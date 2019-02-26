Vermilion Energy: An Under-Followed High Dividend Yield Value Play

$1.4 billion in long-term debt jumps out as the biggest issue, but should not be a problem going forward with accelerated revenue, and I therefore see less than 20% downside.

Vermilion Energy is expected to post substantial growth in 2019 and has an upside of as much as 65% if they can continue to overcome macroeconomic headwinds.

A Unique Value Play

Vermilion Energy (VET) was upgraded to a strong buy by Raymond James back in November based on under-valuation and given a $51 price target. Since then there has been little upside due mainly to broader economic issues, particularly in the energy sector. The stock has substantial potential for growth in 2019 and is not affected as much by these macroeconomic headwinds many American stocks have faced of late due to the company's roots being based primarily out of Canada along with other strong international presences (Figure 1). One of the other unique investment factors VET offers is the approximately 8.5% annual dividend yield payed out on a monthly basis.

(Figure 1) Vermilion Energy Is Mainly Located In 3 Main Regions: North America, Europe, and Australia Allowing For Diversified Growth

The company remains very conscientious towards investors, continuing to grow their dividend while maintaining a terrific payout ratio on a monthly basis (Figures 2 & 3). With the new acquisitions in both Canada and America in 2018 and energy stocks trading near 52 week lows it may be time to look into buying Vermilion Energy. The stock offers both potential for high growth (as much as 116% earnings growth over the next year Figure 4) and lower risk thanks to the high dividend and international diversification.

(Figure 2) VET Has Sustained A Very High Dividend Payout Ratio Since Going Public In 2014 & Management Plans To Continue This Going Forward

(Figure 3) Vermilion Energy's Dividend Has Grown To One Of The Largest In The Sector With A Well Over 8% And Growing Annual Payout

If earnings growth meets expectations of ~115% on the year I could see this stock more than doubling by early 2020 based on the valuation of growth alone. Headwinds such as high debt from acquisitions and tough macroeconomic conditions may hold VET back, so I will factor in a 45% opportunity cost (115% * .45 = ~65% upside) into the valuation due to the high risk of a young growing stock, but that still comes up to a price target of ~$41.25 or around 65% upside. Add in the 8.5% monthly dividend and little downside and VET is an under-followed buying opportunity in my view.

(Figure 4) Vermilion Energy Is Expected To Deliver Nearly 116% Annual Earnings Growth Along With 15% Annual Revenue Increases

Overcoming Macroeconomic Headwinds

2018 was a hard year for the energy sector with younger growth stocks such as VET taking the brunt of the hit. Large swings in the prices of both oil and natural gas have put many investors on the sidelines for these stocks. As volatility goes back to normal it looks to be safe to get in on Vermilion Energy. VET trades with a Beta of about 1.07 which is right in line with the average volatility of the market. As the bullish run has continued through both January and February there looks to be little standing in Vermilion Energy's way. The company will need to deliver the expected earnings growth to keep this trend moving upward with earnings expected to report February 28th before the market opens.

Recent insider buying has been positive with 4 considerably sized purchases in recent months (Figure 5). This shift to buys shows insiders have confidence that Vermilion Energy is headed in the right direction going forward. This is also an indication to me that macroeconomic headwinds have for the most part been overcome in the previous months and that it should be smooth sailing going forward for VET.

(Figure 5) Insider Buying May Hint It Is All Clear Ahead For VET In 2019

Compared to peers, VET trades right along the same valuation when looking at EV/EBITDA (Figure 6). Vermilion Energy offers far greater potential for growth in 2019 than competitors with acquisitions in Spartan Energy and The Powder River Basin in Wyoming in 2018 expected to begin to pay off.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 6) VET Trades Right Around The Middle When Looking At EV/EBITDA Compared To Peers, But Has The Most Potential For Growth In The Group

Risks

One of the reasons I like VET over many other oil and natural gas names is their expansive international diversification (Figure 7). This allows for one country to pick up the slack if another area is underperforming. This has led to a fairly low beta or lowered volatility within a high growth potential stock.

(Figure 7) Vermilion Energy Boasts A Diverse Portfolio Of Locations Around The World

One of the biggest issues when looking at VET is the company's $1.42 billion in debt. With only $22.4 million in total cash this looks to be a tough number to overcome. Last year the company brought in nearly $1.1 billion in revenue and this number is growing at an accelerated rate when looking at recent earnings. Management outlines their financials and strategies in-depth in every investor presentation each quarter and seem to have total control on the monetary side leaving little to worry about with free cash flow numbers and spending being outlined in great detail on the company's investor webpage. I do not see Vermilion Energy falling below the $20 support range in 2019 no matter the economic conditions. That marks a less than 20% downside in the stock.

Conclusions

Looking at risk versus reward, Vermilion Energy strikes the investors eye as a buy with an approximately 65% upside with less than 20% downside plus one of the most attractive dividends in the sector on top of that. With the company making numerous acquisitions over the past few years the best news may actually be no real news other than a release of better than expected earnings numbers. Vermillion has done well with this of late beating on 5 of the last 6 earnings per share estimates. It is time now to sit back and see the numbers come in as tremendous growth is expected (Figure 8). It is interesting to see acquisitions such as Spartan Energy work out for the company by adding over 400,000 net acres of land with the purchase.

(Figure 8) Vermilion Energy Provides Some Of The Highest Growth In The Energy Sector Along With Sustaining A Monthly Dividend Payout

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.