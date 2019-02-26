Baidu: Elevated Investment Will Eventually Bear Fruit

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) reported earnings last week and there was nothing in the report that would potentially make us liquidate our long position in this stock. Top line growth came in ahead of expectations (22%) which was important considering the elevated costs we have seen in recent quarters. Although online advertising revenue continues to come under pressure (down 8% sequentially to now a 10% growth rate), Baidu still reported above-average growth in iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) and Baidu Core in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, although as mentioned marketing revenue is declining, the amount of active customers online continues to grow. In Q4, online customers rose to almost 530k which was a 15% growth rate over the fourth quarter of 2017.

Baidu's book multiple remains at about 2.5 which is well below its industry average of 5.1. The tech sector to a large degree has been leading the bull market in equities over the past decade or so. Baidu, in our opinion, is still significantly undervalued compared to both its historic averages and the industry averages as a whole.

For every $1 we have invested in Baidu, we receive $0.40 in assets. For the technology sector, this remains really attractive in our opinion given the valuations of other firms such as Amazon (AMZN) and Adobe (ADBE).

Baidu is expected to grow its bottom line by 23% on average annually over the next five years. Of course, this number may never come to pass or they may in fact exceed this target. Investors acknowledge that uncertainty for the most part is par for the game. With Baidu, though, here is why we feel we have the odds stacked in our favor.

The company boasts an earnings multiple of just over 13. Baidu is cheaper than the market already in that the S&P 500 is trading with a price to earnings ratio of 18. Furthermore, Baidu's average earnings multiple over the past 5 years is 30. So from an earnings standpoint, we seem to be dealing with a cheap stock here.

However, investing in a respective company because the stock had plenty of earnings can be foolhardy to say the least. From experience, metrics such as the book multiple and sales multiple (when combined with plenty of earnings) are far more accurate reads on whether a stock is cheap or not. Why? Because a low P/E ratio, for example, combined with a high price to sales ratio invariably leads to very high profit margins. Can these margins be sustained though?

Scenarios like the above sprout up a lot in the companies we research. Since earnings, for example, are far easier to doctor than assets or sales, a company can temporarily report huge earnings (which spikes profit margins) which can distort the picture somewhat.

With Baidu, though, we are looking at a sales multiple of 4 and a book multiple of 2.5. Both of these numbers are well behind the firm's 5-year averages. Baidu therefore at present has plenty (meaning above average) of earnings, assets and sales for the price one pays. This should give the investor more assurance that those future expected gains can be realized going forward.

Remember Baidu has a debt to equity ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm's balance sheet is the last piece of the jigsaw. Why? Because the less debt a firm has, the more it can do with its earnings in the long run. The cycles that we look for across all industries never change. We look for strong assets to generate sales which then convert to earnings which then are used to start the cycle all over again (buy assets, etc.). The quicker companies can go through these cycles, the faster we see share price appreciation. This is why we are attracted to Baidu due to its low debt and liquidity setup.

To sum up, Baidu Q4 numbers did little to dissuade us from being long. Furthermore, we like the stock's current valuation. Yes, fears may linger concerning encroaching online competition and whether the firm can come out with a breakthrough in the AI space. We recommend investors embrace the uncertainty here and study the valuation, balance sheet and how revenues and earnings are trending. These areas we feel stack the odds in our favor for a successful investment. Remaining long.

---------------------- Get access to our portfolio here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.