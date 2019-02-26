TechnipFMC Takes Subsea Weakness In Stride To Improve In The Long Run

TechnipFMC's performance is due for improvement in the medium-to-long term

TechnipFMC (FTI) provides product, services, and fully integrated solutions that are used in the energy industries as well as in the consumer and industrial markets. I expect FTI's stock price to hold steady in the long run despite the short-term bearishness. Lower fleet utilization, the on-going completions activity slowdown, and lack of demand for FTI's subsea products can drag margin lower in FY2019. Despite the continued pressure from competition and lack of offshore project take-offs, TechnipFMC is trying to improve its margin by concentrating on fully integrated contracts.

Over the medium-to-long run, a turnaround in the LNG market, particularly in the international markets, can boost FTI's growth. FTI's inbound order over the past couple of years signal improved revenue visibility.

In the past year, TechnipFMC's stock price has declined by 22% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which decreased by 27% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing FTI's Q4 2018 drivers

TechnipFMC's bottom-line deteriorated sharply in Q4 2018 compared to a quarter ago. While the company's revenues increased by 5.7% during this period, its adjusted EPS turned to a loss of $0.09 in Q4 compared to a positive EPS of $0.31 in Q3. Following the fall in crude oil prices in mid-2014, the upstream energy market walloped as operators reduced exploration and development capex. Although the situation was looking to get better following a partial crude oil price recovery by mid-2018, a continued surge in the U.S. onshore crude oil production and geopolitical uncertainties have kept the recovery limited. Given this environment, many operators have continued to cut capex, leading to lower completion activity. FTI's Q4 revenues suffered the most in its Surface Technologies segment. Let us see how each of FTI's three operating segments performed in Q4.

From Q3 to Q4 of 2018, FTI's Subsea and Onshore/Offshore segment revenues kept steady, which was impressive given the slow take-off of the offshore projects, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico. The Subsea and Onshore/Offshore segment revenues increased by 2% and 9%, respectively, during this period. FTI's Subsea segment benefited from an increased activity in North America, Asia Pacific, and South America, which was offset considerably by a weak performance in West Africa.

However, the continued weakness in offshore did catch up with FTI's Subsea performance as the company recorded $1.77 billion goodwill and asset impairment charges. This included a reduction in the value of some of its vessels in the fleet. Lower demand for subsea vessels led to utilization falling to 62% in Q4 from 69% in Q3. Regarding the impairment charges, this is what FTI's management discussed in the Q4 call:

We carried $5.4 billion of Subsea goodwill as of the end of 2017 with less than half of that a result of our merger. The Subsea recovery was slower to evolve than we had envisioned at the time of the merger. The impairment test also coincided with a period of very high market volatility which impacted both the discount rate and the market valuations used in the test. The resulting impairment does not change our longer view of the Subsea market, our leading position in Subsea or the demonstrated strengths of our integrated strategy.

TechnipFMC's Onshore/Offshore segment Q4 operating income margin was relatively resilient compared to Q3 due to the strong project execution in the Yamal LNG and on receipt of a bonus for completion of further milestones on the project.

TechnipFMC's Surface Technologies segment Q4 revenues and operating income margin declined steeply compared to Q3. A decline in completions activity and a rapid decline in FTI's flowline product sales primarily led to the revenue and margin fall in Q4. The company's Surface Technologies designs, manufactures, and supplies wellhead systems as well as technologically advanced high-pressure valves, flowlines, and pumps used in stimulation activities.

What are FTI's strategic initiatives for 2019?

FTI has struck deals and forged agreements with some of its major customers in late-2019. With Chevron (CVX), FTI has a long-term frame agreement that encompasses Chevron's development program across the U.S. and Canada. FTI will be able to provide Surface wellheads, production trees, and related services to CVX through this agreement for several years, going forward.

FTI has also signed a global strategic collaboration agreement with Equinor's (EQNR) global offshore projects. The deal complements FTI's iEPCI projects. These projects include integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. Through a single contracting mechanism and single interface, FTI believes it can achieve strong project economics by engaging in iEPCI projects. In this context, investors should note that FTI will offer its iEPCI projects for the first time to BP and Lundin. FTI's iEPCI backlog is expected to grow in the coming quarters, which will affect its operating margin positively.

FTI's subsea integrated services agreement in Brazil with Petrobras (PBR) could benefit from FTI's installed base for flexible pipelines, subsea trees, and manifolds in that region. FTI also seeks to secure additional agreements with PBR. FTI's Subsea segment was relatively resilient in Q4, as I already discussed in this article. The company's management anticipates double-digit growth in FY2019 led by an improving Subsea market and strategic investments.

LNG projects: FTI sees robust growth potential in the LNG market, where the Asia Pacific region including China leads the demand. FTI is currently tracking more than 20 projects in the LNG space globally. FTI's management believes in the next one to two years, LNG project capacity can increase considerably, which can add to FTI's top-line in the medium term. According to a Mckinsey report, between 2017 and 2022, natural gas demand and supply are expected to grow by 1.6% CAGR. Demand for LNG will primarily arise from China, South Asia, and Europe. The LNG market is also expected to rebalance around 2022.

