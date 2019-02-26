XME: A Trade For The Trade Deal

Markets are opening this week to some good news on the trade war as the March 1st deadline for the ceasefire has been extended. US indices are due for higher open and Chinese stocks are flying higher with the CSI 300 Index gaining 6 percent. This got me thinking - if a trade deal were to be made, and the whole global growth slowdown story was actually not as bad as feared, which investments would fare best? Emerging Markets (EEM) would be the obvious trade as its holdings are sensitive to both global growth and the US dollar (UUP) (which would likely fall on a deal). The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is less obvious, but should also do well in the long run as it does well in periods of economic expansion and is particularly dependent on China as a driver.

XME: Fund Basics

To understand why a trade deal will be good for XME, we must understand exactly what XME is, and what drives XME prices.

According to the prospectus, XME aims:

"... to track performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the "Index"). The Index consists of the S&P TMI constituents belonging to the Aluminum, Coal & Consumable Fuels, Copper, Diversified Metals & Mining, Gold, Precious Metals & Minerals, Silver, and Steel sub-industries that satisfy the following criteria: (i) have a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than or equal to $500 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (defined by dollar value traded over the previous 12 months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the index rebalancing reference date) greater than or equal to 90% or have a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than or equal to $400 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (as defined above) greater than or equal to 150%; and (ii) are U.S. based companies.

Source: XME prospectus

This second point is important: Even though XME is reliant on global factors and the Chinese economy, its holdings are all US based companies.

Another takeaway from the consensus is that the fund should hold at least 22 stocks:

The market capitalization threshold may be relaxed to ensure that there are at least 22 stocks in the Index as of the rebalancing effective date.

Generally it holds around 28-30 stocks, which makes it fairly well diversified. Mining stocks can be volatile and have more risks than other types of companies. Its top ten holding look like this -

Source: us.spdrs.com

There's not much point in taking a close look at any company when they are all less than 5.53% of the fund. XME will be driven much more by macro matters than any individual company's fundamentals.

XME Drivers

Before we look at what drives XME prices, it's also worth considering what doesn't.

Charts by Tradingview

There are times when XME and the broader US stock markets (SPY) move together, but as we see from above, there is little correlation over the long-term. As stocks, sectors and even global indices often seem to move in very similar ways, XME is therefore a useful way to diversify your portfolio.

XME has an understandably high correlation to base metals, with copper the most important, even though copper stocks make up a small proportion of the fund.

Source: Tradingview

Copper is often thought of as a barometer of economic expansion. As most of the world's demand for copper comes from China, the Chinese economy is therefore very important to XME. Indeed, a look at some of the economic indicators for China reveals just how closely they are linked. For example, sentiment in manufacturing as measured by PMI, bottomed just before the 2016 bottom in copper (and XME), and then led the pullback in 2018.

Superimposing Chinese manufacturing PMI and XME on the same chart shows the correlation clearly.

Source: TradingEconomics and Tradingview

The obvious takeaway from this is that if PMIs and the Chinese economy pick up on the back of a trade deal, XME will have a solid tailwind.

But it's not all about China. The US economy, being the biggest in the world, is also important. There are various economic indicators we could look at, but we can perhaps simplify and look at the 10 year yield, which reflects inflationary growth. XME has a fairly good long-term correlation, but it is not close enough to be helpful in trading decisions.

If anything, XME may actually lead the 10-year yield at some points, and this suggests yields could bounce higher in the coming months.

Nevertheless, a trade deal should help Chinese, U.S, and many other economies, and should boost base metals and XME over the long-term.

A (Short-Term) Word of Warning

Stock markets, and XME are scheduled for a gap higher as the March 1st deadline has been extended and there is plenty positive rhetoric on the trade war.

Source: Twitter

This comes at the end of a huge 9 week rally in stocks. It seems a trade deal is close, but clearly there is still some work to be done if the deadline has to be extended. It's particularly interesting that the S&P500 (SPY) is trading around the same price (2800) it was when the ceasefire was originally announced on December 3rd and Trump announced,

This news had the opposite effect many expected and led to a move lower in the S&P500 and the XME (they often move together short-term or when there is a driver that affects them both). For this reason I am cautious about buying XME now or until there is a decent pull back. I do think a trade deal will be done, but there could be more negotiations and delays and this could lead to a dip. Ideally I would buy XME under $28 and aim for new highs over $40.

Conclusions

XME is tied to global economic expansion and the trade war is weighing it down. A resolution to the trade war looks close and should be a positive long-term catalyst. However, the recent rally looks mature and I am cautious about chasing a gap higher on good news which falls short of announcing an actual deal; the situation looks quite similar to December 3rd last year. XME is long-term bullish and short-term neutral/bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XME over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.