DaVita's Moat And Pricing With Michael Knipp (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This article is a transcript of our podcast on Davita Healthcare (NYSE:DVA)

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind The Idea, we discuss the DaVita HealthCare bull case with Mike Knipp, a Seeking Alpha reader who contacted us after our first episode on this talk to tell us what we got wrong. We talked about that on this call. For example, there is some confusion around the pricing mechanism DaVita uses as he argues.

Mike Knipp: So, what the government has said is, the insurance company has to carry you for 33 months and then the insurance company is allowed to put you to Medicare. What the short thesis does not tell you or the lack of digging does not tell you is that the insurance company has this put.

DS: He also sums up what he doesn’t get about the short case and why he likes this as a potential winner.

MK: What I don’t understand about this short is, I see okay, great, when you get all this bad news on DaVita, these bad headlines, you might make $4 or $5 on the downside, but this is just business as it is getting rid of DMG. I see this as well over $100 stock. So, I don’t like the risk reward.

DS: DaVita operates in healthcare, which means profits get up with matters of health and life or death. That makes for some messy realities and cognitive dissonances. How should investors think about that? We discuss on this week’s, Behind The Idea.

DS: Welcome to Behind The Idea, I’m Daniel Shvartsman. I’m following up on the podcast we did in January about DaVita HealthCare, ticker symbol DVA. The dialysis company that has been in the crosshairs of everyone from short sellers to comedians, while also sitting in Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio for years. We have a special guest. This is for the first time we are welcoming on a reader from this site, who reached out in response to our January podcast on the company where we express some reservations about it. Mike Knipp is a Private Investor and has been for a decade and most relevant to today’s discussion, he is a bull about DaVita, so we’re excited to discuss the story with him.

Before we get started, a couple of quick notes. Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work, building on ideas from the Seeking Alpha Ecosystem. I am along Berkshire Hathaway B shares, which will come up in this discussion and Mike is along DVA and Berkshire Hathaway B. Nothing on this podcast is meant as investment advice of any sort, and we’re recording this conversation on Tuesday, February 19. So that said, welcome to Behind The Idea Mike.

MK: Very happy to be here Daniel. Thank you.

DS: So, let’s jump right in. We talked, I think walked away fairly bearish about DaVita in our conversation, Mike Taylor and I. What do you think we got wrong, or what you disagree with either us about as sort of observers or the shorts who have talked up DaVita over the years?

MK: Sure, I listened to your podcast, I really enjoyed it. I thought there were – when I look at the dialysis business, it took me a long time to understand it and I think you have to dig pretty deep in order to understand how the industry works and then in particular how DaVita fits into the whole system. So, the things I heard I think were items you hear fairly commonly, but the reason that I like the business DaVita in this industry, I think there is three main things that you touched on a little bit, you talked a little about inelastic demand, and I think that’s very important.

The company has, you know the demand for dialysis is, it just has to be done, it’s a duopoly business. There is basically two players in the United States, it’s Fresenius (NYSE:FMS) and DaVita with 80% of the market share, and then what I see that I think perhaps a lot of people have difficulty seeing is there is two things. I think there is significant barriers to entry. I think there is a real moat around the business, but I also think there is predictable pricing and I think that’s – for me, I’m a long-term investor, as you’ve mentioned, I’ve owned Berkshire Hathaway for 15, 16 years, I owned DaVita for about three. The predictability of revenue is very important to me. So, I think that’s the hardest thing to see sometimes with DaVita and with this industry in general. So, that’s kind of a frame work where I think we need to drill down on.

DS: Yes, let’s do that. Let’s start first of all with the moat. One of the things you mentioned, you sent a direct message to me after we posted the podcast and you shared some thoughts on the stock and one of the things you mentioned was that you think that dialysis is essential good that ultimately saves the system money. So, I guess just, what is DaVita’s moat? What actually allows them to be to stand out from whether it’s the other players in the industry or just in general? What gives them protection?

