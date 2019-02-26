Saudi Arabia Won't Fill The Void This Time Around

Saudi Arabia is tanking exports to the US and these barrels are showing up.

Welcome to the once bitten, twice shy edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil prices are responding to President Trump's tweet Monday:

Although the physical oil market loosened a bit over the last week, the bulk of Monday's sell-off came following the tweet. What's interesting about the timing is that it comes on the heels of negotiations of the trade deal with China. The tweet singled out the global economy being "fragile" which may be an acknowledgment from the Trump administration that global economic growth is slowing down. More importantly, the tone of the tweet is that of a plead rather than a demand, quite an interesting contrast to the December tweet.

Ironically, OPEC+ approved a deal to cut production by 1.2 mb/d anyways.

But amidst all of this political back and forth is a more important message we want to share with readers. It's the fact that Saudi Arabia's oil policy has less to do with what Trump wants going forward following the backstab on Iranian waivers in November. A simple illustration of this is through the EIA US crude imports from Saudi Arabia:

With the 4-week average US crude imports from Saudi Arabia averaging at just ~500k b/d, the Saudis are switching its policy to draining inventories out of the US.

In addition, Saudi exports to the US for the month of February will make a new record low. So far this month, Saudi Arabia has only exported 5 VLCCs (DHT Lion, Sahba, Jaham, Khurais, and Pascagoula Voyager). We think the total may increase to ~400k b/d for the month.

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

Combining this with US sanctions on Venezuela could see y-o-y US crude imports drop by ~1 mb/d by April this year. This is also when US refineries return from maintenance, which could start to put a lot of pressure on US crude storage.

What's certain, at least, from the latest data is that Saudi Arabia will not be filling any void arising from the sanctions on Venezuela. Iraq's exports to US are also lower than last year, so there's no relief there. Mexico's crude production for January came in at 1.62 mb/d, well below the estimate pegged by the OPEC+ agreement, so relief barrels from Mexico will also be nonexistent.

So President Trump's plea for OPEC to increase supplies and push oil prices lower will fall on deaf ears. Once bitten, twice shy, the Saudis will be reactive rather than proactive this time around.

Over the weekend, we released a report detailing the set-up we see coming up this April. Our early estimates point to some sizable relative US crude storage draws taking place. For those interested, we are offering a 2-week free trial so you can see for yourself. We hope to see you join the HFI Research community!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.