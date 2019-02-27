The SWAN-A-Bees Are Coming

If these REITs continue to generate impressive growth, they very well could be added to the prestigious SWAN club one day.

Swans are a rare kind of bird in the animal kingdom.

They're hardly the biggest ones on the block, of course. If we're talking about known, non-extinct species, that title would go to the ostrich, with the emu coming in second.

Nor are swans the most unique-looking winged creatures to be found. Peacocks easily beat them out in that department. So do toucans and probably parrots, in my opinion.

For that matter, I'm sure there are plenty of other more attention-grabbing examples out there among the 10,000-plus known species of birds and 21,000 subspecies that the International Ornithologists' Union records.

Even so, there's something special to be said about swans. Their grace and beauty are singularly striking to observe. Plus, despite how serene they may look out there, gliding through the water as if they don't have a care in the world, swans are no sitting ducks.

Mess with them, and you'll learn to regret it. With their sturdy beaks and powerful wings, these birds are hard to beat.

The same can be said for my kind of SWANs: investments that help you Sleep Well At Night. With their consistently proven dividend plans, they're things of beauty to be sure. When you find one, you'll be sorely tempted to lie back and just watch them deliver payment after payment after payment.

It takes a lot to be designated as a SWAN, though. There just aren't that many of them around.

That's why, today, I'd like to remind you about the story of the ugly duckling.

If that sounds like a simple kid's story you don't have the time for right now, don't worry. I'll be sure to make it worth your while.

The Ugly Duckling

No doubt, you've heard the story of the ugly duckling before. Perhaps your parents told it to you as a kid; and you might have read it to your own children a time or two as well.

It's all about a little hatchling who didn't match the other baby ducks around him. He stood out with his greyish feathers and unwieldy size and the fact that he didn't have a charming quack when he opened his beak. Instead, he honked in a rather uncouth manner.

The ugly duckling knew he was different. He couldn't help but recognize that fact, and so he would stare out at the swans on the lake sometimes, wishing he was as stunning as them.

None of the ducks and ducklings wanted anything to do with him because of how he looked and sounded. Birds of a feather flock together and all that, and this was not one of their kinds of birds.

As it turned out, they were right: He wasn't a fuzzy little duckling destined to be a duck. He was a cygnet destined to be a swan; and in due time, he proved exactly that.

The so-called "ugly duckling" was born that way. It was in his DNA. And no amount of teasing or ignoring could change that fact.

Now, for the Story of the SWAN-a-Bee

Admittedly, we don't have that degree of certainty when it comes to the investment equivalent of the ugly duckling - a kind of company I like to call a SWAN-a-Bee.

This is an investable entity that's on the way to becoming a markedly safe asset. But it's not there yet. It doesn't quite have the kind of track record that designates a SWAN.

However, that disability doesn't mean it's not worth inspecting more closely. We don't want to be like those misguided ducks and ducklings, after all.

They missed out.

Besides, there's a definite trade-off to be had here. On the one hand, it's true that SWAN-a-Bees aren't going to let you sleep like an absolute baby. There is more risk involved since, again, you don't have an out-and-out guarantee of what it's going to turn into someday.

At the same time, that could make the price more palatable than it otherwise would be.

For one thing, not as many people might know about it. And, if they do, it might not be as popular regardless when it doesn't have that SWAN reputation for being as big and beautiful as it wants to be.

Either way, those conditions (or lack thereof) could give us a discounted buy-in opportunity that we might not want to miss out on.

How the five investments below are going to turn out isn't set in stone at this time. But I have to say that I'm liking what I see so far.

And I, for one, am willing to watch them grow.

5 SWAN-a-Bees to Buy

I selected the up-and-coming SWANs below because they are all Buys or Strong Buys today.

Keep in mind, they're not running with the elite yet. But if they continue to generate impressive growth, they very well could be added to the prestigious SWAN club one day.

Take Brixmor Property Group (BRX), a shopping center REIT with over 400 properties that includes a value-oriented retail mix with a strong service component (~70% of centers are grocery store-anchored). The company owns quality, well-diversified centers with 5,000+ national, regional and local tenants.

