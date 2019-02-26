Roche Pays Up To Enter The Gene Therapy Space

Roche looks to be positioning Spark as a standalone operation within the company, suggesting to me that it views this as a high-potential platform technology.

Spark's AAV-based technology has already delivered the first approved and commercialized gene therapy, and the platform is targeting areas of interest to Roche like ophthalmology, CNS, hematology, and rare disease.

Gene therapy is an increasingly viable therapeutic approach and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) very much wants to be a part of that. While this Swiss drug giant doesn’t try to do everything in the pharmaceutical space, management does try to keep the company well-placed in the most promising new therapeutic areas. To that end, the company decided to spend $4.3 billion of its shareholders’ capital to acquire Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and its gene therapy platform.

I believe Roche is approaching the Spark deal as a true technology/platform acquisition, particularly given the company’s IP assets and its early positioning in eye diseases, hemophilia, CNS, and rare disease – all areas of interest to Roche. While the near-term results of Spark’s SPK-8011 in hemophilia A will certain impact initial sentiment on this acquisition, I believe Roche is looking at the long game with this deal.

The Deal

Roche announced early Monday morning that it had reached an agreement to acquire gene therapy biotech Spark for $4.3 billion, or $114.50 per share, all in cash. Spark does have one approved drug on the market, Luxturna for RPE65-mediated inherited retinal dystrophies, as well as multiple clinical assets, including wholly-owned SPK-8011 in hemophilia A and SPK-9001 for which Pfizer (PFE) has worldwide marketing rights (as well as late-stage development responsibilities).

Unlike most acquisitions, Roche will leave Spark largely alone, allowing it to operate as an independent company under the Roche umbrella. This is similar to what the company did with Genentech back in the day, and it is part of why I believe Roche views this as a long-term platform opportunity and not just a tuck-in deal for some clinical assets.

What Roche Is Getting

Spark has established itself as a credible, if not strong, early mover in the emerging world of gene therapy, including the first approved and marketed therapy in the U.S. and EU. While gene therapy has been talked about for a long time (close to 30 years) as “the next big thing”, it has taken quite a while for the real-world science to catch up with the potential. For its part, Spark has built itself around adeno-associated viral (or AAV) vectors and chosen to focus on disorders of the eye, liver, and CNS, with a definite skew toward rarer diseases. As part of its AAV development program (and IP estate), Spark has developed ways to make highly pure, durable, and specific vectors that have generally shown strong protein production after transduction and with good safety outcomes.

Spark has an approved gene therapy already on the market in Luxturna – an AAV2 gene therapy for rare inherited retinal dystrophies that cause blindness. Spark licensed the ex-US rights to Novartis (NVS), but is selling the therapy itself in the U.S. (at a $825,000 list price). Identifying treatable patients is a key gating factor at this point in the drug’s life-cycle, and given Roche’s strong presence in ophthalmology, not to mention its strong position in diagnostics, Roche can likely accelerate the commercialization of Luxturna relatively soon after close.

Roche isn’t buying Spark for Luxturna, though. The key near-term assets are Spark’s hemophilia gene therapies, which include Phase II asset SPK-8011 for hemophilia A, Phase III asset SPK-9001 for hemophilia B, and Phase I/II asset SPK-8016 for hemophilia A with inhibitors. SPK-9001 has established itself as a strong clinical candidate in hemophilia B, with strong Factor IX activity, very low bleed rates and transfusions, and good safety. Unfortunately, Pfizer has the worldwide rights and the value to Roche from this program will be limited to the low-to-mid teens royalties the product will generate if and when it is commercialized.

The value of the hemophilia A assets is more debatable. Spark is definitely trailing BioMarin (BMRN) in terms of time-to-commercialization, and a clinical update back in 2018 cast significant doubt on the long-term competitive viability and value of this program when the company reported significant immune responses in some patients that neutralized the clinical benefit.

Spark has since launched a Phase I/II expansion cohorts testing the impact of an 8-week course of steroids (to reduce/eliminate the immune response) and will be reporting the results around mid-year. With reductions in bleed rates and transfusions in the mid-90%’s, 8011 could still be a viable asset, but there are concerns about the durability of benefit (BioMarin has seen expression levels fade over time) and how the efficacy/cost balance will stack up against other alternatives, including Roche’s own Hemlibra.

Spark also recently started in-human testing of SPK-8016 for hemophilia A patients with inhibitors. As about 30% to 40% of potential patients have inhibitors, this is a meaningful market opportunity and one that could better complement or compete with existing therapy options.

Beyond those programs, Spark has pre-clinical programs in Pompe disease (SPK-3006), a form of Batten disease called CLN2 (SPK-1001), Huntington’s, and other eye disorders including Stargardt.

What (I Think) Roche Is Thinking

The appeal of gene therapy is considerable – one injection or infusion and the patient (ideally) sees significant reduction of symptoms for the rest of his or her life. Compared to the inconvenience of routine infusions, injections, pill regimens, and so on (many of which have side-effects as long as you take them), it’s pretty much a no-brainer for the patient.

Of course it’s not that simple. There are still ongoing concerns as to whether gene therapies can provide permanent relief or whether the effects will wane over time. Likewise, there is still significant debate and controversy about the price of these therapies – there is definitely sticker shock whenever you talk about a treatment with a $1 million-plus price tag, even if that price is reasonable relative to the lifetime cost of rare disease drugs that can cost $250,000 or more a year.

As I said, I really don’t believe Roche is acquiring Spark just for its current pipeline. Rather, I think Roche sees a leveragable technology that can be applied to a range of diseases where Roche is already heavily involved, including eye diseases, hematology, CNS, and rare diseases. Spark’s current hemophilia assets should reduce some of the risk that Hemlibra is cut off at the knees by gene therapies for hemophilia, but I think the plan here is to support Spark as an innovation engine delivering multiple candidates for a wide range of diseases, and with Roche’s considerable financial wherewithal, that pipeline could grow much more quickly.

The Outlook

This is the largest deal Roche has done in some time. The acquisitions of Tusk, Flatiron, Ignyta, Tensha, and Adheron weren’t tiny, but this is the biggest deal Roche has done since the 2014 acquisition of InterMune. Since paying $8.3 billion for InterMune in August of 2014, the acquired drug Esbriet has generated about $2.5 billion in revenue and will likely generate close to another $10 billion over the next years. I wasn’t crazy about the InterMune deal at the time, and unless sales really accelerate, I believe that deal will ultimate have an IRR in the low single-digits at best (and quite possibly a negative IRR).

I don’t believe Roche’s M&A history is all that much worse (or better) than the Big Pharma norm, and the $4.3 billion price tag for Spark doesn’t seem so bad next to the $8.7 billion that Novartis paid for AveXis. That’s not a particularly credible way to evaluate deals in my book, but I would say that if Spark produces one Esbriet-caliber drug (just one), the deal will at least generate an okay return on capital invested. If this turns out to be a true platform technology, it could well prove to be a very savvy deal, and I would note that Roche apparently had competition for this asset (Pfizer would be my guess).

The Bottom Line

This deal doesn’t really move the needle on my valuation or opinion of Roche. While some may prefer to see Roche look to acquire later-stage assets that can help offset near-term revenue and profit headwinds from biosimilar competition, I think this is a risk worth taking, as it represents less than a third of one year’s free cash flow for an asset that could generate multiple blockbuster candidates down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.