MK: I think the hardest thing for people to see is what we might call the captive nephrologist. Each dialysis clinic, this is dialysis done – the DaVita and Fresenius approach is to do a dialysis in an outpatient setting and by law each of those clinics must have a medical director that’s a nephrologist, and that nephrologist has – he has his own practice, but he is also the Medical Director for clinic, and the nephrologists – if you want to look at this way, they are locked up on 10-year contracts with non-competes and because DaVita controls that resource that gives tremendous barrier to entry for other people coming in, in a big way, and so that’s one of the big things that I see and then in terms of just their size, there is advantages in terms of scale purchasing power, training for employees, that type of thing, but the long-term locked up relationship with the nephrologist is what I consider to be the moat that very people see, because there is a shortage of these people.

DS: And so that guarantees sort of – through the nephrologist you get the patients who are coming in in need of, that is sort of where the patients come from is the nephrologist’s referral, is that [indiscernible]?

MK: Right. He is going to supply a lot of his patient, but the big thing is you can’t really open a clinic, you can’t open a clinic and run a clinic unless you have this Medical Director and so if I control the supply of these medical directors on 10-year contracts and then they have non-competes that’s going to pose a real problem for other people coming in, and then that would take us to the demand side. So, let’s look at the demand side. In my view, you have to understand little bit about this whole condition, but the patients, these are people that are very, very sick and you have to ask yourself what happens if this business does not exist. I think what people get concerned about is, this business somehow can go away and my view is it’s not going to go away, the demand is predictable, it’s growing.

The condition trends are bad, DaVita does something like 90,000 to 100,000 treatments a day. People that have the end-stage renal disease have a couple of choices. They can either get a kidney transplant or they have to have dialysis three times a week, and each one of these treatments. It’s a four-hour treatment, they come in, they’re hooked up to a machine, there’s lots of things that can go wrong, these people are very sick, and their choices are if you don’t get dialysis, you’re going to die within two weeks. Your blood has to be filtered to take out all the toxic substances and so it’s either got to happen in a clinic setting, outpatient clinic, or it’s going to happen in a hospital, and so the most efficient way to do this is to do it in the outpatient clinic.

So, the thing that I ask myself is, what happens if the business does not exist. Well, then your emergency rooms are going to get flooded and it’s going to be done at a much higher cost. So, who’s going to perform the treatment? This isn’t like – and it’s a repetitive type of procedure, the dialysis, where the more you do it, the better you get and so …

DS: That’s something to jump in, something I wanted to ask was is the dialysis here, like what is the usual life span of a patient and is it curative, is it something that leads towards curing end-stage renal disease or stabilizing it or what are the dynamics around…?

MK: That’s a good question. It depends on the stage of the disease, but for many of these people, they are eventually going to die. So, I’m going to say the average is something 5 to 6 years depending on the level of the condition. And so, I don’t have the exact number, but it’s a fatal disease for many, many people; but the point is, and what I think people don’t realize is that this isn’t like cleaning your teeth, there are lots of problems that can go wrong. There’s all kinds of infections that can happen. There’s internal infections, there’s external infections, and they have to be dealt with efficiently and if they are not, people are going to get hospitalized, and so you have to match up, the cost of one to two weeks in the hospital with serious infections versus doing this dialysis three times a week and doing it correctly.

DS: Let’s go to the other side of what you were talking about, which is the predictable pricing, because I think this is something that often comes up in short thesis about DaVita, which is that is essentially, I think there are two things as I understand it. First, there is sort of these scratching their head about the fact that private insurance is charged, let’s say, just to throw at a number, I don’t remember, but 1,000 per treatment or more per treatment whereas Medicare has only reimbursed something like $200 or $240 a treatment, if I have numbers right and then the other part of that is that also you have these weird things going on with potentially the American Kidney Fund, like there is some sort of nebulous payment flows going on and I think that’s where just generally I think healthcare you have a lot of confusing cases like that, I think that was part of the one piece of the puzzle with valiant that raise questions. How do you factor in – what’s your views on those two issues and the pricing in general?