FTI's inbound orders

FTI's inbound orders increased remarkably over the past two years. In FY2018, its inbound orders improved by 40% compared to FY2017. The Onshore/Offshore segment accounted for the majority of the orders (52%). The FY2018 Onshore/Offshore segment order includes engineering, procurement support, and construction management services contract for a refinery in Singapore and an EPC contract for MIDOR refinery expansion and modernization in Egypt. Inbound orders indicate confirmed customer orders. The segment inbound orders resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.2.

Although FTI's margin was impacted by more competitively priced backlog, it expects its margin in the iEPCI projects will offset some of the negative pressure. In the Q4 2018 earnings conference call, FTI's management commented:

So whereas we have - had the opportunity to add some additional awards and we're excited about those awards. The real question is how does it stack up for the rest of the market for our competitors. And will that drop reduce some of the level of predatory pricing going forward particularly in the area of the installation contracts. And is there have been a series of awards that have been won by us, but as well as by our competition. We think that does indeed set up well and we would expect to see that normalization of pricing.

FTI's FY2019 outlook

In FY2019, FTI expects steady energy activity growth in the deepwater market. Operationally, it expects the integrated awards to become an increasing portion of the Subsea mix for TechnipFMC. The company expects increasing project opportunities in the Asia Pacific, Brazil, and Africa, particularly in brownfield and tieback markets, subsea services, and other strategic project-related activities.

FTI's FY2019 Subsea revenue would be ~14.7% higher than its FY2018 revenues at the guidance midpoint. Its Onshore/Offshore would be ~4.4% lower than its FY2018 revenues. Its Surface Technologies segment revenues would be ~10% higher than its FY2018 revenues at the guidance midpoint. You may read FTI's revenue and EBITDA guidance and its drivers in details in my previous article here.

FTI's long-pending regulatory inquiry

Since 2016, FTI has been subjected to a DOJ inquiry regarding offshore platform projects awarded between 2003 and 2007. The matter was related to the projects performed in Brazil by a joint venture company in which Technip S.A. was a minority participant. In the Q4 2018 earnings conference call, FTI's management discussed that it made a $280 million provision as a probable estimate for the investigation settlement. The company is also coordinating with the U.S., Brazilian and French authorities on the matter.

FTI's FY2019 capex and cash flows

In FY2019, FTI expects to spend ~$350 million in capex, which would be 5% lower than in FY2018. On December 12, 2018, FTI disclosed that it would buy an additional $300 million worth of shares. The offer remains valid until January 2022. The new program is in addition to FTI's existing $500 million share repurchase program, which expired in 2018. In FY2018, FTI returned $681 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. FTI's cash & cash equivalents were $5.5 billion as of December 31, 2018.

FTI's cash flow from operations turned negative FY2018 compared to a positive CFO in FY2017 due to adverse changes in working capital. In FY2018, FTI's trade receivable and inventories increased, while accounts payables decreased. Despite the negative cash flow from operations and steady capex, a healthy cash balance ensures that FTI does not suffer from any financial risk.

FTI's balance sheet is in healthy shape

FTI's debt-to-equity ratio (0.33x) is lower than its peers' average of 0.55x. Halliburton (HAL) has higher leverage (1.2x). Schlumberger's (SLB) and Baker Hughes, a GE Company's (BHGE) leverage are lower than the average (0.47x and 0.20x, respectively).

What does FTI's relative valuation tell us?

FTI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.5x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, FTI's higher forward EV/EBITDA multiple implies lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. FTI is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average of 49.2x.

The sell-side analysts expect FTI's EBITDA to decline in contrast to a rise in the peers' average in the next four quarters, which typically reflects in lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. FTI's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (SLB, BHGE, and HAL) average of 10.2x.

Analysts' rating on FTI

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 22 analysts rated FTI a buy in February, while five recommended a hold. Three of the sell-side analysts rated FTI a "sell". The analysts' consensus target price for FTI is $29.6, which at FTI's current price yields ~30% returns.

What's the take on FTI?

Despite the continued pressure from competition and lack of offshore project take-offs, TechnipFMC is trying to improve its margin by concentrating on fully integrated iEPCI contracts. Over the medium-to-long run, the continued growth in the LNG market, particularly in the international markets, can boost FTI's growth. A 26% rise in the WTI crude oil price since the beginning of 2019 can embolden energy operators' confidence in the market recovery.

FTI's EBITDA may deteriorate in FY2019 compared to the previous year. The uncertainty in investment into the new subsea projects, lower fleet utilization, the on-going completions activity slowdown, and weakened subsea product sales can drag margin lower in FY2019.

FTI has a huge war-chest of cash & equivalents built to last its operational deficiencies of negative cash flow from operations as well as the short-term weakness in the energy market environment. The company has undertaken a further share repurchase program to maintain investors' confidence. I expect FTI to hold steady in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.