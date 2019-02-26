Tivity Health: O Ye Of Little Faith

This seems odd given that the multiple expansion over the past two years has been through this management team.

1 + 1 = 1.5

That is, essentially, what the market is saying about the Tivity Health (TVTY)/Nutrisystem (NTRI) tie-up. For those keeping score, Tivity offered a $285mm premium to the market value of Nutrisystem when it announced the deal on December 10th. Since then, $700mm in market cap has subsequently been cut from Tivity despite the S&P 500 (SPY) regaining its losses from the December rout.

Longs have been hurt. It is pretty clear that the market is not buying into the "calories in, calories out" thesis pitched by CEOs Donato Tramuto and Dawn Zier. Is there an opportunity here or is the market finally coming around to the cracks in the business models of both operations? While admittedly outside my wheelhouse, odds point to yes in my opinion. While I take a slightly different approach to get here, I would also recommend the SA article written by Vince Martin in December, it rings just as true today.

Tivity In The Rear View, Looking Forward

Tivity Health, prior to the acquisition of Nutrisystem, operated three core program platforms: SilverSneakers, Prime Fitness, and WholeHealth Living. In essence, the company focuses on improving health in aging populations; SilverSneakers is the crown jewel of that mandate and is a substantial driver of both revenue and EBITDA for the company.

This isn't a new brand. SilverSneakers has been operating in the market for nearly three decades. While perhaps it is not a household name for those younger than us - me included before researching the firm - it is certainly a trademark that has some clout. But how exactly does it work? The program is done to encourage the elderly to participate in physical activity, giving membership access to participating gym locations (more than 15,000 locations) to members. The gyms are on board with this strategy as it allows them to generate a bit of revenue during non-peak hours; insurance companies (the primary customers of Tivity) like it because it improves overall health of the insured pool. Seven out of ten current Medicare Advantage plans offer SilverSneakers as a covered benefit to add some perspective.

The past has never been particularly rosy for the company. Up until the appointment of Donato Tramuto to the CEO role in 2015, Tivity was dead money. The company was unprofitable, capital intensive, and had little focus. The implementation of the "A-B-C-D Plan" - adding new members, building awareness, collaboration with partners, and deepening relationships - has paid dividends. Enrollees in SilverSneakers is up 35% over the past three years, and while the company has improved the pool by adding new customers, this has been primarily accomplished through increased engagement from within its existing network. Social media presence has improved significantly, joint marketing with customers is up, and mobile usage (app, website) is soaring. Shareholders have recognized this and responded by buying up shares en masse, so much so that, peak to trough, share value had quadrupled inside of three years - at least excluding the recent drop.

*Source: Company SEC filings.

While there has been clear success present in the growth above, there has not been enough success (in my view) to justify a near doubling of the EV/EBITDA trading multiple - even when considering the interest savings that came from the Health Services Group. But I think this brings important context to the Nutrisystem story. New management has - whether you go by earnings or by the prior valuation - added extensive value to the business. The market had bought into the vision. Is the acquisition of Nutrisystem really so bad as to toss that all the way?

Risks

I actually do see the "fit" between these two entities. The business model of Tivity has always been to try to improve health outcomes for its members. As people age, obesity rates rise. Just like it is in the best interest of health insurance companies to get the insured pool into the gym, likewise is it in their interest to get them eating better and dropping pounds.

I think there are cross-selling opportunities and there will be some low-hanging fruit on the synergies side (publicly-traded company costs, back office, marketing). This was reemphasized on the Q4 earnings call:

An opportunity that we will be able to capitalize on upon close is tapping into our database of health conscious consumers. Approximately 25% of our database is 65-plus. We'll educate these customers about SilverSneakers and make it easy for them to conduct eligibility checks. Likewise, the remaining 75% are perfect targets for Tivity's Prime fitness offering.

While we can debate the efficacy of the various Nutrisystem brands (South Beach, Body Blueprint, etc.), at the end of the day, the company has - ignoring recent issues - done an excellent job of growing its own earnings and building a track record of success. I do understand the risks. Slim-Fast and Jenny Craig were both major acquisitions by larger entities with limited experience in the weight loss industry (Unilever (UL), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)) that destroyed a lot of the brand value; both parties realized losses on sales of these assets later on. However, the success story of North Castle Partners and Jenny Craig, which has spent the last five years rejuvenating value for the brand, shows that there is a lot of value in even a mismanaged brand.

As far as concerns go on customers internalizing these kinds of programs, there is merit. United Healthcare has moved some of this business internal. But that isn't a Nutrisystem specific issue, has been well known, and as management stated recently, is also leveling off next year:

Yes. Ryan, this is Adam. If you look at the supplemental slides, you can see the group business makes up about two-thirds of that total $60 million. And so what Donato has mentioned in his prepared remarks is we anticipate the individual lives will continue to roll off once we get past 2019 leaving just essentially group life business in 2020.

Partnerships with companies that self insure, such as the recently announced one with Walmart, open the doors to quite a few new revenue channels. This is important as the company has to deal with the loss of life roll-off as seniors pass on. I see a lot of progress being made here.

Investor Takeaway

This type of business is not my cup of tea, so I'm not that interested on the long side. From an outside view, the sell-off just doesn't make too much sense to me assuming the market had valued both companies rationally before the merger. Yes, the leverage has elevated the risk profile but not absurdly so: Tivity has thrown off quite a bit of free cash flow in recent years and Nutrisystem is no slouch here either. Both assets are capital light, the synergies are there, and I think they can delever the balance sheet in short order if the execution is there. If the sole risk here is that Tivity mismanages Nutrisystem, I think the market has that call all wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.