Seadrill Partners, LLC (SDLP) CEO Mark Morris on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Morris

Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to the Seadrill Partners fourth quarter earnings call. My name is Mark Morris. I'm the CEO of Seadrill Partners. And with me today, I have John Roche, our CFO.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that much of the discussion today will not be based on historical facts, but rather consistent forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. Included on page 2 of the presentation is a comprehensive list covering forward-looking statements. For additional information and to view our SEC filings, please visit our website at www.seadrillpartners.com.

So moving on to the agenda, I will cover the main highlights for the quarter and then hand over to John, who will cover this quarter's financial performance in more detail. And then we will open up for Q&A.

So summarizing the quarter, revenues of 220 million were up 7% relative to the third quarter, mainly related to more activity and better uptime. Operationally, we had a good quarter too with uptime in the working fleet at 98%. While revenue was up 7%, adjusted EBITDA remained flat, reflecting higher costs because of commencement, reactivations and slightly higher G&A.

In relation to the reported loss of 108 million, a large element of this relates to a provision we have taken with respect to the recent changes in US tax legislation. We believe this issue is not unique to us or is industry specific and we are seeking clarification from the US tax authorities.

Since our last report in November, we've added 52 million in backlog, comprising of 11 million through West Capella with Petronas in Malaysia, a 20 million contract to the west Vencedor in the Ivory Coast and 21 million for the West Aquarius will Exxon in Canada.

During the quarter, we reduced the distribution to $0.01 per common unit, down from $0.10. The reduction reflects the slower than anticipated recovery in day rates and our desire to preserve liquidity ahead of debt maturities in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021.

We took this step as the refinancing of our term loan becomes our primary focus. You’ll recall that over the last 18 months, we’ve deferred our bank maturities, amended certain covenants, and paid down debt, all as a packages measures to help extend our financial runway, while maintaining a healthy cash balance with over 800 million that you see today. We continue to evaluate options with regards to refinancing our balance sheet.

With regards to market outlook, we continue to see the market improving, but not at the pace we had as expected. We continue to see improving activity levels and the prospects that certain of our idle rigs are those that will become available shortly as good. A combination of increased tendering activity, including more direct customer negotiations, market consolidation and scrapping and utilization – sorry, and utilization up across the board versus a year ago are all good signs the market is certainly tightening.

With that, I will hand over to John who will take you through our financial performance. John?

John Roche

Thanks, Mark. Overall, we had a stronger than expected quarter. This was mainly due to the West Aquarius working a bit longer than we had included in our guidance and better than expected uptime on our other rigs in operation. Looking at some of the sequential movements, the increase in revenue is mainly due to the West Capella commencing its contract with Shell in Malaysia, higher up time on the West Vela after completing its classing survey in the third quarter which were partially offset by the West Aquarius completing its contract in December.

Adjusted EBITDA was flat sequentially, as the increase in revenue was offset by higher costs related to the West Capella commencing operations, reactivation costs for the Wes Vencedor which will return to service in Q1 and G&A reverting to its normal run right after the release of certain accruals in Q3.

Turning now to other main movements on the P&L below EBITDA. In addition to the operating items just mentioned, we wrote off about 3 million of goodwill related to the adoption of accounting standard that simplifies the testing of goodwill. The derivatives loss is the typical movement you expect to see when forward interest rates fall during the period.

Most of the $21 million loss is unrealized, with only about 1 million of this amount being realized in the period. In terms of tax expense, as Mark mentioned earlier, the $73 million expense is primarily due to a provision taken for an uncertain tax position related to the recent changes in US tax legislation. We don't think this is unique to us and we continue to assess this issue with the relevant authorities. This has all resulted in a net loss of around $108 million for Q4 and around 59 million after taking out minority interest.

Turning now to the main balance sheet movements. The decrease in current assets reflects lower cash due to debt service and the mark-to-market impact of our derivative portfolio. These were partially offset by an increase in working capital related to the West Capella returning to work and higher up time on the West Vela. In terms of non-current assets, the decrease was primarily due to the normal amortization of our drilling units and favorable contract intangibles.

In non-current liabilities, the increase was mainly due to the uncertain tax provision previously mentioned, which was partially offset by normal quarterly amortization of our debt facilities. And finally, equity declined sequentially, reflecting distributions paid and the net loss for the quarter.

Turning to our outlook for the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around 105 million. This is due to a full quarter of idle time on the West Aquarius, prior commencing its contract with Exxon in May, which is expected to be partially offset by the full quarter of operations for the West Capella and the West Vencedor.

