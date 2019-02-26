CBS: Q4/Full-Year Numbers Show Growth As Market Evaluates Viacom Merger Potential

I personally want to wait before buying to hear more about CBS' plans and content initiatives, but those who want to play the merger idea should perhaps consider starting a speculative position sooner.

Introduction

CBS (CBS) (CBS.A) reported results for the fourth quarter recently. I will take a look at the results using the press release, earnings-call transcript, and the following SA news item as information sources.

The numbers are strong. What they tell me is that CBS' strategy is working in a marketplace where streaming is the buzz word and traditional broadcasters are playing catch-up. From a technical standpoint, the stock has improved since I last wrote about it. Here is a chart:

I am becoming more bullish on the stock. I like the strength the shares are showing against the growth rates in the report. Still, I am waiting for further news flow on strategy, as I said during previous coverage. I would call myself neutral at this time on the company, but it definitely is worth putting on a watch list.

The Fourth Quarter

The broadcaster increased the top line by 3% to just over $4 billion. Earnings per share on a diluted basis, adjusted, were $1.50, which meant that the metric grew 25% year over year.

I noted some strong drivers of results. Management mentioned advertising was healthy, even without a football broadcast, although what drove ads was the election season, which was described as a record. Shareholders obviously should keep in mind that next year won't see as strong a polling season (of course, 2020 is on the horizon). More vitally, affiliate and subscription monies increased 11%. That 11% growth was helped along by a better-than-50% jump in over-the-top services (other components of this growth were retransmission fees). I always like to see these less-volatile sources of income doing well and look at them as a way to counteract the more-volatile ad business.

The company was able to increase cash flow during Q4. Operational cash was $246 million against a use of cash in the year-ago period of $142 million. A pension-prefund allocation occurred last year. Free cash flow was $180 million versus $102 million on an adjusted basis.

The Full Year

For the full year, CBS increased sales by 6%, bringing in $14.5 billion. Earnings per diluted share expanded to $5.19 on an adjusted basis.

As noted in the previous section, advertising was strong because of the political season. Also, affiliate/subscription fees increased 7%, and there was a 60% growth rate for over-the-top services. As can be seen, the latter was a driver for both the quarter and the full year, along with the aforementioned transmission fees. An offset was the absence of some sports programming. Content/distribution sales eked out a 3% gain for the year, but because of timing issues, content/distribution was an offset during Q4.

Cash from operations for the year was $1.4 billion versus roughly $800 million in the previous year. Adjusted free cash was $1.3 billion versus just under a billion dollars. Again, discretionary pension transactions affected the comparison ($600 million was used to prefund in 2017).

Thoughts On The Numbers And The Strategy

Both the quarter and full fiscal year show solid growth. The company did miss expectations on both quarterly EPS and revenue by three pennies and $110 million, respectively. I'm not going to think too badly about that at this time. CBS recently changed leadership and is attempting to transition its core strategy from one of broadcasting to one that will be driven significantly by streaming. This isn't to say broadcasting isn't important, but it is to say that for a company dealing with the complexity of change, the growth I am seeing in these numbers leads me to believe that the company did reasonably well over the trailing twelve months. In particular, the company seems to have room to increase its dividend if it so chose, as the dividend payments of $276 million compared favorably to the free cash. In my opinion, I would recommend waiting to increase the dividend and instead to focus on content spending. It's good to know, though, that the option may exist since it points toward a healthier financial situation. Long-term debt has remained steady at $9.4 billion, and the company seems to be focusing on very prudent fiscal management as it prepares for investment in growth. As an example, share repurchases weren't as robust (which one could debate is a good/bad sign, I suppose, but specific to this situation, I am not so concerned) and cash on the balance sheet increased.

At the end of the day, it's about content. At the end of that end-day, it's about a merger with Viacom (VIA) (VIAB). Let's consider both ideas.

As far as content goes, CBS operates different platforms that distribute shows specific to those platforms. There's CBS the broadcasting company, Showtime the premium cable channel, CBS All Access, CBS Films for theatrical, and an investment in The CW. Other businesses include Smithsonian Channel and CBS Interactive. The company also has a consumer products division, although that isn't necessarily stock-price-driving. All of this, and more, is based on content, and the company, while not the owner of premiere franchises in the same way Disney (DIS) is, and while more focused on episodic/television product, nevertheless has its share of quality IP: Star Trek, Twilight Zone, Blue Bloods, etc. There are investments in sports rights, owned/operated TV stations, and a late-night programming franchise. At a market cap of just under $20 billion (at the time of this writing), the company operates successfully at a smaller scale than the major conglomerates.

As for Viacom: I still expect the company to merge with CBS. Back in January, Deadline published an article about the subject. The piece stated that acting CEO Joseph Ianniello might stay for a little while since the merger may be the focus at this point. Some names for potential CEOs were also mentioned, including former Disney COO Thomas O. Staggs. While the article seemed to mention Staggs as a possible CEO for CBS, he would be much better as the head of a combined CBS/Viacom, in my opinion. Recall that he has something to prove: Disney passed him over in its search for a successor to Robert Iger. I could see CBS/Viacom entering an acquisitive phase that would enhance shareholder value. Furthermore, this CNBC piece indicates that, no matter what, consolidation is on the mind of the CBS board. I personally think that the path CBS could follow is to first combine with Viacom, then follow that with a possible merger with Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B). The CNBC link mentioned media exec John Malone's penchant for buying up smaller entities in the marketplace in lieu of chasing big mergers right away. CBS may indeed go this route. It's a very complex situation involving the Redstone family and board battles and such, but the one thing to keep in mind is that CBS will at some point invest in scale as well as streaming and content.

That's the arbitrage angle, I suppose, but there's still room for consideration of CBS as a longer-term investment.

Valuation/Conclusion

CBS currently (at the time of this writing) has a forward P/E of around 10. Its market cap is a little under $19 billion. The PEG ratio for the trailing twelve months is close to zero. Price-to-sales is 1.3. The stock has bounced off its lows for the year, but it remains below its high point. Overall, it isn't expensive.

If someone wants to buy for the speculation of a merger trade, now probably would be the time to do it (there are no guarantees of that outcome). If someone is more interested in CBS itself as a long-term investment, let me say I am getting closer to calling it a bullish buy, but I am not there just yet. The reason being the same as the one I stated in a previous article: I want to get a handle on the company's exact content strategy and see how competitive it is against Netflix (NFLX) and Disney's upcoming over-the-top service. If you already own, I see no reason to sell. As I've said before as well, I am the type of investor who does not worry about missing a move and am willing to invest later so long as the story/strategy is sound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.