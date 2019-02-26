Market Volatility Bulletin: U.S. Stocks Yawn On Home Depot Earnings Miss

Holding even a basket of stocks for long stretches of time is still no guarantee of adequate returns.

Stocks have managed a recovery from the morning's shallow pullback, and 10-Yr yields have been quite stable.

Market Intro

CNBC: 2:19PM EST

S&P futures (SPY) made it to a daily low of 2784 before taking the rebound higher to virtually unchanged. While Home Depot (HD)'s earnings announcement weighed stocks (DIA, QQQ) in the earlier part of the session, US equities have mostly managed to get back to flat, with small caps (IWM) something of an exception.

Spot VIX is a bit under 15.

Also worthy of mention is the stability of late in the US 10-Yr Treasury, which has been hanging in the 2.6-2.8 region for some time. This may be contributing to a broader sense of market calm in risk assets.

Thoughts on Volatility

Just wait ten minutes or so, Matt. Lately global markets have been more inclined to cheer any positive developments on the "trade war" front, while taking any pull-backs as an opportunity to do more buying.

Regardless of the actual flow of news (economic data, updates, etc.), markets have undeniably decided to 'take a chill pill' and not over-react to any developments.

Indeed, one could easily argue that markets are under-reacting to some news. It seems to me that buy-the-dip has resurfaced for the time being.

Many investors believe that if you just hold a stock, or even a group of stocks, for a long enough period of time, then strong returns will follow...

... it just ain't so. Clearly the underlying dynamics of the companies in the basket matter a great deal, as is likely the case here for German banks. Beyond that though, valuations can play a very important role in assessing likely long-run returns.

Deutsche Bank (DB) no doubt puts a large strain on the performance of this industry as a whole.

The US economy has been posting its share of sour economic data, but it's not all doom and gloom out there. At least for now, unemployment metrics are still coming in very solid. Other anecdotal measures such as truck tonnage tell a story of a solid economy with plenty of vigor left in the expansion.

The trend line above isn't even flattening! No one data set can tell the entire story of the economy, and it's good to look to several indicators of health (without going overboard).

Term Structure

It's difficult to see at this scale, but the front end of the VX term structure is basically flat, while the back end is a touch higher. Really nothing to report as different between today's term structure (in blue) vs. yesterday's (superimposed in grey).

HV10 is now at a miserly 8.45 - vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV) have had it good and there's at least room to believe that there's more calm yet in store.

The steep slide from earlier month seems to be mostly behind us. I mentioned several weeks ago that if the VIX9D indicator could cut below 16 or so, there would be some strong potential for spot VIX and VX futures to follow suit.

The futures are definitely the most stubborn of the bunch (as seen by how high they 'rest' in comparison to spot and VIX9D), and at least for now VIX9D looks to be trying to form a bottom. That is, this short-term measure of implied volatility looks to be willing to part company with HV10, which is plumbing lower lows. Part of this is that we're getting intraday recoveries, which mute the HV10 but can take their toll on VIX9D.

MarketChameleon.com - VXXB implied volatility term structure

The term structure of VXXB has changed quite a bit over the last month. Nearer-dated vol readings have fallen substantially, while farther-dated implied vols have given relatively little ground.

It is tempting, and very frequently wrong, to just go out and scoop up cheap vol. 55 on the 30-day options may look "cheap" (or cheap at least by VXXB standards), but they may also be inexpensive for a good reason.

I think getting long some vol on these products is starting to look pretty compelling, but I think the 60-day is probably a safer region to do some buying.

Wrap Up

The VVIX really is getting to some of its lowest-ever readings, which argues for the possibility that VX options are underpriced. Careful if you work with these contracts, however, that you understand how the Greeks behave (delta, gamma, theta, vega). Options function on what can appear to be a very strange set of dynamics if you do not understand what drives their behavior.