The company is one of the largest landlords of thriving retailers such as Publix, Kroger, and Dollar Tree.

In Q4-18, the company achieved record small-shop leased occupancy of 85.7%, a number Brixmor believes will grow further as it continues to recapture space from weaker anchors. This progress in improving tenant quality allows it to boast one of the lowest at-risk tenant percentages in its peer group.

The company now has leases and/or commercial lease letters of intent (LOIs) on over 80% of the space recaptured (i.e. re-lease) through bankruptcy over the last two years at average spreads north of 50%.

Brixmor's balance sheet is also in great shape. Having capitalized on attractive market valuations and liquidity, it disposed of over 60 assets in 2018 and raised $1 billion in proceeds at an average cap rate nearly 150 basis points inside of the average market implied cap rate.

Brixmor has exited over 50 cities so far, allowing it to focus its capital in markets that have strong underlying supply-demand fundamentals.

In 2018, the company also paid off approximately $800 million in debt and refinanced nearly $3 billion more, reducing its debt/adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to 6.2X. As for future considerations, Brixmor has no more debt maturing until 2021.

Source: FAST Graphs

Its Q4-18 FFO (funds from operations) per share was $0.40, which reflects a charge of $0.02 per share related to the SEC settlement in addition to the already touched on $0.06 per share loss on debt extinguishment.

Full-year FFO was $1.85 per share, and FFO guidance for 2019 indicates at least modest growth to $1.86… or more substantial moves to $1.94.

With shares trading at around $17.64, the dividend yield is 6.3%. Brixmor has one of the lowest payout ratios in the sector, and we believe it is well-positioned to generate above-average returns this year and the next. We forecast high double-digit total returns and maintain a Strong Buy rating on it.

Source: FAST Graphs

Kite Realty Group (KRG) is another shopping center REIT that should deliver promising alpha. The company owns an interest in 115 properties, of which 80% of ABR is derived from community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers. The company also has a geographically balanced portfolio with a diverse tenant base that includes companies such as Publix, PetSmart, and Lowe's.

In Q4-18, Kite reached a new high in ABR at $16.84 a square foot. It also brought its small-shop leased percentage up to 91.2%, a 150-basis-point year-over-year increase. And, its anchor lease percentage climbed to 96.1%, a 140-basis-point sequential jump.

On its Q4-18 earnings call, Kite announced plans to sell $350-500 million of non-core assets as part of a program designed to improve asset quality, reduce leverage, and focus operations on preferred geographic markets.

Kite has a strong investment-grade balance sheet with ample liquidity and a well-staggered maturity schedule. The capacity on its line of credit alone could satisfy all debt maturities through 2022.

In addition, its long-term net debt-to-EBITDA goal is in the mid to high 5x; and upon successful execution of the planned dispositions, Kite expects to raise that further to somewhere between 5.9 and 6.2x.

Source: FAST Graphs

Kite's Q4 and full-year 2018 results were in line with expectations and reflect solid and consistent performance. The company generated FFO of $0.48 per share in Q4 and $2 per share for the full year.

Meanwhile, same-store net operating income (NOI) grew by 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively - which was at the high-end of guidance. For 2019, the FFO range is between $1.66 and $1.76, including the impact of the planned dispositions.

Shares now trade at $16.04 with a dividend yield of 7.9%. Recognizing how Kite did cut its dividend in 2009 ($3.26 down to $0.96), we believe management has learned its lesson and is now committed to dividend growth. Its recent efforts to continue recycling certainly validate that conclusion.

We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of Class-A commercial facilities that are leased specifically to U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration. Since 2010, the company has acquired 64 properties encompassing 5.5 million square feet, including 31 that are leased primarily to U.S. government tenant agencies.

For that matter, Easterly only deals with the federal government, since anything else isn't backed by the "full faith and credit" of the United States. Its portfolio is 100% leased, and the weighted average age of those leases is 13.5 years.

Although Easterly is currently too small to be rated, it maintains an admirable level of discipline in its capitalization. At the end of Q3-18, the company had total indebtedness of $670 million, which covered $33 million on its unsecured revolving credit facility, $250 million on its senior unsecured term loan facilities, $175 million of senior unsecured notes, and $212 million of mortgage debt.

