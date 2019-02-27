Taking A Global View With Ian Bezek (Podcast)

Ian Bezek's has seen the market from various perspectives, and he shares his wide-ranging view with us.

Ranging from a hedge fund career in New York to an entrepreneurial career in Latin America, Ian Bezek has developed a global perspective on markets, which plays out on his Marketplace service, Ian's Insider Corner. He joins the Marketplace Roundtable to talk about a wide range of topics, ranging from Mexican stocks to commodity ETFs. He also shares his views on the current environment, including why the market could still push higher and why inflation may be around the corner. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

3:00 - What are Ian's core investment principles? And growth vs. value investing

4:15 - Are spin-offs just gimmicks?

6:15 - Important to invest in high quality companies rather than chasing yield

7:15 - Fed hikes vs. trade war

8:10 - Bond markets look interesting as people are over concerned about higher rates

9:30 - Community banks looks good for takeover premium

11:30 - There are opportunities in Mexico such as Grupo Aeropuertario del Pacifico (PAC)

15:15 - Why the S&P could hit 3000 this year

20:00 - Good sector: Banks as interest rate margins continue to improve

22:00 - The challenge with commodity ETFs, and the potential commodity bull market

We'll be updating the Marketplace Roundtable podcast on this account, and you can also find it on Stitcher, Spotify, Libsyn, Google Podcasts and iTunes/Apple Podcasts. We have been publishing one or two of these a week, and our next conversation will be with Elazar Advisors, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Steve Brown has no positions in any stocks named. Ian Bezek is long UNIT, PAC, WVVI, DEO, NYCB, VCOYY, and XOM.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.