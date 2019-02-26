Jagged Peak Energy: A Wildcard With Nice Prospects

In my search for the best oil and gas E&P firms, one fascinating company I came across was Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), a Permian player with a history of tremendous growth, low leverage, and attractive cash flow figures. What I discovered through my research of the firm is that shares appear to have some attractive upside, but while the company may not be the rocket ship that some players are, its rise higher is extremely probable due to its unique operational performance.

Setting the stage for cash flows

Before diving into the cash flow picture for Jagged Peak, I must first dive into the financial assumptions I used to build my model for the firm. As with other oil and gas E&P firms, my assumptions rely almost entirely on management's guidance that was used for its 2018 fiscal year. In the image below, you can see what these guidance figures were.

*Taken from Jagged Peak Energy

In addition to this, I spoke with investor relations, mainly to get clarity regarding capex, growth, and its differentials for oil and natural gas. One of the most interesting (and problematic) things pertaining to the company is its robust growth over time. Take, for instance, even just the first three quarters of its 2018 fiscal year compared to the same period of 2017. In 2018, the company produced 8.952 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), up from 3.984 million boe in 2017's first three quarters. In all of 2017, production totaled 6.196 million boe, up from 2016's 2.054 million boe. Details of cash flow, production, and capex can be seen in the graph below.

*Created by Author

Such strong growth figures are nice to see, but it becomes difficult to forecast cash flow without any sort of long-term guidance and management has been, frankly speaking, silent on that matter. I do not know what the future holds on this front either, but judging by my discussion with investor relations, I believe that for 2019 the firm's spending will be curtailed so that it operates largely within cash flow. Judging by its production and capex history, this could still result in attractive growth, but until 2019's guidance comes out during the company's fourth quarter earnings release in the near future, we are left to speculate on what the future might hold.

To account for this amazing degree of uncertainty, I decided that I should base my model off of three different scenarios: one where capex compared to 2018 results in 10% growth per annum, one where growth is 20% per annum, and a third where it is 30% per annum. Generally speaking, I prefer to err on the side of conservatism, but given the company's tremendous growth in the past, I believe that there's a chance that 20% to 30% growth annually for the next few years is not out of the question. If anything, the model might give us too little cash flow for the first couple of years out, while giving us too much in the out years, but this is the best we have given the circumstances.

Outside of growth, one thing that we must make an assumption about is the price of oil and natural gas. For oil, I assumed that prices average $53.55 per barrel that we are seeing today (at the time I wrote the article), and for natural gas, I am assuming that we see pricing average $3.174 per Mcf. Generally speaking, I believe that oil prices are quite a bit higher than where they are today, likely north of $65 per barrel for WTI, but using current energy prices instead of speculating feels more appropriate. I should also mention here that for the fourth quarter of 2018, I assumed oil prices of $59 per barrel and natural gas of $3.74 per Mcf.

The last assumption here is that, if there is a cash surplus or a cash deficit, management will find some way to zero that out for the purposes of valuation. In the case of Jagged Peak, my model suggests a cash deficit at current high capex figures, which means that the firm must either go into debt to cover the shortfall, issue equity, cut costs, or see energy prices rise. Given the smorgasbord of options here and how materially each would affect the model, I opted to be agnostic to the situation and not factor in these differences. As such, while I do report free cash flow figures in my analysis, I believe a more appropriate measure of cash flow for Jagged Peak (and most oil and gas E&P firms) is operating cash flow, followed by EBITDA.

Cash flow is robust and likely to grow

*Created by Author

The ideal state for an oil and gas E&P firm is to see production expand while cash flow expands with it. As I mentioned already, Jagged Peak should be free cash flow negative for the near future due to my capex assumption, but even if that is true, the picture should improve each year thanks to the company's production growth. In the table above, for instance, you can see that from 2018 through 2022, free cash flow for the company, under the 10% growth scenario, should improve from a loss of $261.02 million to a loss of just $143.81 million.

*Created by Author

In years where production growth is even better, these results can change quite a bit. In the next table, shown above, for instance, you will see that free cash flow would still be the same for 2018, naturally, for the 20% growth scenario, but the improvement in free cash flow is greater over time. By 2022, under this model, free cash flow will actually turn positive to the tune of $95.24 million. In the table below, which shows the 30% growth scenario, this would occur in 2021 with free cash flow of $143.64 million, followed by free cash flow in 2022 of $402.14 million.

*Created by Author

This presents investors with a ride range of outcomes, wider generally than I would prefer, but as I mentioned previously, I would feel perfectly comfortable targeting the 20% or 30% growth rate assumptions and I wouldn't be surprised, at least in the near term, if output growth is even greater than that. Of course, as I also mentioned, free cash flow isn't the only important thing to consider here: we should be looking at operating cash flow and EBITDA as well.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, I decided to look at EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow under the 10% growth scenario. As you can see here, EBITDA for Jagged Peak for 2018 should come out to around $453.35 million, but this figure will grow each year moving forward until hitting $574.22 million in 2022. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should expand from $422.28 million for last year to $539.56 million in 2022. Both of these metrics are showing really attractive signs, but they pale in comparison to the higher growth outcomes.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see what my model indicates for the 20% growth scenario. Here, EBITDA should, for 2019, be $514.07 million instead of the $475.32 million my model indicated for the 10% growth scenario while operating cash flow should be $479.38 million instead of $440.62 million. By 2022, EBITDA should expand to $813.26 million, while operating cash flow should be around $778.68 million. In the following table below, which shows my model under the 30% growth scenario, EBITDA and operating cash flow should expand from $552.83 million and $518.15 million, respectively, for 2019, to $1.12 billion and $1.09 billion, respectively, by 2022.