And with that, I would like to turn over to our operator to assemble the queue for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ben Fader-Rattner with Canyon Capital.

Ben Fader-Rattner

Hi. I was hoping you could give a little more color on the tax provision and what the timing of resolving that might be and what's the reason and has the cash -- what's the status of the cash associated with that $73 million provision?

John Roche

Yeah. Ben, cash is still with us. This was a rather unique situation. As we mentioned in our prepared remarks, it does relate to certain features of other recent changes in US tax legislation. This is actually something that the tax planning industry picked up round about February of this year. I think there are some questions around the drafting of certain provisions that we need to get answered from the relevant authorities. The rules around US GAAP require us to take provisions based on a point in time and that point in time being year-end. We did not know about this issue at year end, however, it did exist nor do we have mitigation of course on account of us not knowing it existed. So US GAAP says, look, take the charge, take the provision and we expect to learn more over the coming weeks from the authorities. I do think I’d put this in the unintended consequence of a rather complex piece of legislation that has gone through, continue to monitor it and of course taking advice on the topic.

Ben Fader-Rattner

Can you give us more detail on exactly what in the tax code is causing this, what is it related to your corporate structure, just a little more detail would be helpful?

John Roche

Of course, it is related to our structure. It is not related to any changes in our structure that have occurred, is more related to changes in the tax code and I think again without getting into excruciating detail, rather complex area, I will say the, first and foremost, before discussing what the structure is or what the potential here is of this coming to fruition, we're more in the understanding phase and which is where we are. So unfortunately, we can't provide a whole lot more color around this one and what it relates to for obvious purposes, but what, I guess, as soon as we have further understanding of this, we will update the market.

Ben Fader-Rattner

Okay. And then as it relates to the revolver, which matured in, I guess last week, what’s kind of the current thinking about replacing that?

John Roche

Yeah, Ben I think, looking at our current liquidity balance didn't make a whole lot of sense to, of course in relation to the cost of maintaining the revolver, it didn't make a whole lot of sense to us to do it. So as it currently stands with the liquidity balance we have, I don't think you should expect us to replace that revolver. It's hard for us to paint a scenario where drawing on it would be required, therefore it doesn't make sense to pay for it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Priya Rangarajan with MidOcean Partners.

Priya Rangarajan

Just following up with the last question that was asked. So, given that you had 50 million outstanding on the revolver, should we assume that your cash would be reduced by 50 million this quarter, at the very least, to account for that.

John Roche

So, yes, we did pay down 50 million outstanding of the revolver, that's correct. And it matured on February, yeah.

Priya Rangarajan

Got it. And then I had a question on your cash flow statement, you had as of December 31, you said that cash distributions made were 55.4 million and at the third quarter, you had 40.7 million, so this 15 million that was paid for this quarter, that does not match with the distributions that you declared for the quarter, so can you just explain what the remaining is?

John Roche

Yeah. So the cash flow statement you're looking at reflects actual cash paid in the quarter. Of course the third quarter dividend is actually paid in the fourth quarter, so that still reflects the $0.10 level and then you'll see the $0.01 reflected of course in our first quarter numbers.

Priya Rangarajan

And then you had a statement for run rate for long term maintenance, that is actually just long term maintenance, payment for long term maintenance, that increased from last quarter like it was 60 million, which kind of suggested around rate of 20 million and then now just like 91.6 with suggested, just like fourth quarter, you had like a higher payment, was that like a timing related stuff or was it something else that makes the run rate higher?

John Roche

Primarily related to the Polaris, remember, we are, while she is idle, we are spending some money and classing her in anticipation for, well not in anticipation, we are actively marketing her. So look through the year in 2018, clearly, this was a lumpy year. We had Class, lot of our rigs and Polaris is really the last major one. So that's why you see the bump in the end of the year.

Priya Rangarajan

And how should we be thinking about the recent JV that Seadrill Limited signed with Sonangol, is Polaris going to be a vessel that's going to be considered, like, can you give us some more clarity around that?

Mark Morris

Well, I think, the first thing to say is, it's early days in the JV with Sonangol in terms of actual rig selection. We certainly believe that from a Seadrill Partners’ perspective, the West Polaris is a good potential fit, but it's, like I said, it's still early days, but certainly it will be one of the rigs that’s being marketed to and offered up for the joint venture.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Andrew Mees with Barings.

Andrew Mees

John, can you just maybe walk us through kind of the other cash movement here over the quarter? I know that looks like it was down about 31 million. What was the other main use of cash in 4Q?

