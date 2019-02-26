Dillard's: The Roller Coaster Ride Continues

I find it a bit too speculative to buy DDS on strength, especially when recent results have been good, but far for overwhelmingly so.

Comps were modestly up, although the important women's apparel segment seems to have lagged a bit. Margins shrunk, but not as much as some may have feared.

Dillard's holiday quarter can be considered quite decent, but perhaps not enough to justify the strong rally observed this Tuesday.

With the stock up a whopping 22% during Tuesday's trading session, one would have imagined that Arkansas-based retailer Dillard's (DDS) delivered a blowout earnings report on Monday, Feb. 25.

But while the results were far from disappointing, I can't seem to find enough reasons to properly support overwhelming optimism. Let's start with a brief review of the headline numbers.

Total revenues of $2.06 billion landed in line with consensus, at best. Comps of +2% marked the fifth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales - not as good as last quarter's +3%, but over a 2017 holiday quarter that had already impressed. A peek behind the curtain suggests that the very important women's apparel segment must have continued to struggle a bit this shopping season. The company reported that strength in the quarter came primarily from the non-core home and furniture lines, followed by cosmetics and men's clothing and accessories.

The better news, in my view, came in the form of gross margins that deteriorated YOY, but nowhere near as much as they had last quarter: -93 bps vs. -190 bps in 3Q18, compared to peer Macy's 110-bp YOY margin loss reported this morning for the same period. The low levels of pre-holiday season profitability suggested heavy discounting activity that might have been needed to better position Dillard's inventory for the most important quarter of the year. While more resilient margins is something worth celebrating in the competitive world of retailing, I would rather wait at least one or two more quarters before determining whether the improvement might form a trend going forward.

Lastly, Dillard's managed to keep opex under control at 25.5% of total revenues vs. 25.8% in 4Q17, an improvement of 30 bps that looked a bit more timid than last quarter's 70 bps. I believe quite a bit of the impressive 45-cent EPS beat over consensus came from this P&L line, considering (1) Dillard's high levels of operating leverage and (2) the very low outstanding share count of only 26.5 million units. In fact, I estimate that every modest 10-bp improvement in opex as a percentage of revenues translates into a noticeable seven-cent increase in per-share earnings, holding all other variables constant.

See summarized P&L below, and keep in mind that 4Q17 had an extra week on the calendar.

On the stock

I have previously made an argument against owning DDS because I think the retailer is "a bit too inconsistent to be taken seriously." Although the 2018 holiday season seems to have been decent for the Little Rock company, I believe today's market reaction to the results might have been more reflective of (1) short covering, as over one fourth of the float is currently tied up in short trading, and (2) relief over lack of overwhelmingly negative news coming out of the important holiday quarter.

As a result of this Tuesday's rally, DDS is now the priciest stock within its peer group made up of M, Kohl's (KSS) and Nordstrom (JWN) - see graph above. With shares trading at a forward earnings multiple of nearly 13x, I find it a bit too speculative to buy DDS on strength, especially when recent results have been good, but far from overwhelmingly so.

In the department store sub-segment of the retail sector, I continue to favor an investment in KSS, while I remain a confident shareholder of JWN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.