MK: I think you’re hitting on the key issue. I think that’s the issue that scares most people away and it takes a lot of digging to understand why the system is setup the way it is. So, the issue is, you have two issues, it’s the pricing and then who pays and how much do they pay and when you look at it as first blush, it doesn’t seem to make much sense. So, as you were saying, the private insurer pays for a treatment. So, for this four-hour treatment, he pays somewhere around a $1000.

The Medicare payment is, I’m going to call it’s $235. So, it seems to make no sense that the private insurer would pay a 1000 and Medicare would pay 25% of that rate and you get this situation what I call it as where 10% of the customers are on private insurance and that’s where DaVita makes all their money, and 90% of the customers are on a Medicare rate and I refer to that group as they are the ones that pay the bills and allow the company to expand, it’s kind of at cost for DaVita and all their profit is made on the private insurance side, but the industry and the only way to understand that dichotomy is to understand how the industry is set up.

And so, what I would say is, you have to view it is as a triangle, where there is interest groups and then DaVita sitting in the middle. And the first interest group is the patient and the patient’s interest to keep the patient alive, give him an affordable cost, and allow him to get treatment, that’s one group. The next group is, the Insurance Company, and his interest is, he doesn’t want to pay too much, but he also does not want to pay for expensive hospital stays, and if about 35% of the cost of this whole problem of this end-stage renal disease, 35% of it is, is what Fresenius and DaVita does, the other 65% is hospitalization, drugs, and that’s where the heavy expense is.

So, the Insurance Company has this balance where they don’t like paying $1000, but they also don’t want to get stuck with a two-week hospital stay that might cost them $15,000. The third piece of the triangle is the government and the government has the patient’s interest at heart, but they do something that makes this work for the Insurance Company and the patient and DaVita. So, this has been heavily regulated by CMS for about 30 years now, and this is the only condition where you can qualify for Medicare benefits when you’re under 65 years old, and in fact about half of the patients that undergo dialysis are under 65 years old. So, what I’d say is, let’s say you’re a 35-year-old and you’re working for a company and you’ve been paying in insurance your whole life and now you come up with this disease.

You automatically qualify for Medicare benefits to pay for this, but the insurance is required to carry you for 33 months, and you have to imagine yourself, you come down with this disease, you have been paying into insurance your whole life, you lose your job and now you’re hopeless. So, what the government has said is, the insurance company has to carry you for 33 months and then the insurance company is allowed to put you to Medicare.

What the short thesis does not tell you or the lack of digging does not tell you is that the Insurance Company has this put where they get rid of these very expensive patients and hopefully these folks will live another 10 years, and they will be paid out at Medicare at the slower rate. So, that is what you never hear in the short thesis about the ability to get rid of these patients. So, what the government does, they control the Medicare rate, and … I’m sorry, go ahead.

DS: On the insurance side, what’s interesting to me, we’ve just been talking for example about, we just had a conversation about PCG, the utility story and about the – and we got into talking about the insurance markets around the catastrophic insurance and just sort of the areas that you can price in or not and the value of predictabilities. So, something like a hurricane is a more predictable risk whereas the increasing prevalence of wildfires is tougher to price, because it just, you don’t have as much of historical timeline to work with. And I wonder what you are sort of setting up, then you are arguing that for the insurance company there is not that much of an – or sure they would love to pay a lower price, but as long as they have that put it becomes very easy to model out the pricing around this, and so then, it’s not unbearable and they can hand off the risk to somebody else, so it becomes capped, is that the way that you view the insurance companies role here?

MK: Absolutely, but remember whose interest is the most important. The most important interest is the patient’s interest and prior to this set-up, people would die, people would not be able to get, they had a problem getting coverage or the clinics wouldn’t get paid and so the government is the one that makes this thing work and your point about them being able to model out their cost, you know, this is all very predictable in terms of, you know, demand and that type of thing, right, because you’re talking a hundred – just for DaVita, you’re talking a 100,000 treatments a day. So, the Insurance Company will have lots of data to work with to model out how they’ll make money.

DS: How far back does this arrangement go? How long – as far as you know, how long has the current setup been in place?