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

Now that we have a good idea as to which direction (and by which amount) various cash flow figures should go, we should start focusing some on valuation. To properly value an oil and gas E&P firm, I decided to rely on a few different metrics: not only EBITDA and operating cash flow but also how these relate to the firm's market capitalization and its EV (enterprise value). EV is calculated as the market cap of the business, plus the value of its net debt. In the table above, you can see that I calculated Jagged Peak's EV, with a share price today of $10.49, as being $2.642 billion. Of this, $2.236 billion is in the form of equity, plus there's $500 million in debt and $93.939 million in cash and cash equivalents that decreases debt down to just over $400 million.

*Created by Author

Before we dive further into the valuation metrics for the firm and where it can go under different scenarios, we should have an idea as to where the company stands based on my current modeling. In the table above, for instance, you can see that, if my model is correct, the business, using 2018's figures, is trading for 5.8 times on an EV/EBITDA basis, 6.3 times on an EV/operating cash flow basis, 4.9 times on a market cap/EBITDA basis, and 5.3 times on a market cap/operating cash flow basis. To put these figures in perspective, an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8 or 9 for a healthy firm with low leverage and attractive growth should be considered an attractive opportunity for investors, while a reading of 10 to 12 may not be unreasonable under the right circumstances.

*Created by Author

In the next table above, I performed the same analysis, but under the 10% growth scenario for 2019. Given the higher cash flow figures generated by the firm, these readings are, naturally, a bit lower, meaning that Jagged Peak is more appealing than if we relied solely on its projected results for its 2018 fiscal year. In the next two tables, both shown below, I performed the same analysis, but relying on the 20% and 30% growth assumptions for 2019 and beyond. Using forward estimates for this year, under the 30% growth scenario, the EV/EBITDA multiple of the firm is a low 4.8. All of these readings are quite low, but they aren't the lowest that I have come across (some deep value plays are more appealing, but they all, if I recall correctly, have greater leverage).

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Before we move any further, one thing that should be discussed is Jagged Peak's leverage situation. Generally speaking, a company in this space with a leverage ratio of 4 or higher has work to do in order to get back to being healthy, but unless the reading's 4.50 or above, I believe there is little significant risk of a bad ending for the business. A reading of 3 to 4 is alright, but management's primary objective in that kind of situation should still be to reduce leverage by any means possible. A reading of 2 to 3 is quite healthy, with a reading of 2 or lower being considered very healthy. As the table below illustrates, under all four scenarios I looked at (2018, plus the three different growth scenarios for 2019), Jagged Peak's leverage is beneath 1, meaning that the firm should be able to easily borrow significant cash in order to grow without any material problems. Management could, if it so desired, easily take on another $500 million in debt, if not more, and its leverage ratio would still be in the healthy range by a comfortable margin.

*Created by Author

Cash flow suggests upside, but not a ton

*Created by Author

So far, we know now that Jagged Peak is cheap and that its cash flow trajectory is positive so long as growth persists. However, just because shares are cheap does not mean the company offers the kind of upside investors might appreciate. In the table above, for instance, you can see a range of EV/EBITDA multiples, as well as the corresponding share prices and upside those multiples, would imply for the business. This table is for 2018 figures for the business. At a 7x multiple, for instance, you can see that shares would have about 19.5% upside for investors. At a 10x multiple, this would soar to 80.4% upside.

*Created by Author

This is attractive but not as appealing as some of the other firms I have analyzed in this space. Given the company's low leverage and if robust growth does persist, I could imagine a multiple as high as 12 perhaps, but I feel that would really be a prime price most likely. Now, in the next table, shown above, I illustrate for you the corresponding price/operating cash flow multiples these different EV/EBITDA multiples point to. All of these are within the normal range for most firms in the space that I have seen, so I have no qualms here. If anything, this reinforces the idea that there's decent upside potential to be had.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

In the next three tables shown above, I performed the same EV/EBITDA analysis, but for the three different growth scenarios for 2019 (10%, 20%, and 30%, shown in that order). All of these scenarios point to attractive prospects for the firm, with a 30% growth rate and a 10x multiple indicating upside of 124.8% for investors. In the following three tables below, I looked at the same price/operating cash flow figures, all of which indicate similar low ranges that suggest that, from a shareholder's perspective, the company is not particularly pricey but, instead, is cheap at any price level indicated.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it appears to me that not only is Jagged Peak a cheap company with robust cash flows but it also has low leverage to boot. In all, this should make for a great prospect for investors who want attractive upside with limited risk (absent fraud, it's hard to see any real risk of a permanent loss of capital), but it's important to consider that unless growth is greater than even my most optimistic scenario indicates, the upside, while significant, is not as high as other oil and gas E&P firms I have looked at previously.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space: Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.