Moderna Proving It Could Upend Much Of The Biotech Industry

Moderna (MRNA) has a novel platform from which multiple, chemically modified mRNA therapeutics will be launched. Moderna’s research is being validated by peer-review for publication in prestigious science journals, most recently in Nature Communications on February 20, 2019. This was a phase 1 trial of AZD8601 registered at clinicaltrials.gov by partner AstraZeneca (AZN).

Vascular disease

The authors of the AZD8601 paper note that there are already preclinical results showing that pulsed transient expression of VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor A) from RNA resulted in more normal blood vessel formation than did sustained expression from virus-vectored VEGF DNA. Normal blood vessel formation is an important objective in patients with diabetes who may eventually develop small blood vessel disease that results in non-healing leg ulcers that can eventually necessitate amputation (diabetes also causes excessive new blood vessel formation in the retina, and anti-VEGFs are used to palliate that condition).

Injection of AZD8601 into the skin of men with diabetes was well tolerated and led to pulsatile VEGF protein expression (within minutes to hours) and transient skin blood flow enhancement (within hours to days) in this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 1 study. The findings do not imply any therapeutic benefit nor was that the intention of the study at this early stage.

Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of previous angiogenic gene therapy agents failed to demonstrate any beneficial effects in patients.

Cancer immunotherapy

In the January 30 issue of Science Translational Medicine, the Moderna team used preclinical models to demonstrate potent anti-tumor effects of locally delivered mRNA encoding a triplet of immune stimulants. This preclinical work enabled an IND for intratumoral injection of mRNA-2752 which is registered at clinicaltrials.gov. The payload of mRNA-2752 encodes for immune stimulants Human OX40L, IL-23, and IL-36γ and is to be combined with either of two checkpoint inhibitors (intravenous durvalumab or intravenous tremelimumab).

Enzyme deficiency diseases

Acute intermittent porphyria is an inherited metabolic disease in which molecules involved in the synthesis hemoglobin accumulate and cause potentially fatal nervous system dysfunction. Current treatment is a replacement therapy that suppresses the production of the toxic metabolites, but has side effects and diminishing benefit over time. Again using preclinical models, Moderna researchers show in the October 8 issue of Nature Medicine that lipid-nanoparticle-delivered mRNA encoding the deficient enzyme porphobilinogen deaminase can restore enzyme activity, address metabolic abnormalities, and reduce the painful attacks caused by the enzyme deficiency beginning within a day of intravenous administration.

Trial of another messenger RNA, mRNA-3704, that encodes for an enzyme deficient in patients with an inherited metabolic disorder termed methylmalonic acidemia has been recently registered at clinicaltrials.gov.

Vaccines

mRNA-1944 encodes an anti-Chikungunya virus monoclonal antibody and a trial of systemic administration to humans is registered at clinicaltrials.gov. Numerous vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and have garnered alliances with US government agencies BARDA and DARPA, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Favorable phase 1 results for two of their vaccines against respiratory disease in children have just been released.

Chemical modification of mRNA

This is the “secret sauce” of Moderna’s platform. Synthetic substitutions in elementary nucleic acid building blocks are made that protect the resulting mRNA against degradation in vivo and that make the mRNA less immunogenic. Also, as described in this paper not yet peer-reviewed, their scientists are also learning that nucleic acid substitutions that do not affect protein composition can affect levels of the protein expression, i.e., therapeutic efficiency. These are examples of intellectual property that require patent protection. An S1 filing states that “we have filed over 1,500 patent applications since 2010 (including pending and expired applications), and have over 100 issued or allowed U.S. and foreign patents.” Moderna’s numerous peer-reviewed publications listed on the website provide legitimacy to those patents.

Lipid nanoparticle drug delivery

LNP delivery of therapeutic nucleic acids is in a state of evolution as exemplified by Intellia Therapeutics' (NTLA) decision to delay their gene editing IND for TTR-amyloid to 2020 to allow time for improvements in their LNP delivery system. Moderna is also conducting ongoing research to improve its proprietary, biodegradable LNP as described in this article scheduled for publication in Molecular Therapeutics Nucleic Acids.

Disruption of big biotech

Much of the industry is engaged in the mass production of recombinant proteins including monoclonal antibodies which are manufactured in non-human cells. Moderna believes it can disrupt much of this $200 billion industry by using chemically modified mRNA to instruct patients' cells to generate their own antibodies or replacement proteins in situ. Moderna also cites the critical importance of intracellular and membrane proteins, as much as two-thirds of all human proteins, replacement of which is currently beyond the reach of recombinant protein technology.

Ownership, financing and valuation

Moderna’s IPO for 26,275,993 shares of common stock at $23.00 per share was on December 6, 2018. After the IPO and conversion of preferred stock, there were a total of 328,948,088 shares outstanding as of December 11, 2018. Co-founder and board chairman Dr. Afeyan owns 58.9 million shares and his VC Flagship owns another 58.9 million for a combined 39% of the total. AstraZeneca owns 8.4%.

For the 9 months ending September 30, 2018, total operating expenses were $359.9 million, up 5% over same period prior year, partially offset by collaboration and grant revenue of $99.6 million, down 13%. Actual cash, equivalents and investments amounted to $1,234.9 million, $1,802.7 million after adjusting for conversion of preferred shares and sale of the 26 million shares at the IPO. Pro forma cash is therefore 3.8x annualized op expense.

As of this writing, Moderna's first 10-K has not yet been submitted to sec.gov but its prospectus has.

Market Cap is $6.5 billion which is 49x revenue.

More detailed financial information can be found in the “Very Expensive” article posted on SA by Bilbao Asset Management.

Summary

The numerous recent publications provide proof that Moderna's chemically modified mRNA concept works - at least in animals. Other nucleic acid therapies like siRNA have worked in humans and are on the market, e.g., those of Ionis (IONS) and Alnylam (ALNY). A big difference is that whereas Ionis and Alnylam knock down expression of non-essential genes that cause or contribute to disease, Moderna induces expression of missing or deficient gene products that are badly needed. Moderna thus addresses a much larger market.

Chemically modified RNA can be manufactured at scale. And unlike plasmid DNA and viral gene therapy vectors, modified mRNA offers efficient, dose-dependent, transient protein expression, and low innate immunogenicity. "Transient" means safer: current DNA products and candidates that alter the genome all carry the risk of irreversible consequences.

If the work in animals is extrapolated to humans, Moderna could make the biggest difference in medicine any company has ever made.

Conclusion

After reviewing these recent manuscripts and making a trip through Moderna's website, I felt like I had been shown the perfect house in a wonderful neighborhood but told “if you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it.” Likewise, if a potential investor were to read only the prospectus - most recently submitted to sec.gov on December 7 - one might think: “too good to be true.” But Moderna is earning credibility as a potential disruptor of the recombinant protein industry.

MRNA's stock is certainly richly valued and I'm almost sorry I asked how much it costs.

The idea for the title of this article was inspired by an excellent article by Ryan Cross in Chemical and Engineering News viewable here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRNA IF I CAN RAISE THE CASH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.