Availability on the revolving line of credit stood at $417 million. Net debt to total enterprise value was 33%, and its net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA ratio was 7x.

Source: FAST Graphs

For the same quarter, Easterly's FFO per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.27, while FFO adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.24, with $13.7 million in cash available for distribution.

It introduced its 2019 guidance of FFO per share on a fully diluted basis at a range of $1.16 to $1.20, which assumes $200 million of acquisitions and $75-100 million of gross development-related investments for the full year.

Easterly shares trade at $18, and the dividend yield is 5.8%. The company reports Q4-18 and year-end earnings on February 28.

We maintain a BUY rating and are targeting returns in the mid-double digits.

Source: FAST Graphs

Crown Castle International (CCI) is a cell tower REIT founded in 1994 and converted to a real estate investment trust in 2014. Unlike its rival, American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle is 100% U.S.-focused.

It owns one of the largest collections of telecom towers and, in recent years, has been diversifying into fiber optic cables and 5G-enabling small-cell nodes (small mobile data transmitters fixed to utility and telephone poles).

The biggest reason to own Crown Castle is that all three of those assets are mission-critical to the telecom industry, which continues to see explosive growth in U.S. 4G mobile data. Going forward, that trend will continue to accelerate thanks to the coming 5G transition, which is just now starting to get underway.

Crown Castle has wisely set itself up to be a one-stop shop in that infrastructure chain, which is still in its earliest stages of growth. By 2023, the U.S. should have only hit about a 50% saturation level, meaning that there's plenty of room for very strong growth here…

It's a trend that early-in Crown Castle is already benefiting from.

This REIT ended 2018 at just over 5x debt-to-EBITDA, which is consistent with its intent to finance itself through five rounds of leverage. The company remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile, with more than $3 billion in available capacity and no maturities until 2021.

Source: FAST Graphs

In 2018, Crown Castle increased dividends per share by 10%. That was consistent with both its growth in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and its commitment to return capital to shareholders.

For 2019 then, AFFO guidance remains unchanged at approximately $5.85 per share, since the higher straight-lined revenue does not immediately contribute to that angle of the business.

At last look, shares of Crown Castle were trading at $119.87, with a dividend yield of 3.8%. Its overall strong growth, combined with a solid yield, translates into an excellent potential long-term return of 12%, which is far superior to what the S&P 500 will likely deliver over the coming years.

Maintain a BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

CyrusOne (CONE) is a data center REIT that's building out a global footprint, beginning with the largest data center markets in Europe.

The company expects to invest $400 million of its 2019 capital expenditure (CAPEX) budget in E.U. and U.K. projects. Management is convinced that the enterprise digital transformation it's investing in is still in its early innings - and that demand from existing hyperscale customers will continue for at least another decade.

CyrusOne also has plans to take a seat at the table for global expansion discussions among the internet giants of China and Latin America. And it's already become a trusted low-cost provider in key U.S. markets with some of the fastest large datacenter buildings on the planet.

The company targets ~13% initial development yields for massive cloud deals in the U.S., and European deals with around 9-11% cash-on-cash yields due to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Overall, CyrusOne is no slouch when it comes to those areas that disciplined growth investors are bound to be looking at. Between 2014 and 2018, its dividend grew at a 21.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) - including a 9.5% bump from $1.64 in 2017 to $1.84 per share last year.

However, it should be noted that the board of directors chose not to continue that track record of raises, keeping the dividend flat at $0.46 for the fifth straight quarter… something that nobody saw coming.

Source: FAST Graphs

Heading into earnings, the analyst consensus estimates for CyrusOne's 2019 FFO per share were $3.51. Yet the company guided to even lower normalized FFO per share for 2019 ($3.10 - $3.20) versus the $3.31 it achieved during 2018.

That is why its shares dropped ~8% after the most recent earnings call.

Even so, CyrusOne's balance sheet is in excellent shape, with no near-term debt maturities and $1.6 billion of liquidity. Recognizing its growth potential ahead, we're maintaining our Strong Buy recommendation on this one.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCI, BRX, KRG, CONE, DEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.