MK: It’s been about, I’m going to say 30 years and its worked – and that’s a very good point because its worked very well, and what I mean that it works very well is the – you know, patients are living long – you know, people with this disease are living longer, they are getting better care, obviously, the insurance companies are making lots of money. I mean, if you look at all their – all the – United Healthcare, you know, Anthem, the largest blue cross; Humana, their – those stocks, just in the last 10 years have been up 600%, 700%. So, I don’t have as much sympathy for the insurance company arguments as I do for the interest of the patients.

DS: Well, let’s…

MK: Some of that, you know… Go ahead.

DS: Well, let’s kind of open that up because I think that's also on – I would imagine, on our investor’s minds is that healthcare is a very political topic too where already, you know, early as it is, we’re already approaching another presidential cycle and I think there is one of the – you know, drug prices for example is something that you could argue has bipartisan support wanting to control that, and I just wonder how you view in general – without – we don’t need go too into detail over what might happen, but there are a lot of different proposals around what could happen to healthcare. There's a potential of some change to the healthcare ecosystem. What is your – how do you deal with that when you think about DaVita? How do you sort of think through that?

MK: Well, look, you know, if we go to single payer and these type – you know, I don't know where we’re going here. Here is my – here is the way I look at. The way I look at it is, we’re not going to let people die in this country unnecessarily. If the reimbursement rates – if we do not have a system that works for the dialysis industry – first of all, this procedure is best on an outpatient setting, okay, not in a hospital, and DaVita has the highest quality of care, they are the lowest quality – they are the lowest cost provider, and they deliver high throughput at these clinics and we cannot have clinics closing down because this problem is getting worse.

Demand for dialysis is growing, you know, 4%, 5% a year, it grows with the population – it grows with population growth, but we have some other trends of obesity and diabetes that are continuing to get worse in this country, and people have to have accessibility to dialysis. If you just rub this system in any major way, you're going to flood the emergency rooms, and if clinics start closing down, you’re going to have, you know, some catastrophic problems. So, I don't know what's going to happen with healthcare, and I think that's a great question. But somehow, they cannot disrupt the – yes, this is a success story.

The dialysis industry in the United States is a success story. People are, you know, more people are – they live longer. There's – it’s still a fatal disease, but people are living longer, and, you know, it's affordable for them. So, you raised a good point, but I – you know, I have a different view, I guess.

DS: Sure. So, I want to switch gears and kind of go towards the financials with a question or two about just how you’re think about this as an investment case? And I think the first thing something we talked about at our call, but that you raised in your message to me in somewhat disagreement is the balance sheet, and I'm just curious how you think about the balance sheet because to us it seemed like, you know, we know – there's a pending sale of its DMG unit, which they – I think it’s the United Health and they agreed to us they re-cut the deal price a little bit lower, but it's supposed to be, you know, in the works of closing, but even once you factor that in assuming the cash on the balance sheet there – there's still a decent debt load, I think the quick math I did was over $5 billion in debt, and then, there's also the question of, you know, there’s something that came up in Ethan Watkins original article that we reviewed around, put options for the physicians involved or something like that. I guess to cut to the [chase] what do you think the balance sheet – what do you think of DaVita’s fiscal financial situation right now?

MK: Well, look, DaVita – and this is a great question because DaVita has plenty of debt. They have, you know, debt of about – I think the debt number is roughly 9.2 billion, and they have this pending deal with selling DMG, and DMG, the physicians group needs to be sold. It's a business, it represents about half their business. They’re not – you know, they prove they don’t know how to run it, they need to sell it. They have an agreed-upon deal with United Healthcare to sell the business for $4.4 billion, $4.2 billion something like that. So, here's the way I look at it because, yes, they have a levered balance sheet. The first thing I’d say is, they have a very predictable demand, so if, you know, pricing just stays the same, it's going to be fine. But this is where it makes a good investment. If – when DMG gets sold, the company will have, we’ll call $4.2 billion to reduce debt, you know, that $9.2 billion debt.

