.

Right: Deal List. Source: Pitchbook.*

Pitchbook's data disclosed that the Mission Treatment deal closed on February 1st, 2019; and Friday morning's earnings call will be an excellent time to query new CEO Debra Osteen as to why the closing wasn't disclosed; of course, it is fairly non-standard to fail to disclose a deal that spans four states.

The 10Q reported that this deal was a cash deal, but at $22.5 million--this heavily eats into (constitutes half) of their reported $48.5 million in cash. This leaves little room to service any of the $3.2 billion in debt.

The Tulsa location. Source: Mission Treatment Website.

Interestingly, the deal brings Mr. Marc Lewiston into the Acadia organization; and the Pitchbook deal sheet notes that Lewiston's 30-year career;

gained a broad understanding of patient needs and demographics developed working relationships with county and state treatment agencies, administered state contracts for Medi-Cal services and established professional relationships with staff at every level of treatment.

Lewiston (Left). Source: Mission Treatment Website.

Of course, these state-level medical-services contracts are like those afforded to the new centrally located hospitals known for involuntarily committing patients, just like the one discussed in Indio, CA, several weeks ago. Separately, another new joint-venture hospital was announced in San Diego recently.

The overarching theme has been Acadia's propensity to seek out ventures that provide the most buck for the least bang.

The Mission location in Henderson, NV. Source: Mission Treatment Website.

The Bermuda Triangle

The same press release from Q3 noted that Mission Treatment Centers offers mostly opioid cessation services, commonly known as "Medication-Assisted Therapies" or MAT, which are fancy words for Methadone, but they do offer up Suboxone in Oklahoma, are headquartered in California and have additional locations in Nevada and Arizona.

These centers are located in Henderson and Las Vegas, NV. They have two locations in metro-Oklahoma City, and another in Tulsa. They're in three San Diego area locations, and also located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Uniquely enough, these are four very controversial states for the provider: a proverbial Bermuda Triangle of patient abuse. One would think that if this were an asset purchase as opposed to a stock purchase, that state licensure boards would scrutinize this transaction. The reasoning for such scrutiny surrounds the recent events that have occurred in each state in 2018.

Acadia Healthcare and Mr. Lewiston have yet to respond for requests for comment.

In Oklahoma: this will bring the number to two subsidiaries operating in the Sooner State. On January 7, 2019, The Daily Oklahoman's Meg Wingerter shed light on two pending lawsuits in that state. She also told the story of Myron Ballou, a 71-year-old armed forces veteran referred to Rolling Hills Hospital (Mission's new Oklahoma sister company under the Acadia umbrella).

In Nevada: seven patient abuse lawsuits are being brought against Acadia Healthcare and Seven Hills Hospital.

In Arizona: Sonora Behavioral Health hospital was subjected to an investigative report that cited 80-violations with Arizona DHS. Four deaths since 2014 and a search that continues today for 46-year-old mother-of-two Elizabeth Breck is the embodiment of issues facing Sierra Tucson. Breck, subject to two of our reports is a school teacher, mysteriously absent from the facility since January 13, 2019.

In California: A death at San Rafael's Bayside Marin highlighted in a lawsuit filed June 22, 2018. The fact that this is just one of 32 patients that have died in drug rehabs (owned by all providers, not just Acadia) in the Bay area alone; is staggering.

It remains to be seen, when, or how they will disclose this; but more importantly how they intend to justify adding beds when this only spreads the company far thinner than it already is.

*Pitchbook lists 'xAdam Aircraft Industries' as a deal target for Acadia: we believe this is an error.