John Roche

So just during the quarter, we serviced about 95 million in debt, roughly 40 million in LTM and CapEx. And we had some distributions in working capital that's – those are really the main components.

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask the contingent consideration that you have been paying pretty regularly, it looks like it's been reduced to about 20 million on the balance sheet, should we expect for that to be fully paid within one or two quarters and then those payments to stop?

John Roche

No. So what that relates to, you’re correct, it has been reducing and I suspect if you're looking back over a broader timeframe and looking at the runoff, you're picking up his portion of the Polaris and the Vela contract, the Polaris contract that had contingent consideration on it has concluded. So now the only outstanding amount relates to the West Vela. We're running off about 7 million or so per quarter and the West Vela contract matures -- completes towards the end of 2020. So if you straight line from today running off 7 million a quarter, that should get you to about there.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. So that would be, if through the end of 2020, that would be more than 20 million on the balance sheet, given there is around seven quarters left, or eight quarters?

John Roche

Yeah. It's not face value because there will be some discoveries -- when you bring it onto the balance sheet, there is going to be a calculation of volunteers of present value, so you can’t just add up the amount.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I wanted to follow up on an earlier question on tax liability. So I understand that you're still early on in assessing that. But based on the expense, should we be thinking about that as kind of a 0 to $70 million cash payment for taxes this year, and where that comes in from 0 to 70 is still unknown.

John Roche

It's an uncertain tax position, which is why we put a number on it based on where we think, but I mean, it can end up being anywhere in between that, depending on where we get further clarification with the relevant US tax authorities and mitigation. If we had a more accurate assessment, we would have put a number on it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joshua Katzeff with Deutsche Bank.

Joshua Katzeff

Just wanted to start with the fleet status report, a couple of rigs coming off hire this year, just wanted to get your thoughts, so obviously there's been a lot of talk around the Capricorn and the field that that's been working in, so I guess what do you think about contract extension?

Mark Morris

Yeah. Thanks, Josh. You’ll remember that you're correct, Capricorn is coming off around mid-year, it's currently employed at BP, in the Gulf of Mexico. You’ll remember we have spent a bit of money on this unit in the sense that we put NPB on her, we also bought some kit around, haven’t quite installed it yet, want to do at the right time for more units, trying to make this as versatile and as attractive as possible.

And look, I think we've made the right investments, MPD investments have paid off for us in the past in relation to the West Capella, you've seen her string up five jobs together and we do see an active market for more units. And look, I don't -- I'd also say an improving market generally. So I think we've -- in my humble opinion, I think we've spent money wisely, made this unit as attractive as possible and continue to actively market her and to the extent we have something material to announce, we will as and when.

In terms of the tender units, again becoming available on 2019, the lead times in this market are much shorter than what you'd be familiar with in the Florida market. So I’d say lead times are shorter, there is a high degree of volume in this market and it continued to actively market those rigs, but nothing firmed up just yet.

Joshua Katzeff

And then with regard to the debt paydown, you just mentioned you paid down $30 million of debt in the quarter, I should -- talk about what else is paid down and if you have them on you right now, the outstanding balances and then [Technical Difficulty]

John Roche

So just in terms of what's paid down, my comments around what’s paid down is in relation to, it’s just amortization. So our TLB runs off at, it’s a 100 year profile, advertising around about 30 million year and our bank facilities around about 100 years, so no lumpsum payments there.

And sorry, your second question, your outstanding on the –

Joshua Katzeff

On the Vela and then the Polaris?

John Roche

Yeah. So on the Vela, we've got around 190 million outstanding and on the Polaris about 150.

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

As it relates to the tax issue, I understand you guys sold -- you have a goalpost set forth, but as we think about going forward, how should we think about that? Is this something that is going to be recurring? Or is this -- was this a tax issue that’s just affecting this year or this 2018 rather?

Mark Morris

Yeah, it's a bit of -- you flex two variables here, one in terms of what we've obviously provided for and two, how we could potentially mitigate and number two is obviously intricately linked to number one, I think, obviously with -- looking at our revenue projections in the US, obviously we have one meaningful portion rolling off this year. So that takes care of part of your forward looking. But it's very hard for us to address the mitigation of potential future impacts without first understanding what the intended purpose of certain aspects of the legislation was meant for and gaining that clarity from the relevant authorities.

John Roche

Andrew just a bit of high level, it is largely one off and largely this year.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to John Roche for any closing remarks.

John Roche

Thanks everyone for joining us today. This concludes Seadrill Partners fourth quarter call. Thanks again. Bye-bye.