The business itself generates about 800 million a year in free cash flow, that's after reinvestments and after the debt service. So, here’s how I look at it, Daniel. Let’s say the DMG closes tomorrow, the company will have $5 billion this year available to reduce debt. That takes them down to $4.2 billion. Their EBITDA is $2.1 billion, so now their debt-to-EBITDA is $2 billion. That’s very – they’ve got – and they’ve already stated that they are going to use the bulk of the proceeds for two things; reduce debt, make people more comfortable and buy back stock. They’ve been very, very clear on this. They’ve said that their target – so assuming this deal gets done, we have a debt-to-EBITDA of $2 billion. Their target number to run at is $3.5 billion. Okay, that's their ratio that they want to run at.

So, in year one, this year, they could use $3.2 billion to buy back stock, and I model this out last week, and they – the company has 166 million shares outstanding at $55 a share, they could buy – they will buy back 60 million shares or 35% of the company, just this year, but DMG has got to close. In years – in the next four years, so years two, three, four and five, again, running with that debt-to-EBITDA ratio they generate $800 million in free cash flow. They can retire another 60 million shares or 35%. So, you get – you know, you get 166 million minus 120 million, in five years, you get 46 million shares outstanding, and you’re going to have with their free cash flow number $17, you know, in free cash flow a share, which is a 32%, you know 33% free cash flow yield.

Now, I don’t think that’s going to happen because the stock has – the stock is going to have to go up. It’s just – I mean, they’ve been very, very clear about what they're going to do with the proceeds from DMG, reduce debt through a comfortable level and then use the rest for buying back stock. So, you know, my take is I don’t – what I don’t understand about the short is, I just – I see okay, great. When you get all this bad news on DaVita, these bad headlines, you might make $4, $5 on the downside, but this is just business as it is getting rid of DMG. I see this as well over $100 stock. So, I don’t like the risk reward.

DS: What do you think about the risk reward as far as – what's going on with DMG? What’s – and how does – like what’s going on there, and how do you think about the risks around that?

MK: Yes, no. that’s actually a very good question. So, you know, this deal was announced about 14 months ago. They said it was going to close last year. It didn’t close last year. You know, they said it was going to close in Q4. In anticipation of that, the company, you know, added some more debt to buy back stock. They bought back 15% of their stock last year, excuse me, 10% of their stock last year, and then, the deal didn't close, and they announced an impairment, so the purchase price, the cash purchase price went from $4.9 million to – $4.9 billion to $4.4 billion. So, there was a $0.5 billion impairment, and that bothered – you know, that bothered everybody.

It certainly bothered me and this deal is dragging out, and with the government shutdown, you know, the FTC is not doing anything, and so, I hope it closes this quarter, but who knows. So, I think you have – you got a couple of strikes against them where they were doing it wrong on the timeframe and then they surprised people with this impairment. So, the deal has – they’ve got to get rid of DMG and I’m not sure why they wouldn’t be able to. Hopefully, there’s not going to be any more impairments and this thing will get solved in the next few months for the new cash price, but it’s a valid point.

DS: So, maybe you’ve sort of set up what you’re upside case is, which is essentially that they do – it does close, they turn on the buyback machine, and then, either you have the, I suppose, good fortune to be able to buy up shares at a really low price and the free cash flow yield is predictable etcetera, or eventually you have upward pressure pushing the stock higher. I guess my last question then is you’ve sort of said DMG is one risk, but if we were to do this call, you know, and revisit two or three years from now or even five years from now, and you decided – it didn’t work. If – let’s say the stock is still at [$55 or it’s at $30] or whatever the case may be, what do you think – what story do you think you would be telling about why this didn't work out for you?

MK: Yes. No, I think that’s a this really great question. The biggest risk – so if DMG didn’t get sold that might be, you know, the situation, right? But the thing that would bother me the most is if DaVita did another large transformational acquisition outside their core competency. So, when they did the – when they did – you know, DaVita was doing great, and then they went and bought, you know, they went and bought this DMG Group about – I’m going to – I think it was back in 2012, so about six years ago, and now they are – and I got to give management credit that they got rid of it.

It would really bother me if they did another transformational acquisition. You know, they need to stick to the dialysis business, just buy back stock, continue opening clinics, so that would be the biggest thing I would say, you know, if the stock was sitting in the 30s, it’s because they did a dump acquisition. And then, the other area I'm not so sure about is once they get into international in a big way. So, you know, all these rates that I’m talking about, you know, apply to the United States, and that's where I’m going to say 95% of their business is. I'm not so sure, you know, how this works in other countries. And so, I could see a scenario that expanded massively internationally where, you know, maybe it doesn't work, but that's because it's an area I’m totally ignorant on. The biggest thing would be the, you know, doing a dumb acquisition, and hopefully they…

DS: And the…

MK: Go ahead.

DS: The international thing isn't built into what – you're not expecting international growth, that's just, you know, if in theory they were to go more intensively abroad that would add more [indiscernible]?

MK: No, I think they are going to go, you know, they are going internationally slowly. And so, you know, feeling their way out on this, obviously, Fresenius has a very good international business. So, as long as they proceed slowly with that, I think it's great if they go out and buy, you know – I just don't know the reimbursement rates and those types of things in other countries. And that would make me uncomfortable.

DS: Got it.

MK: I understand it pretty well here. I think I might have mentioned this to you, you know, my brother had this condition. He died about 16 months ago, and that's how I kind of learned so much about – and he was well under 65 and that’s how I learned so much about what the value of the – you know, of this industry really is.

DS: Yes, yes. I’m sorry to hear that and that obviously kind of adds a different layer on to what you're doing when you're investing as well.

MK: Yes, yes. I spent, you know, I was in these clinics a number of times and I – what surprised me most was how sick these people are. You go into a clinic setting, there's, you know, 20 of these stations and what surprises you is, how sick so many of these people are, many of them just because of their conditions, they are not candidates for transplants; they can’t, you know, they can't tolerate a transplant.

And I hear people talking about, you know, having a filter that you can wear in your body to filter the blood. Well, these units – these dialysis units are the size of small refrigerators, I don’t see how you’re going to do that. So, I learned a lot about the business, you know, because of the situation with my brother and it gave me a real appreciation for why demand is so inelastic as you put it on your last call.

DS: Yes, I mean it’s just – yes, I think one thing that this occurs to me with – with investing it’s really easy to sort of abstract everything to the numbers, but I think healthcare is messy and I think that may be, what makes it challenging to go through everything on either side of the aisle, either long or short.

MK: It is. It’s messy and unless you understand this triage, I was talking about it, it makes it difficult to understand why this setup makes sense. And then, again, the backdrop is the system has been in place for 30 years and it works really, really – you know, it's extending lives and giving patients better quality of life, and that's why, you know, I look at it and say it’s going to continue.

You know, the insurance companies [indiscernible], but they're making – you know, last I checked, they are making lots and lots of money and it's not like DaVita has up seen profits, they do not, you know, I hate to say it, I don't think they pay their people all that much. You know, they hire them on attitude and care and that type of thing, but these people are not – the employees aren’t getting rich.

DS: Right. Okay, any last thoughts on the – on your investment case here or on the discussion around DaVita in general?

MK: No, I appreciate the – you know, like I said, I really enjoyed your first podcast on it and that’s why I sent you some comments, and – you know, and I hope people find it – the comments useful.

DS: Great. Yes, I hope they do. I hope anybody who’s listening this – through this, I think – you know, I haven't done any more detailed work and I want to – I don't want to come out either way, but I definitely think it's helpful to have a thorough bull case and I think it's obvious that you’ve spent time on this. And so, I really appreciate you chiming in with those comments and then joining the podcast, and you know, thanks so much for your time Mike.

MK: Yes, and I’m – you know, I’m along DaVita. I’ve been along for three years, and, you know, I obviously believe in it. So, anyways that’s why, but I appreciate it Daniel.

DS: Absolutely. Alright, well, thanks so much Mike. Thanks for coming on the podcast.

MK: Great, thank you.